AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the AECI Long Term Incentive Scheme (Scheme), (Acquisitions):

Date Number of Shares VWAP / Price per Share High Low Value 28 February 2024 168 R93.0100 - - R15 625.68 29 February 2024 11 570 R95.5249 R95.66 R95.20 R1 105 223.09 1 March 2024 22 958 R96.8198 R96.93 R96.45 R2 222 788.97 4 March 2024 344 413 R95.8987 R96.51 R95.24 R33 028 758.96 5 March 2025 197 462 R95.3788 R96.55 R94.50 R18 833 688.61 6 March 2025 32 431 R95.0971 R96.36 R93.51 R3 084 094.05 7 March 2025 10 551 R96.2501 R96.72 R95.04 R1 015 534.81

The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market.

Woodmead, Sandton

24 December 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited