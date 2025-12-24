Anzeige
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:02
4,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3604,64023.12.
PR Newswire
24.12.2025 11:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the AECI Long Term Incentive Scheme (Scheme), (Acquisitions):

Date

Number of Shares

VWAP / Price per Share

High

Low

Value

28 February 2024

168

R93.0100

-

-

R15 625.68

29 February 2024

11 570

R95.5249

R95.66

R95.20

R1 105 223.09

1 March 2024

22 958

R96.8198

R96.93

R96.45

R2 222 788.97

4 March 2024

344 413

R95.8987

R96.51

R95.24

R33 028 758.96

5 March 2025

197 462

R95.3788

R96.55

R94.50

R18 833 688.61

6 March 2025

32 431

R95.0971

R96.36

R93.51

R3 084 094.05

7 March 2025

10 551

R96.2501

R96.72

R95.04

R1 015 534.81

The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market.

Woodmead, Sandton

24 December 2025

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited


