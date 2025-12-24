AECI Limited - Dealings in Securities
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the AECI Long Term Incentive Scheme (Scheme), (Acquisitions):
Date
Number of Shares
VWAP / Price per Share
High
Low
Value
28 February 2024
168
R93.0100
-
-
R15 625.68
29 February 2024
11 570
R95.5249
R95.66
R95.20
R1 105 223.09
1 March 2024
22 958
R96.8198
R96.93
R96.45
R2 222 788.97
4 March 2024
344 413
R95.8987
R96.51
R95.24
R33 028 758.96
5 March 2025
197 462
R95.3788
R96.55
R94.50
R18 833 688.61
6 March 2025
32 431
R95.0971
R96.36
R93.51
R3 084 094.05
7 March 2025
10 551
|
R96.2501
R96.72
R95.04
R1 015 534.81
The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market.
Woodmead, Sandton
24 December 2025
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited