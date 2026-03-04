CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS BNB ETP - Management Fee Change (04/03/2026)



04-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

04 March 2026

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares BNB Staking ETP Securities - Reduction of Management Fee and Sharing of Staking Rewards Jersey - 04 March 2026 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be applied by a reduction in the Management Fee applicable to the Specified Class to zero and a positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement to the Specified Class provided in the table below. Such reduction to the Management Fee and positive daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement shall apply from 04 March 2026, until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.



Class ISIN Old Management Fee New Management Fee Staking Reward CoinShares BNB Staking ETP GB00BVLNRK36 1.5% p.a. Reduced to 0% p.a. 0.25% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 11 April 2025. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

