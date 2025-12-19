CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

19 December 2025 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Individual Digital Securities and

CoinShares Digital Index Securities and Digital Basket Securities Change of Names of the Relevant Securities and amendment to certain Conditions CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that it has entered into an eleventh supplemental trust instrument (the "Eleventh Supplemental Trust Instrument") with the Trustee dated 19 December 2025 pursuant to which certain additional classes (the "New Classes") of Individual Securities have been created and certain amendments have been made to the Trust Instrument and the Conditions including changes to the names of the Relevant Securities and changes to the Conditions. Under the Eleventh Supplemental Trust Instrument the short names of the Relevant Securities are amended as follows: the short name of each class of Individual Securities other than any class of Individual Securities which is a Staking Class is amended by deleting the word "Physical" and adding the expression "ETP" at the end;

the full name of each class of Individual Securities other than any class of Individual Securities which is a Staking Class is amended by deleting the word "Physical" and adding the expression "ETP" prior to the word "class";

the short name of each class of Individual Securities which is a Staking Class is amended by deleting the words "Physical Staked" and adding the expression "Staking ETP" at the end; and

the full name of each class of Individual Securities which is a Staking Class is amended by deleting the words "Physical Staked" and adding the expression "Staking ETP" prior to the word "class".

For classes of Individual Securities currently in issue, the revised names are set out below: ISIN Old Name New Name GB00BLD4ZL17 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin CoinShares Bitcoin ETP GB00BLD4ZM24 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum CoinShares Ethereum Staking ETP GB00BLD4ZP54 CoinShares Physical Litecoin CoinShares Litecoin ETP GB00BLD4ZN31 CoinShares Physical XRP CoinShares XRP ETP GB00BMWB4803 CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos CoinShares Tezos Staking ETP GB00BNRRFW10 CoinShares Physical Staked Polkadot CoinShares Polkadot Staking ETP GB00BNRRF659 CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano CoinShares Cardano Staking ETP GB00BNRRFY34 CoinShares Physical Staked Solana CoinShares Solana Staking ETP GB00BMWB4910 CoinShares Physical Chainlink CoinShares Chainlink ETP GB00BNRRG624 CoinShares Physical Uniswap CoinShares Uniswap ETP GB00BNRRF980 CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos CoinShares Cosmos Staking ETP GB00BNRRB013 CoinShares Physical Staked Polygon CoinShares Polygon Staking ETP GB00BNRRF105 CoinShares Physical Staked Algorand CoinShares Algorand Staking ETP GB00BSLNZT73 CoinShares Physical Staked Sei CoinShares Sei Staking ETP GB00BVBM1L91 CoinShares Physical Staked Toncoin CoinShares Toncoin Staking ETP



The amendments to the Conditions apply to Individual Securities, Digital Index Securities and Digital Basket Securities and include: the definition of Redemption Notice Date in Condition 1.1 has been amended so as to provide as follows: "Redemption Notice Date" means an Issuer Business Day on which a valid Redemption Notice is received provided that a Redemption Notice received after 5.00 p.m. (London time) on an Issuer Business Day will be treated as having been received on the immediately following Issuer Business Day unless the Issuer agrees to treat the Redemption Notice as having been received prior to 5:00 p.m. in which case the Redemption Notice shall be deemed to have been received on that Issuer Business Day; Condition 7.9 has been amended by the deletion of the words "2.00 p.m. (London time) on an Issuer Business Day shall be treated as lodged on the immediately following Issuer Business Day" and the substitution of: "5.00 p.m. (London time) on an Issuer Business Day shall be treated as lodged on the immediately following Issuer Business Day unless the Issuer agrees to treat the Redemption Notice as having been received prior to 5:00 p.m. in which case the Redemption Notice shall be deemed to have been received on that Business Day". The New Classes, the new names and the amendments to the Conditions are described in supplement dated 19 December 2025 to the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 11 April 2025 regarding Individual Securities and the amendments to the Conditions are described in a supplement dated 19 December 2025 to the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 27 February 2025, each approved by the SFSA. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the applicable base prospectus.

