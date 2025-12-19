CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
19 December 2025
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Individual Digital Securities and
Change of Names of the Relevant Securities and amendment to certain Conditions
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces that it has entered into an eleventh supplemental trust instrument (the "Eleventh Supplemental Trust Instrument") with the Trustee dated 19 December 2025 pursuant to which certain additional classes (the "New Classes") of Individual Securities have been created and certain amendments have been made to the Trust Instrument and the Conditions including changes to the names of the Relevant Securities and changes to the Conditions.
Under the Eleventh Supplemental Trust Instrument the short names of the Relevant Securities are amended as follows:
The amendments to the Conditions apply to Individual Securities, Digital Index Securities and Digital Basket Securities and include:
"Redemption Notice Date" means an Issuer Business Day on which a valid Redemption Notice is received provided that a Redemption Notice received after 5.00 p.m. (London time) on an Issuer Business Day will be treated as having been received on the immediately following Issuer Business Day unless the Issuer agrees to treat the Redemption Notice as having been received prior to 5:00 p.m. in which case the Redemption Notice shall be deemed to have been received on that Issuer Business Day;
"5.00 p.m. (London time) on an Issuer Business Day shall be treated as lodged on the immediately following Issuer Business Day unless the Issuer agrees to treat the Redemption Notice as having been received prior to 5:00 p.m. in which case the Redemption Notice shall be deemed to have been received on that Business Day".
The New Classes, the new names and the amendments to the Conditions are described in supplement dated 19 December 2025 to the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 11 April 2025 regarding Individual Securities and the amendments to the Conditions are described in a supplement dated 19 December 2025 to the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 27 February 2025, each approved by the SFSA.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the applicable base prospectus.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
