CoinShares International Limited: CoinShares Launches BNB ETP in Europe with 0% Management Fees and 0.25% Staking Yield

4th March 2026 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or "the Group") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), with an announced merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp (Nasdaq: VCIC), the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets with over $6 billion in assets under management, today announces the launch of CoinShares BNB Staking ETP (Ticker: CBNB), expanding its range of physically-backed digital asset exchange-traded products available to European investors.

The product offers 0% management fees, 0.25% staking yield and is 100% backed by on-chain BNB holdings, providing investors with regulated exposure to the BNB Chain ecosystem through their existing brokerage accounts.

BNB is the native token of BNB Chain formerly the Binance Smart Chain, one of the world's largest blockchain ecosystems by transaction volume and total value locked. The network powers thousands of decentralized applications across DeFi, gaming, and real-world asset tokenization, with over $171 billion in TVL and more than 302 million daily transactions. BNB's staking mechanism enables token holders to earn yield while contributing to network security, making it well-suited for a staking ETP structure. As institutional adoption of blockchain infrastructure accelerates, BNB offers investors regulated exposure to a high-utility ecosystem token with established demand and deflationary supply dynamics.

Product Details:

Product Name: CoinShares BNB Staking ETP

Ticker: CBNB

Management Fee: reduced to 0.00% p.a.

Staking Yield: 0.25% p.a.

Backing: 100% physically backed

Listing Venues: SIX

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

"Adding BNB to our Physical ETP range reflects the continued maturation of digital asset markets and sustained investor demand for regulated access to major blockchain ecosystems. Our 0% management fee structure ensures investors retain more of their exposure. This launch is another step in building the most comprehensive digital asset investment platform in Europe."

About CoinShares



CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, and securities to a wide array of clients that include corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

