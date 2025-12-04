Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC - Amendment Notice

DJ Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC - Amendment Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC - Amendment Notice 
04-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

04/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                    Listing Category           ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC 
 
Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid           Closed-ended investment funds    GB0033537902 --  
 
These should now appear as: 
Issuer Name: Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC 
 
Ordinary Shares with "A" rights of 1p each; fully paid   Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BV0ZWP07 --  
 
Ordinary Shares with "B" rights of 1p each; fully paid   Closed-ended investment funds    GB00BV0ZWQ14 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets. 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 410264 
EQS News ID:  2240072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
