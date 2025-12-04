Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 04-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 04/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 140000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 55000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 15000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 808000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 559000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 4750000000 4% Treasury Gilt due 22/05/2029; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BVP99566 -- securities 1187497000 4% Treasury Gilt due 22/05/2029; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BVP99566 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- paid securities 90000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- paid securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 190000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 5000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 209000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 37500 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- paid securities 61000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 560000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities 730000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 43600 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 70000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 382500 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 4535 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 115000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 17600 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 35500 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 53600 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 168600 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 33500 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 23000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 27400 WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK645 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 4400 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 99100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 45900 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 5100 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 138700 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 11800 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 32500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 34000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities 309000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities

December 04, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

51000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities 2200000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities 31000 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities 14700 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 210 WisdomTree Short JPY Long GBP; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3QBQJ84 -- securities 100 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 5000 IncomeShares Alibaba (BABA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068774887 -- securities 40000 IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901885041 -- securities 8000 IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775694 -- securities 30000 IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901884663 -- securities 4800 IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068776312 -- securities 180000 IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901886445 -- securities 100000 IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999429 -- securities 140000 Leverage Shares IncomeShares Nasdaq 100 Options (0DTE) ETP; Debt and debt-like XS2875105608 -- fully paid securities 32000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities 36000 IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901885553 -- securities 32000 IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901886288 -- securities 16000 IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775264 -- securities 7000 IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068775009 -- securities 9400 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities 2900 Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; Debt and debt-like IE00BF03XH11 -- fully paid securities 1200 Leverage Shares 3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09 Debt and debt-like XS3068788838 -- /2075; fully paid securities 2000 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- fully paid securities 415000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 750000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 688000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 50000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2779861595 -- paid securities 60000 Leverage Shares IncomeShares S&P500 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully Debt and debt-like XS2875106242 -- paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 35000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 541000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 12500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities 89000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 300000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 232000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 15000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 405000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

