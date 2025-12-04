State-owned generator Stanwell and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners signed memorandums of understanding to deliver a 780 MW / 6,240 MWh CATL battery energy storage system integrated with 1,080 MW of gas turbines at the Gladstone State Development Area in Queensland, Australia.From ESS News State-owned generator Stanwell has revealed that it has moved to lock in major shifts to the grid in the Australian state of Queensland, as it signed an exclusivity agreement with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners for the massive Gladstone State Development Area (GSDA) Energy Hub. This area is located some ...

