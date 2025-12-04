Automated Manual Transmission Market to Reach USD 28.6 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in focus on fuel efficiency & reduced emission, ease of driving in congested areas, and growth in adoption in commercial fleet, and taxis drive the global automated manual transmission.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automated Manual Transmission Market by Speed (4 Speed, 6 Speed, and 8 Speed), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the automated manual transmission market was valued at $17.4 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $28.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The global automated manual transmission (AMT) market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by increase in focus on fuel efficiency & reduced emission, ease of driving in congested area, and growth in adoption in commercial fleets and taxis. Also, increase adoption in military and utility vehicles and growth in adoption from the aftermarket segment, especially in aging vehicle fleets, provide lucrative market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Get Expert Insights - Free Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A142298

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $17.4 billion Market Size in 2034 $28.6 billion CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Speed, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in focus on fuel efficiency and reduced emission Ease of driving in congested areas Growth in adoption in commercial fleets and taxis Opportunities Increase adoption in military and utility vehicles Growth in adoption from the aftermarket segment, especially in aging vehicle fleet Restraints Lag in gear shifts Growth in competition from electric vehicles

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A142298

The 6 speed segment to dominate the market by 2034

By speed, the automated manual transmission market is categorized into 4 speed, 6 speed and 8 speed. The 6 speed segment dominated the automated manual transmission market in 2024 as it offers a balance between performance, fuel economy, and low manufacturing cost. 6 speed transmission offers better gear ratio coverage compared to 4-speed gearboxes, allowing for smoother acceleration and improved highway fuel efficiency. In addition, many passenger cars and light commercial vehicles rely on 6-speed gearboxes for their versatility and durability.

The passenger vehicle segment to dominate the market by 2034

By vehicle type, the automated manual transmission market is categorized into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment dominated the automated manual transmission market in 2024, as it offers cost-efficiency, convenience, and enhanced fuel economy. Automated manual transmissions provide the benefits of automatic transmission but at a lower cost, making them an attractive option in economy and entry-level vehicles. Moreover, in developing regions such as India and Southeast Asia, AMTs offer a better solution by providing easier driving without the higher cost of conventional automatics.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2034

By region, the automated manual transmission market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the automated manual transmission market in 2024, owing to the need for fuel efficiency, ease of driving in congested urban environments, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional automatic transmissions. AMT offers better fuel efficiency when compared to manual transmission, making it an attractive option for both entry-level and mid-range vehicles. Likewise, rising urbanization, increasing disposable income, and growing popularity of compact cars are also fueling the market demand.

Buy this Complete Report (PDF, PPT with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automated-manual-transmission-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aisin Corporation

Eaton Corporation

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai Transys

AB Volvo

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Co., Ltd

Mack Trucks

Magna International Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automated manual transmission market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A142298

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions'. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automated-manual-transmission-market-to-reach-usd-28-6-billion-globally-by-2034-at-5-2-cagr-allied-market-research-302632799.html