DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIL LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.0646 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4778751 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN LEI Code: 549300E7C8KZ5P6BZI39 Sequence No.: 410289 EQS News ID: 2240218 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 04, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)