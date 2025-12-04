Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) 
Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Dec-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.6719 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28067360 
 
CODE: CB5 LN 
 
ISIN: LU1834983477 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1834983477 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CB5 LN 
LEI Code:   2138008FBK1VTTPX5W27 
Sequence No.: 410300 
EQS News ID:  2240242 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240242&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
