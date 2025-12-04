DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist (CE2D LN) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.2717 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6928627 CODE: CE2D LN ISIN: LU1737652310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CE2D LN LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 410304 EQS News ID: 2240250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 04, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)