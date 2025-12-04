Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CEUR LN) 
Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 386.63 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5835311 
 
CODE: CEUR LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681042609 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681042609 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CEUR LN 
LEI Code:   5493000LLOOP2JUYI637 
Sequence No.: 410307 
EQS News ID:  2240256 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240256&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.