AirWater and Luxor Solar K.K. have launched a 178 kW vertical PV system at a Tottori parking lot, operating under an on-site PPA. The Verpa-based system, a first for the San'in region, maximizes space, avoids snow damage, and reportedly delivers power equivalent to rooftop solar installations.Japanese medical equipment provider AirWater and Luxor Solar K.K., the Japanese unit of German solar module maker Luxor Solar GmbH, have announced the completion of a 178.5 kW vertical PV system at a parking lot owned by Japanese telemarketing company JP Two-Way Contact Co., Ltd in Tottori, in the Chugoku ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...