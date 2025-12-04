Canaries act as 'trip wires' for cyber attackers and provide an early warning of intrusion

Cloud-native deception platform Tracebit has today launched its 'community edition', underscoring their belief that security canaries should be the default first step in everyone's security program. Canaries are decoy resources that act as tripwires for cyber attackers, providing an early warning system when criminals infiltrate a system and enabling immediate response.

Tracebit launched in 2023 to solve the difficulty of deploying and automating canaries at scale. Since that time it has deployed millions of security canaries protecting thousands of environments for world-leading security teams at companies including Snyk, Docker, Riot Games and more. The same threats targeting enterprises hit individual developers, small teams, and personal devices too. As AI-powered attacks and supply chain compromises accelerate, an "assume breach" mindset is critical for everyone which is why the new Community Edition has launched today.

The Community Edition serves a broad spectrum of users, from security enthusiasts and individual developers protecting personal devices, to small engineering teams and startups. Users can deploy high-fidelity canaries including AWS session tokens, SSH keys, browser session cookies, password manager credentials, email trackers and LLM canaries to detect real attacker behaviour in their environments. All canaries are managed through a single, intuitive console with instant alerting when threats are detected. The Community Edition is completely free, forever and additional detection coverage can be unlocked through the community referral program.

Andy Smith CEO and co-founder comments: "We have built Tracebit Community Edition as we believe security canaries should be a foundation of every security program. Attackers need to go after sensitive resources in an attack. Instead of looking for attacker signals, which is time consuming and has false positives, we create canaries and strategically place them in an organization's environment. When an attacker interacts with a canary, defenders get a high-signal alert and can immediately respond. There is a secondary benefit that when attackers suspect the presence of canaries, they move more cautiously, second-guessing resources and giving organizations more opportunity to detect them."

Tracebit has experienced rapid growth since launching its enterprise platform and has already doubled annual recurring revenue in this quarter alone. The platform regularly detects intrusions that other security tools miss as well as third-party red team exercises in production, integrated seamlessly with SIEM and SOAR systems, and achieved rapid deployment with minimal ongoing maintenance. Customers report notably low false positive rates, enabling security teams to focus on genuine threats rather than alert fatigue.

Chris Hymes, Chief Information Security Officer, Riot Games comments: "As our environment evolves and attacker behavior and knowledge evolves it's important that we stay ahead of the game, which is why we're excited to partner with Tracebit on even more advanced canaries as they build them out."

Tim Welsh, Staff Security Engineer, Docker adds: "The deployment of Tracebit's solutions was seamless, integrating effortlessly into our existing infrastructure, deployment pipelines, and SIEM systems. We have observed a notably low false positive rate, which has significantly reduced the noise and allowed our team to focus on genuine threats."

About Tracebit

Tracebit is a cloud-native threat deception platform that deploys intelligent security canaries to detect intrusions before they cause damage. Trusted by leading security teams at companies like Snyk, Riot Games, and Docker, Tracebit has deployed over 2 million canaries protecting 750+ cloud accounts. For more information, visit www.tracebit.com.

