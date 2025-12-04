Sky Labs: 'CART BP' Demonstrates Successful Blood Pressure Monitoring in Microgravity

- Study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge in collaboration with the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences(IIAS). Utilization of Women's Space Health Research

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4, 2025, Sky Labs (CEO Jack Byunghwan Lee) announced that its ring-type blood pressure monitoring device, 'CART BP', has successfully measured blood pressure in a microgravity environment (0-0.1g) similar to that experienced in space.

The experiment was conducted by a research team from the University of Cambridge (UK) in collaboration with the International Institute of Astronautical Sciences (IIAS).

The IIAS-02 mission took place in a microgravity environment generated during parabolic flight, where apparent gravity approaches zero following a steep aircraft ascent.

The Cambridge University research team evaluated Sky Labs' ring-shaped blood pressure monitoring device 'CART BP', in which continuous blood pressure monitoring is measured without a cuff, as part of a project to not only assess the feasibility of measurement of BP in this environment, but also to explore women's health initiatives.

Experimental results confirmed that 'CART BP' successfully collected reliable blood pressure data continuously even in microgravity.

This demonstrates the potential for 'CART BP' to stably measure blood pressure even under conditions similar to space.

Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs, said, "We are pleased that CART BP's blood pressure monitoring technology has been recognized through significant experiments conducted in a unique environment," adding, "Moving forward, we will continue to actively participate in a broad range of research initiatives to drive further technological development."

Cambridge researchers said, "This study would not have been possible without CART BP" adding, "The participating astronauts, Norah Patten and Dr. Shawna Pandya, were impressed with how the device was so convenient, simple and easy to use."

The project took place at the National Research Council of Canada (Ottawa) on Oct. 14-15, 2025. This study obtained proof-of-concept preliminary data, and forms part of a larger project on women's health in space.

About Sky Labs

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

