Mondi Plc - Outcome of audit tender process

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

4 December 2025

Outcome of audit tender process

Mondi plc ("Mondi") announces that, following the conclusion of a formal tender process for the role of statutory auditor, the Board has approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as Mondi's statutory auditor with effect from the 2027 financial year.

In line with applicable UK regulation, Mondi is required to tender the statutory audit every 10 years and rotate every 20 years. Mondi advised in its Integrated report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 that it would conduct a tender process given Mondi initially appointed PwC with effect from the 2017 financial year.

A resolution to re-appoint PwC with effect from the 2027 financial year will be put to Mondi's shareholders for approval at Mondi's 2027 Annual General Meeting.

