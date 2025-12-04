Moët Hennessy: WORLD LIVING SOILS FORUM on June 3 and 4, 2026, at LUMA Arles

A new governance to amplify its third edition

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of the LVMH group, announces the third edition of the World Living Soils Forum (WLSF), co-organized with ChangeNOW, on June 3 and 4, 2026, at LUMA Arles. To amplify the movement for soil regeneration and to broaden the sharing of solutions, Moët Hennessy is bringing together committed companies to design and organize the event alongside its Advisory Board.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/moet-hennessy/9370351-en-world-living-soils-forum-at-luma-arles

On the eve of World Soil Day, it is fitting to highlight again this complex, fragile, and still too often overlooked ecosystem. As the foundation of life, guaranteeing the development of flora and fauna, and indeed our humanity, soils are crucial. According to the latest reports from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), healthy soil stores twice as much carbon as the atmosphere, hosts 50% of terrestrial biodiversity, can better filter water, and retain up to 20 times more. However, today, over 40% of the world's soils are degraded by erosion, artificialization, pollution, or overexploitation. This situation is not merely an environmental threat-it represents a systemic risk to our food security, climate resilience, and our entire economy.

An International Forum for a Collective Action to preserve and regenerate soils

Founded by Moët Hennessy in 2022, the World Living Soils Forum has established itself as the international meeting point for stakeholders committed to soil health. It brings together scientists, farmers, institutions, NGOs, start-ups, investors, and companies to share knowledge, innovations, and feedback to advance agricultural and viticultural transition.

Moët Hennessy continues its commitments and announces the third edition of the World Living Soils Forum, which will be held on June 3 and 4, 2026, at LUMA Arles and will again be co-organized with ChangeNOW.

To amplify this movement and move beyond competitive and sector-specific challenges, Moët Hennessy has sought to evolve the governance of the World Living Soils Forum by involving, in its design and organization, companies that, like itself, are committed to soil regeneration. These companies will contribute by pooling their feedback and expert networks, and by promoting new operational solutions at both local and international levels. They will join the Advisory Board, composed of sixteen external experts who oversee and arbitrate the editorial direction and the entirety of the programming.

More information to come on: worldlivingsoilsforum.com

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wines and spirits division of the LVMH group, which also owns renowned vineyards grouped under the "LVMH Vins d'Exceptions" entity. Comprising twenty-seven Houses, internationally recognized for their rich terroirs, the quality of their products, and the artisanal expertise they embody, Moët Hennessy has been committed for many years to an environmental and social program, "Living Soils Living Together."

Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Château Minuty, Cheval des Andes, Cloudy Bay, Cravan, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Woodinville.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836414/Moet_Hennessy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836415/WORLD_LIVING_SOILS_FORUM_Logo.jpg

Moët Hennessy contact

Global Corporate Communications & Press relations

Quentin Durand & Adrien Franceschi

press@moethennessy.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-living-soils-forum-on-june-3-and-4-2026-at-luma-arles-302632323.html