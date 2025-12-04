Al-Futtaim and SNP achieve seamless S/4HANA conversion in record time

Successful go-live of Al-Futtaim (AFG) Automotive's complex 16 TB ECC to S/4HANA transformation project in August 2025 as part of the RISE with SAP program

SNP's Kyano CrystalBridge Transformation DTS technology enabled the conversion of multiple clients and business modules using Near-Zero Downtime (NZD) with only 30.5 hours of downtime

Project sets new benchmarks for future large-scale SAP migrations across finance and automotive industries

HEIDELBERG, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environment, has successfully delivered a complex SAP S/4HANA transformation project for Al-Futtaim, one of the Middle East's most diversified and respected family-owned businesses. The project was executed in close collaboration with IBM Consulting, the system integration partner for AFG.

As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, Al-Futtaim Automotive, a division of Al-Futtaim, partnered with SNP and IBM to modernize and future-proof its SAP environment. The project involved converting a 16-terabyte SAP ECC system to SAP S/4HANA, an initiative of significant scale and complexity. Despite this, the transformation was completed ahead of schedule in August 2025, with only 30.5 hours of technical downtime.

"This project showcases what can be achieved when deep expertise and partnership come together," says Jens Amail, CEO of SNP SE. "I am humbled to meet our partners at Al-Futtaim Group here in Dubai to celebrate this milestone together. Their trust in SNP underscores our commitment to the region, supporting their growth journey as they embrace digital transformation."

Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer of Al-Futtaim, comments: "This transformation represents a critical enabler of Al-Futtaim's long-term strategic agenda. By establishing a unified SAP S/4HANA digital core, we are strengthening the foundations of our enterprise, enhancing data-driven decision-making, and positioning our businesses to scale with greater agility. This milestone reflects our commitment to building a future-ready organization powered by strong partnerships and world-class technology."

- Picture is available at AP -

About SNP

SNP (XETRA: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact SNP NEMEA

Michelle Janz

Head of Marketing

Mobile: +44 (0) 7827 447987

E-mail: michelle.janz@snpgroup.com

Press contact at SNP

Paola Krauss

Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928

E-mail: paola.krauss@snpgroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/al-futtaim-and-snp-achieve-seamless-s4hana-conversion-in-record-time-302632833.html