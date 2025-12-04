Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OWHL) announced that the Bermudan court delivered a favourable judgement, sanctioning the scheme of arrangement of OWHL, by means of which its all-share combination with Hansa Investment Company (HICL) will be executed. OWHL will now proceed with submitting the final court order for sealing, as the scheme can only become effective following the delivery of a copy of the sealed court order to the Registrar of Companies. OWHL expects the delivery on 9 December 2025, at which time the scheme will become effective, and the company will make a further announcement. Accordingly, the last trading day for OWHL shares would be 8 December.

