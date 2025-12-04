DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (INFB LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.3595 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12074 CODE: INFB LN ISIN: LU2418815390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2418815390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFB LN LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 410377 EQS News ID: 2240434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

