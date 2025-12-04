Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
[02/12/2025]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 04th December 2025
Announcement Date: 04/12/2025
Ex Date: 11/12/2025
Record Date: 12/12/2025
Payment Date: 05/01/2026
Funds
ISIN Code
Currency
Rate
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) EUR HEDGE DIST
IE000DOZYQJ7
EUR
0.1755
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF (USD) GBP HEDGED DISTRUBUTING
IE000XIITCN5
G BP
0.1107
