Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Generic Injectables Market Dominated by Hospital Pharmacies with 61.23% Share as Online Pharmacies Surge at 18.06% CAGR Through 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the generic injectables market size is valued at USD 131.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 251.03 billion in 2030, at a 13.78% CAGR through the forecast period 2025-2030, supported by growing demand for affordable biologic and small-molecule therapies. As healthcare systems worldwide continue to manage escalating treatment costs, generic injectables have emerged as a cornerstone in ensuring accessibility and affordability of life-saving medications.
The generic injectables market benefits from a strong pipeline of patent expirations and increasing investments in sterile manufacturing. The global shift toward hospital-based care and the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases further reinforce the adoption of injectable generics. Biopharmaceutical firms are expanding their generic injectable portfolios, focusing on oncology, cardiovascular, and anti-infective segments, where injectables dominate clinical use.
Market Growth Drivers
- Patent Expiry Wave of Blockbuster Drugs: Numerous biologics and branded injectables losing exclusivity are opening new revenue opportunities for generic manufacturers.
- Increasing Contract Manufacturing: CDMOs expand capacity to meet rising global demand, ensuring timely supply.
- Manufacturing Advancements: Improvements in aseptic filling, lyophilization, and cold-chain logistics enhance scalability and quality compliance across the supply chain.
- Home-Based Care Trend: Growth of prefilled syringes and on-body injectors supports patient self-administration.
Segmentation Insights
The generic injectables market is segmented by molecule type, product type, route of administration, therapeutic area, distribution channel, and geography.
- By molecule type, small molecules continue to dominate market share, while biosimilar injectables are witnessing accelerated adoption.
- Vials and prefilled syringes lead the product segment, supported by ongoing innovation in ready-to-administer packaging.
By Product Type
- Vials
- Ampoules
- Prefilled Syringes
- Cartridges
- IV Bags & Large-Volume Parenteral
By Molecule Type
- Small-Molecule Generics
- Large-Molecule/Biosimilar Generics
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Anti-infectives
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes & Metabolic
- CNS Disorders
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Intramuscular
- Sub-cutaneous
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail & Mail-order Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Regional Market Dynamics
North America leads the global generic injectables market, backed by strong FDA approvals and established manufacturing infrastructure. Europe follows with expanded biosimilar adoption and centralized procurement programs. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by government incentives, rising domestic production capacity, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitive Environment
The market remains moderately consolidated, with global and regional players focusing on cost leadership, sterile manufacturing expansion, and portfolio diversification. Strategic alliances and partnerships for biosimilar injectables are increasingly shaping the competitive environment.
Prominent companies operating in the generic injectables market include:
- Fresenius Kabi
- Pfizer
- Viatris
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
