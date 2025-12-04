Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Generic Injectables Market Dominated by Hospital Pharmacies with 61.23% Share as Online Pharmacies Surge at 18.06% CAGR Through 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the generic injectables market size is valued at USD 131.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 251.03 billion in 2030, at a 13.78% CAGR through the forecast period 2025-2030, supported by growing demand for affordable biologic and small-molecule therapies. As healthcare systems worldwide continue to manage escalating treatment costs, generic injectables have emerged as a cornerstone in ensuring accessibility and affordability of life-saving medications.

The generic injectables market benefits from a strong pipeline of patent expirations and increasing investments in sterile manufacturing. The global shift toward hospital-based care and the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases further reinforce the adoption of injectable generics. Biopharmaceutical firms are expanding their generic injectable portfolios, focusing on oncology, cardiovascular, and anti-infective segments, where injectables dominate clinical use.

Market Growth Drivers

Patent Expiry Wave of Blockbuster Drugs: Numerous biologics and branded injectables losing exclusivity are opening new revenue opportunities for generic manufacturers.

Increasing Contract Manufacturing: CDMOs expand capacity to meet rising global demand, ensuring timely supply.

Manufacturing Advancements: Improvements in aseptic filling, lyophilization, and cold-chain logistics enhance scalability and quality compliance across the supply chain.

Home-Based Care Trend: Growth of prefilled syringes and on-body injectors supports patient self-administration.

Segmentation Insights

The generic injectables market is segmented by molecule type, product type, route of administration, therapeutic area, distribution channel, and geography.



By molecule type, small molecules continue to dominate market share, while biosimilar injectables are witnessing accelerated adoption.

Vials and prefilled syringes lead the product segment, supported by ongoing innovation in ready-to-administer packaging.

By Product Type

Vials

Ampoules

Prefilled Syringes

Cartridges

IV Bags & Large-Volume Parenteral

By Molecule Type

Small-Molecule Generics

Large-Molecule/Biosimilar Generics

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Anti-infectives

Cardiovascular

Diabetes & Metabolic

CNS Disorders

Others

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Sub-cutaneous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail & Mail-order Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Market Dynamics

North America leads the global generic injectables market, backed by strong FDA approvals and established manufacturing infrastructure. Europe follows with expanded biosimilar adoption and centralized procurement programs. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by government incentives, rising domestic production capacity, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Environment

The market remains moderately consolidated, with global and regional players focusing on cost leadership, sterile manufacturing expansion, and portfolio diversification. Strategic alliances and partnerships for biosimilar injectables are increasingly shaping the competitive environment.

Prominent companies operating in the generic injectables market include:

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer

Viatris

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

