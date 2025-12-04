Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Fremantle Seaweed, Western Australia's leading ocean-tech Asparagopsis producer, has announced a significant operational milestone as it progresses from pilot-scale activity into commercial manufacturing. The company has secured $2.3 million in seed funding to support this transition, marking a key step forward for Australia's capacity to deliver large-volume, scientifically validated methane-reduction solutions to beef and dairy producers.

Fremantle Seaweed's Asparagopsis farm in Western Australia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11704/276415_9af8f48a94af0ac2_001full.jpg

The company has focused the past four years on designing and testing the technology, engineering systems, and marine infrastructure needed to reliably cultivate and process the seaweed at scale.

Fremantle Seaweed has established high-density longline cultivation systems, modular hatchery units, and a purpose-built harvesting vessel-forming an integrated ocean-tech platform from hatchery through to environmental processing.

The company's North-West Hub, a 3,000-hectare site under development, is expected to become the centrepiece of its commercial rollout. Once operational, modelling indicates the site could have the capacity to supply a substantial share of the Asparagopsis needed by Australia's dairy and feedlot operators.

To support industry readiness, Fremantle Seaweed is preparing a 400-day Wagyu feedlot trial involving 60 head of cattle and more than 1,500 kilograms of dried Asparagopsis. Conducted under commercial feeding conditions, the trial is structured to generate real-world performance, productivity, and emissions data-information producers have identified as critical for widescale market adoption.

Leadership Commentary

Chris De Cuyper, Co-founder & Managing Director, said:

"The support behind Fremantle Seaweed has been incredible. Our analysis shows that scaling to the North-West Hub could abate close to one million tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions each year, roughly the same as offsetting a small LNG facility. That's the kind of real-world impact that investors, producers, and policymakers are looking for.

"What excites me most is the sense of shared purpose. Farmers want practical, natural tools that make sense on-farm, and our job is to deliver those - technology that fits seamlessly into existing systems and creates value across the board."

Industry Context

Access to stable, large-volume supply has been a limiting factor for commercial adoption globally. Fremantle Seaweed's transition into commercial production represents a meaningful shift in addressing that bottleneck within the Australian market.

About Fremantle Seaweed

Fremantle Seaweed is a Western Australian ocean-technology company pioneering the domestic cultivation of Asparagopsis seaweed-a natural feed ingredient scientifically demonstrated to reduce cattle methane emissions. Combining marine science, engineering innovation, and producer partnerships, the company is working to advance Australia's blue-economy capabilities while supporting practical emissions reduction pathways for the agricultural sector.

