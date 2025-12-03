Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2025 was $80.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 13.9%, respectively. These compare with the 30.0% and 25.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.3% at November 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at November 30, 2025 was $45.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.4% and 14.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 25.3% Industrials 18.2% Materials 15.1% Financials 13.7% Energy 13.1% Consumer Discretionary 8.9% Real Estate 3.5% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.5% Communication Services 0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 39.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 8.3% NVIDIA Corporation 5.0% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.5% Shopify Inc. 3.7% Dollarama Inc. 3.3% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.1% WSP Global Inc. 3.0% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.0% Cameco Corporation 2.9% Mastercard Incorporated 2.9%