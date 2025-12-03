Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
04.12.25 | 08:04
27,600 Euro
+0,73 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40028,60012:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 21:36 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2025 was $80.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 13.9%, respectively. These compare with the 30.0% and 25.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.3% at November 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at November 30, 2025 was $45.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.4% and 14.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology25.3%
Industrials18.2%
Materials15.1%
Financials13.7%
Energy13.1%
Consumer Discretionary8.9%
Real Estate3.5%
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.5%
Communication Services0.7%

The top ten investments which comprised 39.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.8.3%
NVIDIA Corporation5.0%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.5%
Shopify Inc.3.7%
Dollarama Inc.3.3%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.1%
WSP Global Inc.3.0%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.0%
Cameco Corporation2.9%
Mastercard Incorporated2.9%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.