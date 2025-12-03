Anzeige
WKN: A119D1 | ISIN: US42226A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HE
Tradegate
03.12.25 | 21:14
85,00 Euro
+0,59 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
HEALTHEQUITY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEALTHEQUITY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,5087,0012:22
85,5087,0012:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 22:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HealthEquity, Inc.: HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2025 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:

  • Revenue increased 7% to $322.2 million.
  • Net income per diluted share rose to $0.59 from $0.06 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 29% to $1.01.
  • Total HSA Assets grew 15% to $34.4 billion.
  • Returned $93.7 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.
  • Further reduced HSA cash repricing risk with a cumulative $2.25 billion 5-year Treasury bond hedge at 3.94%.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), a leader in administering health savings accounts ("HSAs") and complementary consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs"), today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

"HealthEquity delivered a record third quarter for fiscal 2026, with net income of $52 million, 20% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, and 29% growth in non-GAAP net income per share, reflecting our team's focus on helping members better save, spend and invest for health," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Our marketplace platform is expanding access to more affordable healthcare solutions, and AI is beginning to power more personalized and efficient experiences. As we enter onboarding season, we do so with strong momentum and an enduring mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025 was $322.2 million, an increase of 7% compared to $300.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $120.3 million, custodial revenue of $159.1 million, and interchange revenue of $42.8 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $51.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $87.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025. The Company reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $69.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $141.8 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2025, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 44% of revenue, compared to 39% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2025 were 10.1 million, an increase of 6% year over year, including 802,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 12% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2025 were 17.3 million, including 7.2 million complementary CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2025 were $34.4 billion, an increase of 15% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.9 billion of HSA cash and $17.5 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2025.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock for $93.7 million during the third quarter ended October 31, 2025. As of that date, $258.8 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenues of $1.302 billion to $1.312 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $197 million and $205 million, resulting in net income of $2.24 to $2.33 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $341 million and $348 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.87 to $3.95 (based on an estimated 88 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $555 million to $565 million.

See "Non-GAAP financial information" below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 to discuss the fiscal 2026 third quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;
  • the impact of recent fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • impact of cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact
Richard Putnam
801-727-1000
rputnam@healthequity.com

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value)October 31, 2025 January 31, 2025
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents- 309,259 - 295,948
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $918 and $2,070 as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 111,243 118,006
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,206 63,795
Total current assets 498,708 477,749
Property and equipment, net 3,390 3,239
Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,045 43,185
Intangible assets, net 1,124,768 1,204,658
Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145
Other assets 85,005 71,574
Total assets- 3,398,061 - 3,448,550
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable- 19,549 - 14,361
Accrued compensation 43,735 69,330
Accrued liabilities 47,413 62,631
Operating lease liabilities 9,931 10,001
Total current liabilities 120,628 156,323
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 982,105 1,056,301
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 36,228 42,219
Other long-term liabilities 23,501 22,962
Deferred tax liability 101,573 55,834
Total long-term liabilities 1,143,407 1,177,316
Total liabilities 1,264,035 1,333,639
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 85,615 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively 9 9
Additional paid-in capital 1,917,244 1,905,628
Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,837 -
Accumulated earnings 207,936 209,274
Total stockholders' equity 2,134,026 2,114,911
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 3,398,061 - 3,448,550

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenue
Service revenue- 120,286 - 119,174 - 357,943 - 354,108
Custodial revenue 159,067 140,953 475,398 401,281
Interchange revenue 42,811 40,305 145,502 132,568
Total revenue 322,164 300,432 978,843 887,957
Cost of revenue
Service costs 76,889 86,860 240,050 246,122
Custodial costs 10,879 10,241 32,763 29,406
Interchange costs 6,333 6,305 21,061 24,213
Total cost of revenue 94,101 103,406 293,874 299,741
Gross profit 228,063 197,026 684,969 588,216
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing 24,411 22,636 70,317 67,655
Technology and development 65,916 60,189 192,156 174,859
General and administrative 30,880 31,789 86,406 102,285
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002 28,350 81,005 84,876
Merger integration 1,159 34,437 3,700 38,357
Total operating expenses 149,368 177,401 433,584 468,032
Income from operations 78,695 19,625 251,385 120,184
Other expense
Interest expense (14,049- (18,155- (43,862- (45,377-
Other income, net 2,886 4,748 9,010 11,266
Total other expense (11,163- (13,407- (34,852- (34,111-
Income before income taxes 67,532 6,218 216,533 86,073
Income tax provision 15,840 515 51,072 15,735
Net income- 51,692 - 5,703 - 165,461 - 70,338
Net income per share:
Basic- 0.60 - 0.07 - 1.92 - 0.81
Diluted- 0.59 - 0.06 - 1.88 - 0.79
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic 85,995 87,193 86,397 86,935
Diluted 86,970 88,634 87,799 88,699

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income- 51,692 - 5,703 - 165,461 - 70,338
Other comprehensive income
Cash flow hedges
Net unrealized gains, net of income tax expense 8,634 - 8,837 -
Total other comprehensive income 8,634 - 8,837 -
Comprehensive income- 60,326 - 5,703 - 174,298 - 70,338

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)2025
 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income- 165,461 - 70,338
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 115,975 123,269
Stock-based compensation 53,946 74,717
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 804 1,805
Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,576
Deferred taxes 42,734 (10,065-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net 6,763 (1,819-
Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (8,444- (11,672-
Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,050 5,004
Accrued compensation (24,639- (3,161-
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (11,269- 24,757
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (5,963- (5,796-
Other long-term liabilities (1,239- (4,845-
Net cash provided by operating activities 339,179 264,108
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (36,768- (37,900-
Purchases of property and equipment (1,643- (1,756-
Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (293- (452,241-
Net cash used in investing activities (38,704- (491,897-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on long-term debt (75,000- (536,875-
Repurchases of common stock (218,234- (58,513-
Proceeds from long-term debt - 736,875
Payment of debt issuance costs - (3,748-
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 621 3,188
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 5,449 5,046
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (287,164- 145,973
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,311 (81,816-
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 295,948 403,979
Ending cash and cash equivalents- 309,259 - 322,163

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands) 2025 2024
Supplemental cash flow data:
Interest expense paid in cash- 46,457 - 50,203
Income tax payments, net 7,351 23,817
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,447 4,754
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 101 106
Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 2,478 1,500
Exercise of common stock options receivable 5,390 7
Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios - 20,325

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Cost of revenue- 3,183 - 3,751 - 9,684 - 11,210
Sales and marketing 3,491 3,700 9,890 11,873
Technology and development 5,981 6,353 17,633 18,747
General and administrative 7,887 7,319 16,739 32,887
Total stock-based compensation expense- 20,542 - 21,123 - 53,946 - 74,717

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025
HSAs10,108 9,508 6- 9,889
New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date175 186 (6)% 471
New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date487 568 (14)% 1,040
New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date- 616 - 616
HSAs with investments802 717 12- 753
CDBs7,172 6,955 3- 7,144
Total Accounts17,280 16,463 5- 17,033
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date17,254 16,400 5- 16,677
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date17,140 16,177 6- 16,302

* Not meaningful

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025
HSA cash- 16,910 - 16,386 3- - 17,435
HSA investments 17,536 13,601 29- 14,676
Total HSA Assets 34,446 29,987 15- 32,111
Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 16,942 16,441 3- 16,634
Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 17,080 16,064 6- 16,206

HSA cash maturity schedule

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of October 31, 2025:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages)HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized yield
Remainder of 2026- 1.0 1.5-
2027 4.2 1.9-
2028 2.2 4.1-
2029 1.5 3.7-
Thereafter 7.5 4.5-
Total (1)- 16.4 3.5-

(1) Excludes $0.5 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of October 31, 2025.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages)October 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 % Change January 31, 2025
Client-held funds- 803 - 748 7- - 896
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 792 770 3- 798
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 859 823 4- 817

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income- 51,692 - 5,703 - 165,461 - 70,338
Interest income (2,864- (3,897- (8,961- (10,881-
Interest expense 14,049 18,155 43,862 45,377
Income tax provision 15,840 515 51,072 15,735
Depreciation and amortization 11,778 12,371 34,970 38,393
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002 28,350 81,005 84,876
Stock-based compensation expense 20,542 21,123 53,946 74,717
Merger integration expenses 1,159 34,437 3,700 38,357
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,982 1,702 5,859 5,015
Costs associated with unused office space 654 812 2,229 2,408
Other (22- (1,026- (49- (368-
Adjusted EBITDA- 141,812 - 118,245 - 433,094 - 363,967

Net income as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except percentages)2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change 2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change
Net income- 51,692 - 5,703 - 45,989 806- - 165,461 - 70,338 - 95,123 135-
As a percentage of revenue 16- 2- 17- 8-

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except percentages)2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change 2025
 2024
 $ Change % Change
Adjusted EBITDA- 141,812 - 118,245 - 23,567 20- - 433,094 - 363,967 - 69,127 19-
As a percentage of revenue 44- 39- 44- 41-

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending
(in millions)January 31, 2026
Net income$197 - 205
Interest income(11)
Interest expense57
Income tax provision66 - 68
Depreciation and amortization47
Amortization of acquired intangible assets108
Stock-based compensation expense75
Merger integration expenses5
Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract8
Costs associated with unused office space3
Adjusted EBITDA$555 - 565

Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended October 31, Nine months ended October 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income- 51,692 - 5,703 - 165,461 - 70,338
Income tax provision 15,840 515 51,072 15,735
Income before income taxes - GAAP 67,532 6,218 216,533 86,073
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,002 28,350 81,005 84,876
Stock-based compensation expense 20,542 21,123 53,946 74,717
Merger integration expenses 1,159 34,437 3,700 38,357
Costs associated with unused office space 654 812 2,229 2,408
Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,576 - 1,576
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 49,357 86,298 140,880 201,934
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 116,889 92,516 357,413 288,007
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 29,223 23,129 89,353 72,002
Non-GAAP net income 87,666 69,387 268,060 216,005
Diluted weighted-average shares 86,970 88,634 87,799 88,699
GAAP net income per diluted share- 0.59 - 0.06 - 1.88 - 0.79
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share- 1.01 - 0.78 - 3.05 - 2.44

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data)January 31, 2026
Net income$197 - 205
Income tax provision66 - 68
Income before income taxes - GAAP263 - 273
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets108
Stock-based compensation expense75
Merger integration expenses5
Costs associated with unused office space3
Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP191
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP454 - 464
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)113 - 116
Non-GAAP net income$341 - 348
Diluted weighted-average shares88
GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$2.24 - 2.33
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)$3.87 - 3.95

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.

Certain terms

TermDefinition
HSAHealth Savings Account, which is a financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDBConsumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements ("FSAs" and "HRAs"), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act ("COBRA") administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA memberConsumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA AssetsHSA members' custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments held by our custodial investment fund partner.
ClientOur employer clients.
Total AccountsThe sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held fundsDeposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network PartnerOur health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDAEarnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net incomeCalculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted shareCalculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

