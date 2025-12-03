nCino, Inc.: nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Total Revenues of $152.2M, up 10% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended October 31, 2025.

"I'm extremely proud of our team's strong execution in the third quarter, delivering results that exceeded expectations while advancing our AI leadership position," said Sean Desmond, CEO at nCino. "The momentum we're seeing across customer segments, geographies, and products reinforces our conviction in both our fiscal 2026 goals and the journey ahead for nCino. As we rapidly expand our AI capabilities and introduce Digital Partners trained on an industry leading data set, we're not just providing tools-we're delivering a comprehensive AI strategy that financial institutions can trust and deploy with confidence."

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were $152.2 million, a 10% increase from $138.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $133.4 million, up from $119.9 million one year ago, an increase of 11%.

Income (Loss) from Operations: GAAP income (loss) from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $11.7 million compared to $(0.8) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $39.9 million compared to $28.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 42%.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino: GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $6.5 million compared to $(5.3) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $35.8 million compared to $24.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 49%.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to nCino per Share - GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $0.06 per diluted share compared to $(0.05) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $0.31 per diluted share compared to $0.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 51%.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $87.9 million as of October 31, 2025, and $203.5 million was outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility. In the third quarter ended October 31, 2025, nCino repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of the Company's outstanding common stock at an average share price of $27.71 for total consideration of approximately $39.7 million.





Recent Business Highlights

Signed Regional Bank in Japan for Mortgage Lending: A Japanese bank with over $80 billion in assets is nCino's newest customer in the region.

Integration Gateway Goes Global: nCino Integration Gateway demonstrates global applicability in expansion agreement with a $90 billion bank in the Czech Republic.

Secured Significant Expansion Agreements: Two top-50 banks in the U.S., each with over $50 billion in assets, expanded their nCino commercial lending commitments by more than 30% and 60%, respectively, to support broader commercial lending operations.

Top Home Builder Signs for nCino Mortgage: The lending division of a top home builder chose nCino Mortgage to deliver an exceptional mortgage lending experience for homebuyers.

Launched Digital Partners: Announced first role-based AI agents trained on the complexities of rich financial services data-informed by nCino's more than thirteen years of industry expertise and one of the most comprehensive perspectives in financial technology.

Completed Stock Repurchase Program: Completed its $100 million Stock Repurchase Program announced on April 1, 2025, having repurchased a total of approximately 4.0 million shares at an average price of $25.02 per share.





Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending January 31, 2026, as follows:

Total revenues between $146.75 million and $148.25 million.

Subscription revenues between $130.75 million and $132.25 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $32.5 million and $33.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.21 to $0.22.





nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2026 ending January 31, 2026, as follows:

Total revenues between $591.9 million and $593.4 million.

Subscription revenues between $520.5 million and $522.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $127.2 million and $128.2 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino per diluted share of $0.90 to $0.91.

Annual Contract Value (ACV) between $564 million and $567 million.





Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino's website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.



Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino's future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino's solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "strive," "will," or "would" or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we have completed or may undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers' or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management's assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

nCino, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) January 31, 2025 October 31, 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 120,928 - 87,590 Accounts receivable, net 146,787 86,948 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 13,462 14,942 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,072 19,742 Total current assets 302,249 209,222 Property and equipment, net 74,953 76,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,026 12,926 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 23,735 24,051 Goodwill 1,019,375 1,071,152 Intangible assets, net 154,571 142,841 Investments 9,294 7,262 Long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 10,178 17,385 Total assets - 1,610,381 - 1,561,174 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - 13,640 - 12,527 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,865 37,536 Deferred revenue, current portion 191,174 152,065 Financing obligations, current portion 1,680 1,831 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,153 4,124 Total current liabilities 251,512 208,083 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 12,819 10,140 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 13,851 18,016 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 269 121 Revolving credit facility, noncurrent 166,000 203,500 Financing obligations, noncurrent 51,172 49,776 Other long-term liabilities 17,160 17,615 Total liabilities 512,783 507,251 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 8,286 12,435 Stockholders' equity Common stock 58 59 Treasury stock, at cost - (100,343 - Additional paid-in capital 1,474,413 1,526,923 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 176 (760 - Accumulated deficit (385,335 - (384,391 - Total stockholders' equity 1,089,312 1,041,488 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity - 1,610,381 - 1,561,174

nCino, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues Subscription - 119,894 - 133,411 - 344,211 - 389,751 Professional services and other 18,903 18,752 55,076 55,364 Total revenues 138,797 152,163 399,287 445,115 Cost of revenues Subscription 33,769 37,426 98,916 111,543 Professional services and other 19,976 21,051 59,940 65,319 Total cost of revenues 53,745 58,477 158,856 176,862 Gross profit 85,052 93,686 240,431 268,253 Gross margin % 61 - 62 - 60 - 60 - Operating expenses Sales and marketing 29,729 33,107 89,487 103,343 Research and development 33,039 29,541 97,291 97,549 General and administrative 23,108 19,322 66,046 66,454 Total operating expenses 85,876 81,970 252,824 267,346 Income (loss) from operations (824 - 11,716 (12,393 - 907 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 482 339 1,408 1,269 Interest expense (1,653 - (4,335 - (4,965 - (13,229 - Other income (expense), net 432 200 (162 - 17,014 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,563 - 7,920 (16,112 - 5,961 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,589 (695 - 1,360 5,048 Net income (loss) (4,152 - 8,615 (17,472 - 913 Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (186 - (33 - (409 - (31 - Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 1,286 2,109 2,205 4,100 Net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. - (5,252 - - 6,539 - (19,268 - - (3,156 - Net income (loss) per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic - (0.05 - - 0.06 - (0.17 - - (0.03 - Diluted - (0.05 - - 0.06 - (0.17 - - (0.03 - Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 115,611,833 114,407,430 114,970,622 113,594,540 Diluted 115,611,833 115,830,218 114,970,622 113,594,540

nCino, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. - (19,268 - - (3,156 - Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 1,796 4,069 Net income (loss) (17,472 - 913 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,132 31,998 Non-cash operating lease costs 3,844 3,123 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 8,724 11,024 Amortization of debt issuance costs 60 215 Stock-based compensation 53,015 52,681 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 400 Deferred income taxes (2,496 - 2,579 Provision for bad debt 25 150 Net foreign currency gains (658 - (14,178 - Gains on investments - (1,652 - Loss on disposal of long-lived assets 35 463 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50,184 63,080 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (13,199 - (12,445 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 656 1,482 Accounts payable 55 (897 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (148 - (12,807 - Deferred revenue (41,604 - (46,066 - Operating lease liabilities (2,936 - (3,134 - Other long term liabilities 1,001 198 Net cash provided by operating activities 65,218 77,127 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (90,839 - (50,263 - Acquisition of assets (450 - - Purchases of property and equipment (1,466 - (7,040 - Sale of investment - 3,684 Net cash used in investing activities (92,755 - (53,619 - Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock - (100,080 - Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 241,000 102,500 Payments on revolving credit facility (75,000 - (65,000 - Payments of debt issuance costs (1,382 - - Exercise of stock options 2,223 1,566 Stock issuance under the employee stock purchase plan 2,514 2,444 Principal payments on financing obligations (916 - (1,245 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 168,439 (59,815 - Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (93 - 2,922 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 140,809 (33,385 - Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 117,444 121,267 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period - 258,253 - 87,882 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents - 257,894 - 87,590 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets - 134 Restricted cash included in long-term prepaid expenses and other assets 359 158 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period - 258,253 - 87,882

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino's public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with certain mergers and acquisitions. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.





Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. Acquisition-related expenses include but are not limited to: costs incurred from third-party professional services firms in connection with business combination and one-time integration activities. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.





Litigation Expenses. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to litigation expenses incurred from legal matters outside the ordinary course of our business as we believe their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.





Restructuring Costs. nCino excludes costs incurred related to bespoke restructuring plans and other one-time costs, if any, that are fundamentally different in strategic nature and frequency from ongoing initiatives. We believe excluding these costs facilitates a more consistent comparison of operating performance over time. Adjustments to stock-based compensation in connection with restructuring events, if any, are presented in Stock-Based Compensation Expenses.





Intercompany Foreign Currency Exchange Gains/Losses. Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2026, nCino adjusts for foreign currency exchange gains and losses primarily from the remeasurement of intercompany loans and transactions that are denominated in currencies other than the underlying functional currency of the applicable entity. We believe foreign currency gains and losses on intercompany loans and transactions is not indicative of our results and business outlook. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.





Tax (Benefit) Provision Related to Acquisitions. Upon certain acquisitions, nCino may adjust the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, resulting in a one-time tax benefit or provision recorded in income tax (benefit) provision. We believe that the exclusion of this benefit or provision from our non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino and non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share provides a more direct comparison to all periods presented.





Income Tax Effect on Non-GAAP Adjustments. The income tax effects are related to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses.





Adjustment to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest. nCino adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture nCino K.K. in accordance with the operating agreement for that entity. nCino believes investors benefit from an understanding of the company's operating results absent the effect of this adjustment, and for comparability, has reconciled this adjustment for previously reported non-GAAP results.





There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 GAAP total revenues - 138,797 - 152,163 - 399,287 - 445,115 GAAP cost of subscription revenues - 33,769 - 37,426 - 98,916 - 111,543 Amortization expense - developed technology (4,404 - (5,111 - (12,926 - (15,301 - Stock-based compensation (733 - (804 - (2,088 - (2,298 - Restructuring charges - - - (496 - Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues - 28,632 - 31,511 - 83,902 - 93,448 GAAP cost of professional services and other revenues - 19,976 - 21,051 - 59,940 - 65,319 Amortization expense - other (82 - - (247 - (165 - Stock-based compensation (2,940 - (3,230 - (8,699 - (9,299 - Restructuring charges - - - (722 - Non-GAAP cost of professional services and other - 16,954 - 17,821 - 50,994 - 55,133 GAAP gross profit - 85,052 - 93,686 - 240,431 - 268,253 Amortization expense - developed technology 4,404 5,111 12,926 15,301 Amortization expense - other 82 - 247 165 Stock-based compensation 3,673 4,034 10,787 11,597 Restructuring charges - - - 1,218 Non-GAAP gross profit - 93,211 - 102,831 - 264,391 - 296,534 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP gross margin % 61 - 62 - 60 - 60 - Amortization expense - developed technology 3 3 3 3 Amortization expense - other - - - - Stock-based compensation 3 3 3 3 Restructuring charges - - - - Non-GAAP gross margin % 67 - 68 - 66 - 67 - GAAP sales & marketing expense - 29,729 - 33,107 - 89,487 - 103,343 Amortization expense - customer relationships (2,736 - (3,629 - (7,889 - (10,840 - Amortization expense - trade name (107 - (383 - (254 - (1,191 - Amortization expense - other (28 - (28 - (72 - (84 - Stock-based compensation (4,394 - (4,008 - (12,534 - (10,682 - Acquisition-related expenses - - - (335 - Restructuring charges - (75 - - (1,458 - Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense - 22,464 - 24,984 - 68,738 - 78,753 GAAP research & development expense - 33,039 - 29,541 - 97,291 - 97,549 Stock-based compensation (4,208 - (4,096 - (13,720 - (11,896 - Acquisition-related expenses - (234 - - (690 - Restructuring charges - - - (4,026 - Non-GAAP research & development expense - 28,831 - 25,211 - 83,571 - 80,937 GAAP general & administrative expense - 23,108 - 19,322 - 66,046 - 66,454 Stock-based compensation (5,696 - (6,113 - (15,974 - (18,506 - Acquisition-related expenses (3,423 - (443 - (9,410 - (2,376 - Litigation expenses (115 - - (365 - - Restructuring charges - 11 - (3,427 - Non-GAAP general & administrative expense - 13,874 - 12,777 - 40,297 - 42,145 GAAP income (loss) from operations - (824 - - 11,716 - (12,393 - - 907 Amortization of intangible assets 7,357 9,151 21,388 27,581 Stock-based compensation 17,971 18,251 53,015 52,681 Acquisition-related expenses 3,423 677 9,410 3,401 Litigation expenses 115 - 365 - Restructuring charges - 64 - 10,129 Non-GAAP operating income - 28,042 - 39,859 - 71,785 - 94,699 The following table sets forth reconciling items as a percentage of total revenue for the periods presented.1 GAAP operating margin % (1 )% 8 - (3 )% - - Amortization of intangible assets 5 6 5 6 Stock-based compensation 13 12 13 12 Acquisition-related expenses 2 - 2 1 Litigation expenses - - - - Restructuring charges - - - 2 Non-GAAP operating margin % 20 - 26 - 18 - 21 - GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. - (5,252 - - 6,539 - (19,268 - - (3,156 - Amortization of intangible assets 7,357 9,151 21,388 27,581 Stock-based compensation 17,971 18,251 53,015 52,681 Acquisition-related expenses 3,423 677 9,410 3,401 Litigation expenses 115 - 365 - Restructuring charges - 64 - 10,129 Intercompany foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss2 (640 - (179 - (74 - (15,129 - Tax provision (benefit) related to acquisition - - (3,609 - 553 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments3 (198 - (847 - (961 - (314 - Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 1,286 2,109 2,205 4,100 Non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. - 24,062 - 35,765 - 62,471 - 79,846 Basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share - (0.05 - - 0.06 - (0.17 - - (0.03 - Weighted-average shares used to compute basic GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 115,611,833 114,407,430 114,970,622 113,594,540 Diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share - (0.05 - - 0.06 - (0.17 - - (0.03 - Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted GAAP net income (loss) attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 115,611,833 115,830,218 114,970,622 113,594,540 Basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share - 0.21 - 0.31 - 0.54 - 0.70 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 115,611,833 114,407,430 114,970,622 113,594,540 Diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share - 0.20 - 0.31 - 0.53 - 0.69 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted non-GAAP net income attributable to nCino, Inc. per share 117,416,473 115,830,218 116,913,806 115,102,962 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities - 5,777 - 5,071 - 65,218 - 77,127 Purchases of property and equipment (680 - (174 - (1,466 - (7,040 - Free cash flow - 5,097 - 4,897 - 63,752 - 70,087 Principal payments on financing obligations4 (194 - (421 - (916 - (1,245 - Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligations - 4,903 - 4,476 - 62,836 - 68,842

1Columns may not foot due to rounding.

2Effective the beginning of our first quarter for fiscal year 2026, we are excluding intercompany foreign currency exchange gains and losses from the remeasurement of intercompany loans and transactions that are denominated in currencies other than the underlying functional currency of the applicable entity. Prior period amounts have been recast to reflect this change.

3Income tax adjustments for prior periods have been recast related to excluding intercompany foreign currency exchange gains and losses related to intercompany loans and transactions from the remeasurement of intercompany loans and transactions that are denominated in currencies other than the underlying functional currency of the applicable entity as stated in the note above.

4These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.