reAlpha Tech Corp.: reAlpha (NASDAQ: AIRE) Appoints Thomas Kutzman to Lead Brokerage Division as CEO of reAlpha Realty

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) ("reAlpha" or the "Company"), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the appointment of Thomas Kutzman as Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Realty, the Company's real estate brokerage division.

Kutzman joined reAlpha Realty as part of the Company's acquisition of Prevu, Inc. ("Prevu") in November 2025. As co-founder of Prevu, he helped build an innovative digital homebuying platform, operating across 12 states and Washington, D.C. Under his leadership, Prevu was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and became known for its technology-forward, transparent, and consumer-centric brokerage model.

"Thomas has already demonstrated what it takes to scale a modern, technology-enabled brokerage," said Mike Logozzo, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha. "His experience building Prevu and delivering a differentiated consumer experience makes him the right leader to guide reAlpha Realty as we integrate the Prevu platform and expand our brokerage footprint across key markets."

As CEO of reAlpha Realty, Kutzman will lead the strategic development and national expansion of the Company's real estate business. His responsibilities include shaping the long-term vision for reAlpha's brokerage platform, strengthening alignment with the Company's mortgage and title operations, and advancing a unified model that improves efficiency, customer experience, and agent productivity across key markets. He will oversee the integration of Prevu's technology and operational capabilities into reAlpha's real estate ecosystem while building the foundation for a scaled, technology-driven brokerage that supports reAlpha's multi-service growth plan.

"Stepping into this role is a natural extension of the work we began at Prevu," said Thomas Kutzman, Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Realty. "reAlpha's integrated approach is creating a better, more connected homebuying experience. I am excited to lead reAlpha Realty as we expand our brokerage capabilities and deliver greater value to the customers and agents we serve."

Kutzman will report directly to Logozzo and join the Company's executive leadership team.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company that aims to transform the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com -

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements." Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Logozzo,reAlpha Realty's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kutzman and statements related to the anticipated benefits to the Company of Mr. Kutzman stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer of reAlpha Realty, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha's ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha's liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha's limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha's technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha's ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha's ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha's ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies' services; reAlpha's ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha's ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha's ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha's brand and reputation; reAlpha's ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha's ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform's continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha's ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the availability of rebates, which may be limited or restricted by state law; risks specific to AI-based technologies, including potential inaccuracies, bias, or regulatory restrictions; risks related to data privacy, including evolving laws and consumer expectations; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha's growth; the inability of reAlpha's customers to pay for reAlpha's services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha's future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha's filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

