D-BOX Technologies Inc.: D-BOX Technologies Appoints Scott Sherr as Chief Commercial Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO), a global leader in haptic and immersive entertainment technology with systems deployed on well over 1,000 theatrical screens worldwide and a growing leadership position across simulation racing, training, and experiential markets, announces the appointment of Scott Sherr as Chief Commercial Officer, reporting directly to the President and Chief Executive Officer and joining the executive leadership team effective immediately. This appointment reflects D-BOX's continued focus on strengthening its leadership as it expands its presence across key markets.

Mr. Sherr brings more than 30 years of senior executive experience across media, entertainment, and technology, with a background spanning global distribution, strategic partnerships, corporate development, marketing, and immersive content initiatives. He spent over 26 years at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he led major strategic and operational initiatives that drove Sony's transition to digital distribution, and played an active role in significant corporate and content licensing projects for the studio. In recent years, he has served as a strategic advisor to several entertainment and technology companies, including Apple, Impact Museums, and Sega of America.

As CCO, Mr. Sherr will oversee D-BOX's global business activities across sales, partnerships, licensing, and marketing. He will work closely with product, technology, and finance teams to support integrated planning across the company's theatrical, sim racing, and simulation & training customer groups. His experience at the intersection of content, distribution, and technology brings a perspective well suited to D-BOX's evolving commercial landscape and supports stronger coordination across the company's business activities.

"Scott is a seasoned results-oriented executive with deep experience across the industries in which D-BOX operates," said Naveen Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX Technologies. "He has a long-standing track record of shaping strategic direction, building meaningful partnerships, and navigating complex global markets. His leadership brings additional clarity and capability to our organization, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"I am excited to join D-BOX at this moment in its evolution," said Scott Sherr. "The company has built a strong foundation with its technology and its reach across multiple sectors. I look forward to working with Naveen and the broader team to drive the company's commercial initiatives and strengthen its relationships across key markets."

Mr. Sherr holds an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School and a BA from the University of California at Berkeley.

ABOUT D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX Media Relations

media@d-box.com

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this document, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Corporation's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the company's expectations for its commercial organization under new leadership; the company's ability to execute its strategic growth plan and business development efforts; and expectations regarding future revenue growth and market expansion. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information are discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

The Corporation cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could have an impact on it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation or that the Corporation currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition or results of operations.