Donnerstag, 04.12.2025
WKN: A0RF8Q | ISIN: CA68616T1093 | Ticker-Symbol: OEX
Tradegate
04.12.25 | 11:00
1,018 Euro
-0,59 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0041,03212:14
0,9931,03812:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2025 23:36 Uhr
12 Leser
Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Intercepts 3.28 g/t Gold Over 26.00m and 5.55 g/t Gold Over 15.00m at P17 Zone in Advance of Hard Rock First Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to report shallow, high-grade confirmatory grade control drill results from the P17 Zone at its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine. The P17 Zone is a high-grade hard rock deposit outcropping at surface located at the southern end of the Bomboré mining lease. In addition to several phased oxide pits, which have locally been advanced into the hard rock, the P17 Zone will be a primary mill feed source in 2026 for the new hard rock plant, currently being commissioned.

Selected Drill Highlights1-

3.28g/t Au over 26mfrom 6m (P17-GCP-0672)5.55g/t Au over 15mfrom 6m (P17-GCP-0749)
3.29g/t Au over 22mfrom 15m (P17-GCP-0653)4.18g/t Au over 16mfrom 24m (P17-GCP-0617)
3.18g/t Au over 21mfrom 8m (P17-GCP-0326)3.91g/t Au over 17mfrom 11m (P17-GCP-0723)
3.86g/t Au over 17mfrom 4m (P17-GCP-0687)2.98g/t Au over 22mfrom 15m (P17-GCP-0296)
4.59g/t Au over 14mfrom 21m (P17-GCP-0724)3.90g/t Au over 16mfrom 2m (P17-GCP-0760)
3.26g/t Au over 19mfrom 13m (P17-GCP-0635)4.31g/t Au over 14mfrom 26m (P17-GCP-0584)
2.72g/t Au over 22mfrom 18m (P17-GCP-0637)7.46g/t Au over 8mfrom 32m (P17-GCP-0313)
5.37g/t Au over 11mfrom 3m (P17-GCP-0769)3.39g/t Au over 17mfrom 8m (P17-GCP-0650)
7.14g/t Au over 8mfrom 7m (P17-GCP-0770)2.48g/t Au over 23mfrom 17m (P17-GCP-0614)
2.60g/t Au over 21mfrom 9m (P17-GCP-0634)3.12g/t Au over 17mfrom 2m (P17-GCP-0748)
2.52g/t Au over 21mfrom 9m (P17-GCP-0613)5.84g/t Au over 9mfrom 19m (P17-GCP-0660)
4.04g/t Au over 13mfrom 3m (P17-GCP-0791)2.44g/t Au over 21mfrom 19m (P17-GCP-0601)
4.57g/t Au over 11mfrom 24m (P17-GCP-0655)3.82g/t Au over 13mfrom 11m (P17-GCP-0249)
4.85g/t Au over 10mfrom 13m (P17-GCP-0476)2.20g/t Au over 22mfrom 8m (P17-GCP-0652)
3.72g/t Au over 13mfrom 25m (P17-GCP-0742)5.32g/t Au over 9mfrom 2m (P17-GCP-0797)

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, "The results of the near-surface P17 Zone grade control drill program were successful in confirming the P17 resource and reserve models. Furthermore, the results serve to underscore the high-grade nature and overall continuity of mineralization within the P17 Zone.

This initial grade control drill program is centered on the first six months of planned production from the P17 Zone. Mining activities in this area of the pit are now underway, with mined ore scheduled to be fed to the mill in early 2026 once commissioning is complete.

___________________________________
1. True widths of mineralization are between 75-80% of drilled lengths.

Commissioning of the stage 1 hard rock plant is well advanced, with the jaw crusher now commissioned and a crushed ore stockpile established. The SAG mill is now turning, with grinding media being added and first ore through the mill expected to follow very soon. Water testing of the CIL circuit is now complete, with the tanks to be filled and fresh carbon to be added by the end of the week. Overall, commissioning activities remain on schedule, with first gold expected in the coming days.

This is truly an exciting time for the Company, and I want to thank everyone involved for all their hard work and dedication. The commencement of production from the stage 1 hard rock plant represents a major milestone for Orezone, with overall gold production at Bomboré set to increase by 45% to 170,000 to 185,000oz in 2026. This will mark a significant cash flow inflection point, underscored by the Company's solid balance sheet and record high gold prices."

Figure 1: Stage 1 Hard Rock Expansion Commissioning

Stage 1 Hard Rock Expansion Commissioning

Figure 2: Bomboré Plan Map - Highlighting Location of P17 Grade Control Drilling and Associated Sections

Bomboré Plan Map - Highlighting Location of P17 Grade Control Drilling and Associated Sections

Figure 3: P17 Composite Long Section - Highlighting Location of Grade Control Cross Sections and Further Exploration Upside Down Plunge of US$1,740/oz Pit Shell (Looking West)

P17 Composite Long Section - Highlighting Location of Grade Control Cross Sections and Further Exploration Upside Down Plunge of US$1,740/oz Pit Shell (Looking West)

Figure 4: P17 Grade Control Cross Section A-A' (Looking North)

P17 Grade Control Cross Section A-A' (Looking North)

Figure 5: P17 Grade Control Cross Section B-B' (Looking North)

P17 Grade Control Cross Section B-B' (Looking North)

Table 1: P17 Grade Control Drill Results

HoleZoneEastingNorthingElv.DipAzi.EOH
(m)		From
(m)		To
(m)		Length
(m)		Grade
(g/t)
P17-GCP-0225P17 S7301231342800263-502703926.0038.0012.002.27
P17-GCP-0226P17 S7301421342800263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0227P17 S7301621342799262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0228P17 S7301741342800262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0229P17 S7302431342799261-5027037 NSR
P17-GCP-0230P17 S7302681342799261-502703728.0030.002.001.00
P17-GCP-0231P17 S7300941342787263-50270390.004.004.000.51
P17-GCP-0232P17 S7301061342787263-502703914.0020.006.001.55
P17-GCP-0233P17 S7301181342787263-502703920.0030.0010.001.38
P17-GCP-0236P17 S7301561342787263-5027033 NSR
P17-GCP-0237P17 S7301691342787263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0238P17 S7301811342787262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0239P17 S7301941342787262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0241P17 S7300851342775263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0242P17 S7300991342775263-50270393.0013.0010.001.15
P17-GCP-0243P17 S7301731342775263-502703927.0029.002.002.04
P17-GCP-0245P17 S7302591342774261-502703714.0016.002.000.72
P17-GCP-0246P17 S7302751342774261-502703733.0037.004.000.75
P17-GCP-0247P17 S7300931342762263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0248P17 S7301061342762263-50270397.0020.0013.001.16
P17-GCP-0249P17 S7301191342762263-502704011.0024.0013.003.82
P17-GCP-0250P17 S7301311342762263-502704021.0029.008.004.93
P17-GCP-0251P17 S7301431342762263-502704036.0040.004.001.93
P17-GCP-0252P17 S7301691342762263-502704024.0025.001.002.66
P17-GCP-0253P17 S7301811342762263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0254P17 S7301941342762263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0255P17 S7302571342762261-502703717.0023.006.000.73
P17-GCP-0256P17 S7302771342763261-502703731.0037.006.000.47
P17-GCP-0257P17 S7301021342750263-50270403.007.004.000.55
P17-GCP-0258P17 S7301401342750263-502704028.0037.009.001.25
P17-GCP-0259P17 S7301781342750264-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0260P17 S7302031342750263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0262P17 S7302651342750261-502703018.0020.002.001.41
P17-GCP-0263P17 S7302851342749261-5027037 NSR
P17-GCP-0265P17 S7301171342737263-50270407.0013.006.003.91
P17-GCP-0266P17 S7301281342737263-502704019.0024.005.004.36
P17-GCP-0267P17 S7301521342737263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0268P17 S7301771342737263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0269P17 S7301891342737263-502703932.0037.005.000.63
P17-GCP-0270P17 S7302021342737263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0271P17 S7302731342737261-502703725.0032.007.000.89
P17-GCP-0272P17 S7301181342725263-502704010.0014.004.003.79
P17-GCP-0273P17 S7301691342725263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0274P17 S7301801342724263-502704023.0026.003.000.52
P17-GCP-0275P17 S7301901342725263-502703932.0036.004.001.12
P17-GCP-0276P17 S7302151342725262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0278P17 S7302681342725261-502703723.0025.002.001.03
P17-GCP-0279P17 S7301201342712263-50270407.0012.005.003.06
P17-GCP-0280P17 S7301451342712264-502704032.0036.004.003.09
P17-GCP-0281P17 S7301561342712264-502704039.0040.001.001.84
P17-GCP-0282P17 S7301681342712264-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0283P17 S7301811342712263-502704033.0040.007.002.37
P17-GCP-0284P17 S7301941342712263-502704030.0036.006.002.01
P17-GCP-0285P17 S7302061342712263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0286P17 S7302191342712262-5027036 NSR
P17-GCP-0287P17 S7302311342712262-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0289P17 S7302681342712261-5027037 NSR
P17-GCP-0290P17 S7301481342700264-502704031.0037.006.003.45
P17-GCP-0291P17 S7301691342700264-502704014.0015.001.002.70
P17-GCP-0291P17 S7301691342700264-502704036.0040.004.003.52
P17-GCP-0292P17 S7301191342687263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0293P17 S7301311342687263-502704013.0017.004.004.46
P17-GCP-0294P17 S7301441342687264-502704025.0032.007.001.63
P17-GCP-0295P17 S7301561342687264-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0296P17 S7301691342687264-502704015.0037.0022.002.98
P17-GCP-0297P17 S7301811342687264-502704032.0040.008.002.95
P17-GCP-0298P17 S7301951342687263-502704038.0040.002.002.65
P17-GCP-0299P17 S7302061342687263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0300P17 S7302191342687263-502703926.0039.0013.003.57
P17-GCP-0301P17 S7302311342687262-502703826.0034.008.000.97
P17-GCP-0303P17 S7302691342687261-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0304P17 S7301251342674263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0305P17 S7301481342675263-502704023.0028.005.001.37
P17-GCP-0306P17 S7301311342662263-50270407.009.002.001.75
P17-GCP-0307P17 S7301431342662263-502704014.0020.006.000.93
P17-GCP-0308P17 S7301561342662262-50270409.0017.008.003.51
P17-GCP-0308P17 S7301561342662262-502704028.0030.002.001.08
P17-GCP-0309P17 S7301681342662263-50270403.0010.007.002.73
P17-GCP-0309P17 S7301681342662263-502704014.0018.004.003.64
P17-GCP-0309P17 S7301681342662263-502704034.0040.006.002.75
P17-GCP-0310P17 S7301811342662263-50270401.003.002.002.33
P17-GCP-0311P17 S7301941342662264-502704028.0029.001.001.72
P17-GCP-0312P17 S7302061342662263-502704012.0020.008.002.71
P17-GCP-0313P17 S7302191342662263-50270409.0014.005.000.77
P17-GCP-0313P17 S7302191342662263-502704032.0040.008.007.46
P17-GCP-0314P17 S7302311342662263-502703922.0029.007.003.91
P17-GCP-0315P17 S7302431342662262-502703833.0038.005.002.14
P17-GCP-0316P17 S7302541342663262-502703814.0018.004.004.46
P17-GCP-0317P17 S7302681342662262-502703826.0028.002.001.86
P17-GCP-0318P17 S7302811342662262-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0320P17 S7301701342649263-50270403.005.002.007.40
P17-GCP-0321P17 S7302011342650263-50270402.0013.0011.002.27
P17-GCP-0321P17 S7302011342650263-502704025.0030.005.000.90
P17-GCP-0322P17 S7302231342650263-50270409.0017.008.004.05
P17-GCP-0323P17 S7301691342637262-50270407.009.002.000.85
P17-GCP-0324P17 S7301811342637262-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0325P17 S7301921342637263-502704015.0022.007.000.92
P17-GCP-0326P17 S7302061342637262-50270398.0029.0021.003.18
P17-GCP-0327P17 S7302181342637264-50270406.0010.004.005.89
P17-GCP-0328P17 S7302311342637263-502704014.0018.004.004.13
P17-GCP-0329P17 S7302441342637262-50270382.007.005.002.71
P17-GCP-0329P17 S7302441342637262-502703814.0016.002.001.72
P17-GCP-0330P17 S7302551342638262-502703811.0015.004.002.36
P17-GCP-0331P17 S7302681342637262-502703822.0037.0015.001.42
P17-GCP-0332P17 S7301961342625262-50270391.0019.0018.002.47
P17-GCP-0333P17 S7302151342625262-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0334P17 S7302621342625262-502703816.0027.0011.002.58
P17-GCP-0336P17 S7302141342612262-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0337P17 S7302271342612262-50270398.0010.002.002.25
P17-GCP-0338P17 S7302581342612262-502703815.0019.004.000.57
P17-GCP-0339P17 S7302361342600262-50270383.0010.007.004.42
P17-GCP-0340P17 S7302561342600262-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0341P17 S7302761342599262-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0402P17 S7301171342806263-502703927.0033.006.001.55
P17-GCP-0403P17 S7301231342806263-502703929.0033.004.001.18
P17-GCP-0404P17 S7301291342805263-502703928.0039.0011.001.54
P17-GCP-0405P17 S7301361342805263-502703933.0039.006.004.67
P17-GCP-0406P17 S7301671342806262-50270393.005.002.000.93
P17-GCP-0407P17 S7301731342806262-502703934.0035.001.002.00
P17-GCP-0413P17 S7301291342799263-502703928.0039.0011.003.07
P17-GCP-0416P17 S7301001342793263-502703912.0015.003.000.79
P17-GCP-0417P17 S7301061342793263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0418P17 S7301121342793263-502703919.0024.005.000.52
P17-GCP-0419P17 S7301191342793263-502703921.0027.006.000.75
P17-GCP-0420P17 S7301251342793263-502703922.0038.0016.001.86
P17-GCP-0421P17 S7301311342793263-502703926.0039.0013.003.63
P17-GCP-0422P17 S7301371342793263-502703933.0039.006.005.38
P17-GCP-0423P17 S7301741342793262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0427P17 S7301001342787263-50270396.007.001.002.57
P17-GCP-0428P17 S7301121342787263-502703915.0016.001.001.71
P17-GCP-0429P17 S7301251342787263-502703920.0036.0016.002.59
P17-GCP-0430P17 S7301301342787263-502703927.0038.0011.004.06
P17-GCP-0431P17 S7301371342787263-502703932.0039.007.004.78
P17-GCP-0435P17 S7300921342781263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0436P17 S7300981342781263-50270404.006.002.000.92
P17-GCP-0437P17 S7301051342781263-502704014.0018.004.000.88
P17-GCP-0438P17 S7301111342781263-502704014.0018.004.001.93
P17-GCP-0439P17 S7301181342781263-502704017.0031.0014.001.08
P17-GCP-0440P17 S7301231342781263-502704018.0030.0012.003.23
P17-GCP-0441P17 S7301291342781263-502704024.0035.0011.002.88
P17-GCP-0442P17 S7301361342781263-502704030.0040.0010.003.66
P17-GCP-0443P17 S7301421342781263-502704036.0040.004.003.74
P17-GCP-0445P17 S7302611342781263-5027037 ARP
P17-GCP-0446P17 S7302671342781263-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0447P17 S7302741342781263-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0448P17 S7300941342774263-5027014 NSR
P17-GCP-0449P17 S7301051342775263-50270266.0010.004.003.01
P17-GCP-0449P17 S7301051342775263-502702616.0018.002.001.03
P17-GCP-0450P17 S7301171342774263-502703312.0024.0012.002.26
P17-GCP-0451P17 S7301341342775263-502703927.0035.008.002.26
P17-GCP-0452P17 S7301661342774263-502703620.0021.001.0012.83
P17-GCP-0454P17 S7302711342775261-5027037 ARP
P17-GCP-0455P17 S7300941342768263-5027015 NSR
P17-GCP-0456P17 S7301001342768263-5027020 NSR
P17-GCP-0457P17 S7301061342768263-50270257.0014.007.002.80
P17-GCP-0458P17 S7301121342768263-50270317.0019.0012.002.30
P17-GCP-0459P17 S7301181342768263-502703911.0023.0012.002.30
P17-GCP-0460P17 S7301251342768263-502703918.0029.0011.002.76
P17-GCP-0461P17 S7301311342768263-502703923.0030.007.005.71
P17-GCP-0462P17 S7301371342768263-502703929.0036.007.003.58
P17-GCP-0463P17 S7301431342768263-502703934.0039.005.001.61
P17-GCP-0464P17 S7302561342768263-5027032 ARP
P17-GCP-0465P17 S7302621342768263-5027039 ARP
P17-GCP-0466P17 S7302681342768263-5027039 ARP
P17-GCP-0467P17 S7302751342768263-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0468P17 S7301001342762263-5027022 NSR
P17-GCP-0469P17 S7301131342762263-50270296.0017.0011.001.54
P17-GCP-0470P17 S7301241342762263-502704017.0026.009.003.74
P17-GCP-0471P17 S7301371342762263-502703829.0036.007.003.97
P17-GCP-0473P17 S7302681342762261-5027037 NSR
P17-GCP-0474P17 S7301081342756263-50270256.0014.008.001.86
P17-GCP-0475P17 S7301151342756263-50270297.0020.0013.002.43
P17-GCP-0476P17 S7301211342756263-502703213.0023.0010.004.85
P17-GCP-0477P17 S7301271342755263-502704017.0024.007.002.51
P17-GCP-0478P17 S7301331342755263-502704025.0030.005.003.54
P17-GCP-0479P17 S7301391342756263-502704031.0036.005.002.75
P17-GCP-0480P17 S7301461342756263-50270401.002.001.005.13
P17-GCP-0481P17 S7302521342756261-5027029 ARP
P17-GCP-0482P17 S7302581342756261-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0483P17 S7302641342756263-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0484P17 S7302711342756263-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0485P17 S7302771342756263-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0486P17 S7301091342749263-50270234.0012.008.004.89
P17-GCP-0487P17 S7301191342749263-502702910.0019.009.004.02
P17-GCP-0488P17 S7301341342749263-502704026.0031.005.006.54
P17-GCP-0489P17 S7301461342749263-502704037.0039.002.004.06
P17-GCP-0491P17 S7302801342750261-5027037 ARP
P17-GCP-0492P17 S7301121342743263-50270317.0016.009.002.84
P17-GCP-0493P17 S7301181342743263-502702610.0016.006.005.46
P17-GCP-0494P17 S7301251342743263-502703115.0021.006.004.67
P17-GCP-0495P17 S7301311342743263-502704022.0028.006.004.06
P17-GCP-0496P17 S7301371342743263-502704029.0034.005.001.16
P17-GCP-0497P17 S7301441342743263-502704031.0037.006.003.23
P17-GCP-0498P17 S7301811342744263-502704024.0025.001.003.25
P17-GCP-0498P17 S7301811342744263-502704038.0040.002.0016.55
P17-GCP-0499P17 S7302491342743261-5027028 NSR
P17-GCP-0500P17 S7302561342743264-50270407.0013.006.001.21
P17-GCP-0501P17 S7302621342743264-502704013.0031.0018.001.45
P17-GCP-0502P17 S7302681342743264-502704019.0035.0016.000.98
P17-GCP-0503P17 S7301111342737262-50270185.0010.005.002.53
P17-GCP-0504P17 S7301231342737263-502702612.0019.007.006.64
P17-GCP-0505P17 S7301341342737263-502703324.0031.007.001.62
P17-GCP-0506P17 S7301461342737263-502704035.0040.005.006.70
P17-GCP-0507P17 S7301841342737263-502704025.0028.003.000.71
P17-GCP-0508P17 S7301961342737263-502704038.0040.002.002.65
P17-GCP-0509P17 S7302551342737263-502704010.0018.008.000.74
P17-GCP-0510P17 S7302691342737263-502704019.0034.0015.001.43
P17-GCP-0511P17 S7302801342737261-5027037 NSR
P17-GCP-0512P17 S7301121342731263-5027016 NSR
P17-GCP-0513P17 S7301181342731263-50270229.0014.005.006.53
P17-GCP-0514P17 S7301251342731263-502702715.0022.007.002.30
P17-GCP-0515P17 S7301311342731263-502703221.0024.003.001.58
P17-GCP-0516P17 S7301371342731263-502703626.0030.004.002.19
P17-GCP-0517P17 S7301431342731263-502704031.0036.005.002.49
P17-GCP-0518P17 S7301681342731263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0519P17 S7301741342731263-502704018.0024.006.002.02
P17-GCP-0520P17 S7301811342731263-502704015.0016.001.001.37
P17-GCP-0521P17 S7301871342731263-502704029.0034.005.001.54
P17-GCP-0523P17 S7302561342731264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0524P17 S7302621342731264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0525P17 S7302681342731264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0526P17 S7301251342724263-50270268.009.001.007.62
P17-GCP-0527P17 S7301371342725263-502703625.0030.005.001.97
P17-GCP-0528P17 S7301741342724263-502704015.0018.003.000.93
P17-GCP-0530P17 S7301201342718263-50270236.0014.008.003.37
P17-GCP-0531P17 S7301261342718264-502702814.0017.003.003.86
P17-GCP-0532P17 S7301331342718264-502703320.0024.004.002.75
P17-GCP-0533P17 S7301391342718263-502703827.0031.004.002.84
P17-GCP-0534P17 S7301451342718263-502704032.0038.006.003.31
P17-GCP-0535P17 S7301641342718263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0536P17 S7301701342718263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0537P17 S7301771342718263-502704019.0020.001.001.41
P17-GCP-0538P17 S7301831342718263-512714021.0026.005.000.49
P17-GCP-0539P17 S7301891342718263-502704027.0032.005.000.68
P17-GCP-0540P17 S7301951342719263-492734034.0040.006.001.19
P17-GCP-0543P17 S7302581342718264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0544P17 S7302641342718264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0545P17 S7301271342712263-502702313.0017.004.003.14
P17-GCP-0546P17 S7301381342712263-50270367.009.002.004.76
P17-GCP-0547P17 S7301511342712263-502704037.0040.003.002.35
P17-GCP-0548P17 S7301621342712263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0549P17 S7301871342712263-502704027.0030.003.000.61
P17-GCP-0549P17 S7301871342712263-502704039.0040.001.001.76
P17-GCP-0550P17 S7302001342712263-502704035.0040.005.004.81
P17-GCP-0553P17 S7302621342712262-5027037 ARP
P17-GCP-0554P17 S7301291342706263-502702915.0020.005.002.74
P17-GCP-0555P17 S7301361342706263-502703422.0025.003.005.11
P17-GCP-0556P17 S7301421342705263-502704028.0031.003.004.43
P17-GCP-0557P17 S7301481342705263-502704032.0038.006.003.49
P17-GCP-0558P17 S7301671342706263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0559P17 S7301741342706263-50270403.004.001.001.66
P17-GCP-0559P17 S7301741342706263-502704038.0040.002.004.33
P17-GCP-0560P17 S7301791342706263-502704020.0021.001.001.43
P17-GCP-0560P17 S7301791342706263-502704037.0040.003.005.59
P17-GCP-0561P17 S7301861342706263-502704033.0040.007.001.00
P17-GCP-0562P17 S7301921342705263-502704029.0040.0011.001.30
P17-GCP-0563P17 S7301991342705263-502704034.0040.006.004.95
P17-GCP-0564P17 S7302051342706263-502704032.0037.005.000.55
P17-GCP-0565P17 S7302241342706262-502704035.0040.005.001.06
P17-GCP-0566P17 S7302281342706262-502704038.0040.002.001.42
P17-GCP-0568P17 S7302541342706264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0569P17 S7302611342706264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0570P17 S7301291342700263-502702514.0019.005.004.10
P17-GCP-0571P17 S7301421342699263-502703625.0031.006.004.16
P17-GCP-0572P17 S7301871342699263-502704023.0029.006.001.72
P17-GCP-0573P17 S7302051342699263-502704031.0032.001.001.84
P17-GCP-0574P17 S7302241342699262-502704032.0040.008.001.15
P17-GCP-0575P17 S7302581342700264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0576P17 S7301241342693263-50270187.0011.004.001.57
P17-GCP-0577P17 S7301311342693263-502702615.0017.002.003.43
P17-GCP-0578P17 S7301371342693263-502703221.0025.004.004.39
P17-GCP-0579P17 S7301431342693263-502703726.0032.006.004.06
P17-GCP-0580P17 S7301501342693263-502704030.0037.007.001.67
P17-GCP-0581P17 S7301561342693263-502704036.0040.004.002.32
P17-GCP-0582P17 S7301621342693264-502704016.0017.001.003.57
P17-GCP-0583P17 S7301681342693264-502704019.0028.009.003.92
P17-GCP-0584P17 S7301751342693263-502704026.0040.0014.004.31
P17-GCP-0585P17 S7301811342693263-502704017.0040.0023.001.56
P17-GCP-0586P17 S7301871342693263-502704017.0029.0012.000.99
P17-GCP-0587P17 S7301931342693263-502704029.0039.0010.001.78
P17-GCP-0588P17 S7302001342693263-502704035.0040.005.001.37
P17-GCP-0589P17 S7302061342693263-502704037.0040.003.001.32
P17-GCP-0591P17 S7302311342693264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0592P17 S7302371342693264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0594P17 S7302501342693264-5027023 ARP
P17-GCP-0595P17 S7302561342693264-5027031 ARP
P17-GCP-0596P17 S7302621342693264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0597P17 S7301251342687264-50270196.0010.004.002.37
P17-GCP-0598P17 S7301361342687263-502703019.0024.005.004.78
P17-GCP-0599P17 S7301501342687263-502704031.0035.004.001.36
P17-GCP-0600P17 S7301621342687263-502704014.0023.009.002.76
P17-GCP-0601P17 S7301741342687264-502704019.0040.0021.002.44
P17-GCP-0602P17 S7301871342687263-502704023.0040.0017.002.07
P17-GCP-0603P17 S7302011342687263-502704035.0040.005.002.04
P17-GCP-0604P17 S7302121342687263-502704023.0028.005.001.74
P17-GCP-0605P17 S7302251342687263-502703927.0031.004.001.67
P17-GCP-0610P17 S7301401342681263-492733118.0025.007.001.49
P17-GCP-0611P17 S7301471342681263-492733628.0032.004.002.13
P17-GCP-0612P17 S7301531342681263-502704032.0034.002.002.16
P17-GCP-0613P17 S7301641342681263-49271409.0030.0021.002.52
P17-GCP-0614P17 S7301711342681263-48274409.0013.004.000.97
P17-GCP-0614P17 S7301711342681263-482744017.0040.0023.002.48
P17-GCP-0615P17 S7301771342681263-502704011.0020.009.002.01
P17-GCP-0616P17 S7301831342681263-482724016.0025.009.001.90
P17-GCP-0616P17 S7301831342681263-482724030.0039.009.001.22
P17-GCP-0617P17 S7301901342680263-502704024.0040.0016.004.18
P17-GCP-0618P17 S7301961342681263-502704029.0040.0011.001.64
P17-GCP-0619P17 S7302021342681263-502704034.0036.002.002.48
P17-GCP-0620P17 S7302081342681263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0621P17 S7302151342681263-502702726.0027.001.001.43
P17-GCP-0622P17 S7302211342681263-502704019.0033.0014.000.50
P17-GCP-0623P17 S7302271342681262-502704021.0022.001.001.53
P17-GCP-0626P17 S7302461342681264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0627P17 S7302521342681264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0628P17 S7302591342681264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0629P17 S7302651342681264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0630P17 S7301311342675263-50270198.0012.004.002.61
P17-GCP-0632P17 S7301431342675264-502702912.0018.006.002.31
P17-GCP-0633P17 S7301531342675263-50270407.0017.0010.001.50
P17-GCP-0634P17 S7301601342674263-52272409.0030.0021.002.60
P17-GCP-0635P17 S7301661342675263-492744013.0032.0019.003.26
P17-GCP-0636P17 S7301721342675263-50270406.0014.008.001.68
P17-GCP-0637P17 S7301861342675263-502704018.0040.0022.002.72
P17-GCP-0638P17 S7302041342675263-502704028.0029.001.005.93
P17-GCP-0639P17 S7302231342674263-502704019.0027.008.001.64
P17-GCP-0641P17 S7302541342675264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0642P17 S7302611342675264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0643P17 S7302741342675264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0644P17 S7301251342669263-5027012 NSR
P17-GCP-0645P17 S7301321342668262-50270186.0010.004.002.86
P17-GCP-0646P17 S7301371342668263-502702410.0015.005.001.54
P17-GCP-0647P17 S7301441342668263-502703017.0022.005.001.22
P17-GCP-0648P17 S7301501342668262-50270354.0012.008.001.25
P17-GCP-0649P17 S7301561342668262-50270408.0021.0013.003.22
P17-GCP-0649P17 S7301561342668262-502704029.0036.007.001.41
P17-GCP-0650P17 S7301631342668263-50270408.0025.0017.003.39
P17-GCP-0651P17 S7301681342668263-50270407.009.002.001.91
P17-GCP-0652P17 S7301751342668263-50270408.0030.0022.002.20
P17-GCP-0653P17 S7301821342668263-502704015.0037.0022.003.29
P17-GCP-0654P17 S7301881342668263-502704022.0036.0014.001.66
P17-GCP-0655P17 S7301941342668263-502704024.0035.0011.004.57
P17-GCP-0656P17 S7302001342668263-502704019.0023.004.000.60
P17-GCP-0657P17 S7302061342668263-502704014.0018.004.001.70
P17-GCP-0658P17 S7302131342668263-502704011.0026.0015.001.77
P17-GCP-0658P17 S7302131342668263-502704036.0037.001.002.55
P17-GCP-0659P17 S7302191342668263-502703213.0022.009.001.13
P17-GCP-0659P17 S7302191342668263-502703227.0032.005.005.48
P17-GCP-0660P17 S7302251342668263-502704019.0028.009.005.84
P17-GCP-0661P17 S7302311342668262-502704023.0030.007.002.92
P17-GCP-0662P17 S7302361342668262-502704029.0035.006.001.39
P17-GCP-0663P17 S7302441342668264-50270402.003.001.001.21
P17-GCP-0664P17 S7302501342668264-50270404.008.004.001.61
P17-GCP-0665P17 S7302561342668264-502704015.0017.002.003.50
P17-GCP-0666P17 S7302631342668264-502704022.0026.004.003.20
P17-GCP-0667P17 S7302691342668264-502704029.0031.002.001.23
P17-GCP-0668P17 S7302751342668264-502704035.0037.002.001.81
P17-GCP-0669P17 S7301371342662263-50270219.0014.005.001.83
P17-GCP-0670P17 S7301501342662262-50270337.0011.004.002.09
P17-GCP-0671P17 S7301611342662262-50270406.0019.0013.002.12
P17-GCP-0672P17 S7301751342662263-50270406.0032.0026.003.28
P17-GCP-0673P17 S7301871342662263-502703719.0027.008.001.66
P17-GCP-0674P17 S7302001342662263-502704020.0037.0017.002.34
P17-GCP-0675P17 S7302121342662263-50270408.0024.0016.001.08
P17-GCP-0676P17 S7302251342662263-502704016.0024.008.004.34
P17-GCP-0676P17 S7302251342662263-502704037.0040.003.002.68
P17-GCP-0677P17 S7302371342662262-502703927.0033.006.001.39
P17-GCP-0678P17 S7302501342662262-50270385.0011.006.001.06
P17-GCP-0679P17 S7302621342662262-502703819.0024.005.003.24
P17-GCP-0680P17 S7302751342662262-502703832.0034.002.003.96
P17-GCP-0681P17 S7301321342655263-5027014 NSR
P17-GCP-0682P17 S7301381342656263-50270215.0011.006.001.12
P17-GCP-0683P17 S7301451342656262-502702714.0016.002.001.04
P17-GCP-0684P17 S7301511342656262-50270316.0010.004.001.37
P17-GCP-0685P17 S7301571342656262-50270369.0017.008.001.52
P17-GCP-0686P17 S7301641342656262-50270407.0011.004.000.71
P17-GCP-0687P17 S7301701342656262-50270404.0021.0017.003.86
P17-GCP-0688P17 S7301761342656263-50270407.0022.0015.002.14
P17-GCP-0689P17 S7301821342656263-502704011.0015.004.002.28
P17-GCP-0690P17 S7301881342656263-5027035 NSR
P17-GCP-0691P17 S7301941342656263-502703814.0031.0017.002.14
P17-GCP-0692P17 S7302011342656263-50270404.009.005.001.00
P17-GCP-0693P17 S7302071342656263-50270405.0026.0021.001.16
P17-GCP-0694P17 S7302131342656264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0695P17 S7302201342656264-5027040 ARP
P17-GCP-0696P17 S7302261342656263-502704016.0023.007.004.94
P17-GCP-0697P17 S7302321342656263-502703618.0025.007.002.34
P17-GCP-0698P17 S7302391342656262-502704027.0030.003.003.30
P17-GCP-0699P17 S7302451342656262-50270401.006.005.001.07
P17-GCP-0700P17 S7302511342656262-50270407.0013.006.002.17
P17-GCP-0700P17 S7302511342656262-502704020.0021.001.001.46
P17-GCP-0701P17 S7302571342656262-502704014.0019.005.001.45
P17-GCP-0702P17 S7302631342656262-502704019.0021.002.002.04
P17-GCP-0702P17 S7302631342656262-502704036.0040.004.007.36
P17-GCP-0703P17 S7302691342656262-502704025.0027.002.003.09
P17-GCP-0704P17 S7302761342656261-502704032.0035.003.001.45
P17-GCP-0705P17 S7301311342650264-5027010 NSR
P17-GCP-0706P17 S7301381342650264-50270166.008.002.002.25
P17-GCP-0707P17 S7301541342650264-50270313.0010.007.001.57
P17-GCP-0708P17 S7301831342650263-50270409.0015.006.001.88
P17-GCP-0709P17 S7302401342650262-502704026.0029.003.003.15
P17-GCP-0710P17 S7302571342650262-502704014.0018.004.001.36
P17-GCP-0710P17 S7302571342650262-502704030.0040.0010.004.25
P17-GCP-0711P17 S7302721342650261-502704027.0033.006.001.51
P17-GCP-0711P17 S7302721342650261-502704037.0040.003.004.41
P17-GCP-0712P17 S7301381342643263-5027010 NSR
P17-GCP-0713P17 S7301441342643262-5027018 NSR
P17-GCP-0714P17 S7301501342643262-50270244.006.002.000.75
P17-GCP-0715P17 S7301561342643262-50270289.0010.001.001.47
P17-GCP-0716P17 S7301621342643262-50270346.009.003.002.64
P17-GCP-0717P17 S7301681342643262-50270388.0011.003.002.10
P17-GCP-0718P17 S7301751342643262-50270383.0010.007.001.96
P17-GCP-0719P17 S7301811342643262-50270387.0011.004.002.89
P17-GCP-0720P17 S7301871342643263-502703813.0024.0011.003.57
P17-GCP-0721P17 S7301941342644263-502703814.0016.002.001.23
P17-GCP-0722P17 S7302001342643262-50270380.0012.0012.002.67
P17-GCP-0723P17 S7302061342643262-502703811.0028.0017.003.91
P17-GCP-0724P17 S7302121342643263-50270385.0010.005.002.41
P17-GCP-0724P17 S7302121342643263-502703821.0035.0014.004.59
P17-GCP-0725P17 S7302181342643263-50270388.0013.005.006.34
P17-GCP-0726P17 S7302251342643263-50270389.0016.007.001.55
P17-GCP-0727P17 S7302311342643263-502702615.0020.005.003.39
P17-GCP-0728P17 S7302381342643262-50270327.008.001.001.65
P17-GCP-0729P17 S7302431342643262-50270383.005.002.001.12
P17-GCP-0730P17 S7302501342643262-50270388.0010.002.005.89
P17-GCP-0731P17 S7302561342643262-502703812.0016.004.003.38
P17-GCP-0731P17 S7302561342643262-502703828.0038.0010.002.85
P17-GCP-0732P17 S7302621342643262-502703818.0020.002.001.83
P17-GCP-0734P17 S7301631342637262-5027010 NSR
P17-GCP-0735P17 S7301751342637262-50270168.0011.003.001.94
P17-GCP-0736P17 S7301881342637263-502702310.0023.0013.002.16
P17-GCP-0737P17 S7302001342637262-50270313.006.003.004.36
P17-GCP-0737P17 S7302001342637262-502703114.0019.005.001.70
P17-GCP-0738P17 S7302121342637262-50270364.007.003.000.88
P17-GCP-0739P17 S7302241342637263-50270398.0012.004.001.88
P17-GCP-0740P17 S7302391342637262-502703123.0026.003.002.15
P17-GCP-0741P17 S7302501342637262-5027038 ARP
P17-GCP-0742P17 S7302621342637262-502703817.0019.002.001.02
P17-GCP-0742P17 S7302621342637262-502703825.0038.0013.003.72
P17-GCP-0743P17 S7302741342637262-5027029 NSR
P17-GCP-0744P17 S7301731342631264-5027013 NSR
P17-GCP-0746P17 S7301861342631263-502702010.0015.005.001.18
P17-GCP-0747P17 S7301921342631262-50270243.005.002.001.78
P17-GCP-0748P17 S7301991342631262-50270272.0019.0017.003.12
P17-GCP-0749P17 S7302051342631262-50270286.0021.0015.005.55
P17-GCP-0750P17 S7302111342631262-502702716.0022.006.007.74
P17-GCP-0751P17 S7302161342631262-5027030 NSR
P17-GCP-0752P17 S7302231342631263-50270336.0012.006.003.59
P17-GCP-0753P17 S7302301342631263-502702613.0018.005.002.35
P17-GCP-0754P17 S7302361342631263-502702916.0025.009.001.55
P17-GCP-0755P17 S7302421342631262-502703312.0013.001.001.39
P17-GCP-0756P17 S7302481342631262-5027037 ARP
P17-GCP-0757P17 S7302611342631262-5027038 ARP
P17-GCP-0758P17 S7302671342631262-5027038 ARP
P17-GCP-0760P17 S7302031342625262-50270232.0018.0016.003.90
P17-GCP-0761P17 S7302111342625262-502702413.0019.006.004.91
P17-GCP-0762P17 S7302241342625263-50270177.0011.004.003.20
P17-GCP-0763P17 S7302371342625263-502702720.0022.002.001.95
P17-GCP-0764P17 S7302491342625262-5027034 NSR
P17-GCP-0765P17 S7302561342625262-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0766P17 S7301811342618264-5027013 NSR
P17-GCP-0767P17 S7301881342618262-5027016 ARP
P17-GCP-0768P17 S7301941342618262-50270192.0014.0012.003.09
P17-GCP-0769P17 S7302001342619262-50270223.0014.0011.005.37
P17-GCP-0770P17 S7302061342618262-50270207.0015.008.007.14
P17-GCP-0771P17 S7302121342618262-5027022 NSR
P17-GCP-0772P17 S7302251342618263-5027013 NSR
P17-GCP-0773P17 S7302311342618263-502702215.0016.001.002.61
P17-GCP-0774P17 S7302371342618263-50270266.007.001.007.47
P17-GCP-0775P17 S7302431342619262-502702916.0027.0011.002.80
P17-GCP-0776P17 S7302501342618262-5027032 ARP
P17-GCP-0777P17 S7302561342618262-5027035 ARP
P17-GCP-0778P17 S7302621342618262-5027038 ARP
P17-GCP-0779P17 S7301861342612262-50270133.006.003.001.30
P17-GCP-0780P17 S7302001342612262-50270194.0010.006.005.69
P17-GCP-0781P17 S7302101342612262-5027019 NSR
P17-GCP-0782P17 S7302241342612262-5027019 ARP
P17-GCP-0783P17 S7302421342612262-50270253.006.003.001.01
P17-GCP-0784P17 S7301881342605262-5027013 ARP
P17-GCP-0785P17 S7301931342607262-50270133.009.006.002.00
P17-GCP-0786P17 S7302001342606262-50270144.008.004.004.52
P17-GCP-0787P17 S7302061342606262-50270138.0011.003.001.27
P17-GCP-0788P17 S7302251342606262-502709 NSR
P17-GCP-0789P17 S7302311342606262-50270153.0013.0010.002.20
P17-GCP-0790P17 S7302371342606262-50270207.0013.006.003.53
P17-GCP-0791P17 S7302431342606262-50270233.0016.0013.004.04
P17-GCP-0792P17 S7302501342606262-50270267.0011.004.003.47
P17-GCP-0793P17 S7302571342606262-5027031 NSR
P17-GCP-0794P17 S7302621342606262-5027036 NSR
P17-GCP-0796P17 S7302311342600262-502709 ARP
P17-GCP-0797P17 S7302421342600262-50270182.0011.009.005.32
P17-GCP-0798P17 S7302521342600262-5027028 NSR
P17-GCP-0799P17 S7301811342593263-5027038 NSR
P17-GCP-0800P17 S7301611342806262-5027033 NSR
P17-GCP-0801P17 S7301571342799262-502702516.0018.002.000.86
P17-GCP-0802P17 S7301691342793262-502703926.0028.002.002.75
P17-GCP-0803P17 S7301811342793262-5027039 NSR
P17-GCP-0804P17 S7301631342787263-5027033 NSR
P17-GCP-0805P17 S7301551342781263-5027028 NSR
P17-GCP-0806P17 S7301611342781263-502703320.0022.002.001.34
P17-GCP-0807P17 S7301671342781263-502703722.0023.001.002.00
P17-GCP-0808P17 S7301561342768263-50270196.007.001.009.38
P17-GCP-0809P17 S7301621342768263-5027028 NSR
P17-GCP-0810P17 S7301681342768263-502702622.0023.001.007.94
P17-GCP-0811P17 S7301741342768263-5027029 NSR
P17-GCP-0812P17 S7301491342762263-50270401.002.001.001.50
P17-GCP-0813P17 S7301561342762263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0814P17 S7301621342762263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0815P17 S7301631342756263-5027040 NSR
P17-GCP-0816P17 S7301691342756263-5027040 NSR

* Mineralized intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths of mineralization are between 75-80% of drilled lengths.
**Composite parameters: 0.45g/t Au cut-off with maximum 3m of internal dilution. No top cut applied.
***Assay Results Pending (ARP), No Significant Result (NSR).

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, ASX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 85%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is substantially complete, with first gold expected in early December. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026.2 The Company is also advancing the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.3

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Contact Information

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com-

This announcement is authorised for release by Patrick Downey, President, CEO and Director.

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

Qualified Person and Competent Persons Statement

Alastair Gallaugher (CGeol), Exploration Manager for Orezone, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Information in this press release that relates to grade control drilling and exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Gallaugher, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Geological Society of London. Mr. Gallaugher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Gallaugher is an employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

___________________________________
2. Refer to the Company's prospectus dated and lodged with ASIC on July 11, 2025 (the "ASX Prospectus"), a copy of which is available on the Company's website. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resources in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. Please also see the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
3. Refer to footnote 2.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.45g/t Au. Grade control samples are generated from in-house and contractor-owed reverse circulation ("RC") drill rigs using face sampling hammers. Samples were collected directly from a cone splitter attached to the rig-side cyclone at 1m intervals by Orezone employees. The samples are received at the on-site assay laboratory operated by Intertek, split to 1kg, pulverised and leached using the PAL-1000 method. The slurry sample produced is analysed using atomic absorption spectrometry ("AAS") for gold giving a total cyanide extractable gold value. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.25g/t Au were prepared by Intertek and split to 50g using RSDs. A 50g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at Intertek Bomboré lab. Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the commencement of production from the stage 1 hard rock plant representing a major milestone for Orezone, with overall gold production at Bomboré set to increase by 45% to 170,000 to 185,000oz in 2026, the high-grade nature and overall continuity of mineralization within the P17 Zone and the exploration program at Bomboré.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its Directors, and management, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, terrorist or other violent attacks, the failure of parties to contracts to honour commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations or their enforcement, social or labour unrest, changes in commodity prices, failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel, the spread of diseases, epidemics and pandemics, adverse market or business conditions, failure of exploration or drilling programs to deliver anticipated results, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of future financing, and other factors described in the Company's most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements, annual MD&A, Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Section 4 of the Prospectus, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Appendix - JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

CriteriaJORC Code ExplanationCommentary
Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • Reverse circulation (RC) grade control drill samples are collected every metre for the entire length of the borehole except where mineralisation is not expected in infill GC holes. All material from each meter was sampled via conical splitter attached to the RC rig cyclone. This produces a 2-3kg sub-sample of drill cuttings which is collected in a prelabelled sample bag with sequential sample numbers.
  • Historical RC sampling includes collecting the cyclone underflow sample, splitting in a rotary sample divider to generate a RC sub-sample with a mass of ±2.1 kg.
  • HQ and NQ drill core samples are collected from half-drill core cut evenly lengthwise with a diamond saw at regular 1 m intervals. Sampling per geological contacts is permitted ± 0.2m either side of the meter mark. Samples are numbered and bagged before dispatch to the laboratory. Samples were consistently cut on a nominal 10 degree rotation from the orientation line mark on the core (where orientation available, otherwise a consistent cut-line is established) and the non-orientation/cut-line marked side of the core is submitted for assay.
  • Exploration samples were submitted to BIGS Laboratory in Ouagadougou after drying, the entire sample is crushed to 6 mm and pulverised to achieve 85% passing 106 µm. The pulverised samples are returned to site and rotary split to 1 kg for use as original samples and duplicates. Samples are returned to BIGS for Au determination by 1kg LeachWELL with atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Grade control samples were submitted to Intertek Laboratory at Bomboré.
Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
  • RC drilling was undertaken using a contractor owned rig and in-house RC drill rigs. 4" or 4 1/2" face sampling hammers are used.
  • Diamond drill core material from both surface drilling and pre-collars is collected from a combination of HQ and NQ diameter diamond drilling (collaring in HQ and change over to NQ diameter in fresh rock) obtained by wireline drilling with standard tube.
Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Diamond core recoveries are measured in the core trays and recorded as recovered meters and recovered % as part of the geological logging process. RC sample recovery was qualitatively logged with weights of bulk samples recorded at the rig side.
  • RC sample recovery and integrity was maximised by drilling with sufficient air pressure to maintain dry samples with holes stopped if significant water ingress. Dry, moist or wet samples are recorded in the database.
  • Examination of the RC and DD composite grade distributions suggests a slight positive bias between the RC and DD composite sample populations at grades <0.15 g/t, and a negative bias between these two populations at grades higher than 0.20 g/t. These biases are not considered critical, and no correction factors were applied.
Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Logging protocols were followed to a level of detail suitable for support of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate. Both RC chip samples and core samples include quantitative analysis (Niton XRF) and photographs. Core sample logging included qualitative data such as lithology, weathering intensity, competence (RQD) and discontinuities.
  • All reported drilling is logged in its entirety.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Core samples are collected from half-drill core cut lengthwise with a diamond saw.
  • RC samples representing a 1/8 split of each meter drilled are collected from a rig-mounted cone splitter. Drilling is discontinued if dry sample is unable to be maintained.
  • Field duplicates are collected from the RC rig splitter and inserted into the regular sample stream every 50 samples. Mineralised RC field duplicates for 2025 drilling are within 1 % of the original split. Lab-aware pulp duplicates a inserted every 25 samples for diamond core samples.
  • For both RC and DD samples, the entire sub-sample is crushed and pulverised with >85% passing 75microns.
  • The 2-3 kg sample size is deemed appropriate given that the gold occurs as fine grained electrum.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • Reviews of the sampling, analytical, and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols used on the RC and core programs have been completed and acceptable levels of accuracy have been achieved.
  • No geophysical tools, spectrometers, or handheld XRF instruments have been used in the reported exploration results to determine chemical composition at a semi-quantitative level of accuracy. Assaying of exploration samples for gold is by the LeachWELL bottle roll cyanide leach method. Gold content in the solution is determined using atomic absorption analysis. For all the samples having liquor grade >0.2 g/t Au, the tail is washed, dried and a 50 g charge is split and submitted for assaying using a conventional fire assay procedure on 50 g sub-sample.
  • For GC drilling all chip samples were sent to the on-site laboratory operated by Intertek. Gold values were determined using the PAL-1000 analysis method with the pulps for >0.25g/t Au samples dried and analysed by fire assay
  • The QA/QC protocol since 2011 is to submit 2% Blind Field Duplicates, 3% Blind Pulp Duplicates, 5% Lab Aware Pulp Duplicates, 2% Blind Blanks and 3% Blind Standards.
  • The laboratory inserted commercial standards and completed repeat assays. Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples shows that the precision of samples is within acceptable limits, and a review of results from both laboratory and Company inserted commercial standards indicate acceptable levels of accuracy have been established.
Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • The Competent Person has confirmed the sample preparation, security, analytical procedures and QA/QC undertaken are adequate for the purposes of Mineral Resource estimation and that there are no factors that materially impact the reliability or accuracy of the dataset employed in the calculation.
  • Data acquisition is completed on a combination of paper log sheets, and entry into a self-validating data entry software package (LogChief). Integrated datasets have been uploaded to the Company's SQL hosted database and archived on physical back-up drives.
  • There are no twinned holes.
  • Below detection limit values (negatives) have been replaced by background values.
Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • The borehole collars are spotted in the field and pegged using a differential global positioning system (DGPS) set to achieve sub-metre accuracy. Post drilling, the completed holes are surveyed by Bomboré mine surveyors using Trimble GNSS with correction by real time kinematic (RTK) to ensure sub decimeter accuracy.
  • Grid system is based on the UTM30N grid on the WGS84 ellipsoid.
  • Down hole surveys are not routinely completed for grade control holes. Down hole surveys were completed for selected holes and demonstrated minimal deviation. Drill rig alignment is against pegs laid out by the mine surveying department.
  • For exploration holes, down hole surveys were undertaken by the Company using a Reflex Ez-Trac tool and Reflex OMNI Gyro with readings measured in continuous and multishot mode with readings taken between 10-30m. Holes are validated in IMDEX Hub prior to inclusion in the drillhole database. Azimuths measured using magnetic fields are converted to a geographic azimuth using the declination applicable at the time of the survey.
Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • Grade control drilling is routinely completed at 12.5 x 12.5m with selected areas infilled to 6.25x6.25m.
  • Data spacing is variable across the deposit, ranging from 50x50m at the periphery to 25x25m in the more densely drilled core.
  • The oxide resources have been defined along 50 m-spaced drill sections with 25 m between the drill collars. The hard rock resources have been defined generally along 50 m-spaced drill sections with 50 m between the drill collars.
  • Drill samples were composited to 1m for use in resource estimation. Mining at Bomboré has demonstrated reasonable continuity over a strike of 10 km at a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au. At this cut-off grade, the gold mineralisation forms corridors 500 m to 1,000 m in length and 10 m to 100 m in width. At a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, the higher-grade subdomains have a strike length of up to 500 m and a width typically between 5 m and 30 m.
  • Support of the strong continuity of mineralisation along strike has been confirmed by mining production and mapping of pit walls and floors.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
  • In all areas, the drilling direction is opposite to the dip and orthogonal to the average strike of the lithological units, major fabrics, and wireframed mineralised domains. The plunge of the boreholes at the collar is generally 50° ±5°, thereby intersecting the lithological units, major fabric and wireframed mineralised domains at an angle between 65° and 90°.
  • No sampling bias was deemed to have occurred.
Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • Strict security measures are applied throughout the sampling, sample preparation, and analytical stages. The RC samples and the drill core retrieved by the drillers are collected and handled at the drill site by Orezone personnel. The sample bags are transported by a dedicated driver to a secure storage area in the Bomboré Gold Project area. The sample storage area at the Bomboré Gold Project is fenced and a watchman provides full-time security. Finally, the samples are dispatched to the analytical laboratories under the direct control of Orezone staff, who monitor the preparation and shipment of the samples. This procedure ensures reasonable chain of custody by Orezone from the drill sites to the analytical laboratory.
Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
  • In 2017, Mr Yassa collected 50 samples from 15 RC boreholes and 35 cored boreholes during the site visit for independent analysis of gold content. There was a good correlation between the independently collected verification samples analysed at SGS and the Orezone data.

Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

CriteriaJORC Code ExplanationCommentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
  • The Project covers an area of 12,963 ha and consists of one Industrial Operating Permit (the Bomboré Mining Permit) of 2,887 ha, surrounded by four Mining Exploration Permits: the Bomboré II Exploration Permit of 1,265 ha, the Bomboré III Exploration Permit of 3,360 ha, the Bomboré IV Exploration Permit of 833 ha and the Bomboré V permit of 4,618 ha.
  • The Bomboré Mining Permit is registered in the name of Orezone Bomboré S.A. (OBSA), a 90%-owned subsidiary of Orezone Inc. S.A.R.L, itself a 100%-owned subsidiary of Orezone Inc., which is 100% owned by Orezone. The Bomboré Mining Permit was granted to OBSA by way of Decree No. 2016-1266/PRES/PM/MEMC/MINEFID/MEEVCC dated 30 December 2016 and is valid for an initial tenure of 10.7 years but can be extended if the mine life is extended beyond what was initially applied for.
  • All mining ventures in Burkina Faso are subject to a 15% free carried interest and a royalty on gold sold in favour of the Government of Burkina Faso, upon the award of an operating permit from the government.
Exploration done by other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • Between 1989 and 2000, mineral exploration programs were completed by La Générale des Mines et des Carrières (GMC), Channel, Solomon, and Placer Dome. A total of 1,271 core, RC and rotary air blast (RAB) boreholes were completed. Channel completed 10 diamond boreholes for approximately 1,100 m, 261 RC boreholes for approximately 20,000 m, and 1,000 RAB boreholes for approximately 34,000 m.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
  • Bomboré is an orogenic gold deposit, exhibiting structural control and associated hydrothermal alteration mineral assemblages. The deposit represents a large tonnage, low-grade gold mineralisation system similar to other Birimian gold deposits, such as Kiaka in Burkina Faso, Damang, Yamfo-Selwi in Ghana, and Sadiola in Mali.
  • The geological setting is part of a northeast-southwest trending greenstone belt extending for 50 km. The permit area is underlain mainly by a metasedimentary flysch-type sequence dominated by metasandstones with subordinate carbonaceous meta-pelites and polymictic metaconglomerates.
  • The Bomboré gold deposits occur within a major north to northeast trending structure. The gold deposits were discovered by tracing gold-in-soil anomalies to bedrock by drilling. Gold mineralisation is associated with arrays of structurally controlled quartz veins and veinlets and attendant silica, sulphide, and carbonate alteration.
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
    • dip and azimuth of the hole
    • down hole length and interception depth
    • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • The Bomboré mine commenced production in 2022.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate includes a total of 6,322 RC drill holes and 1,426 diamond drill core holes.
  • The Competent Person has determined that the detailed information on the drill holes is not material and does not detract from the understanding of the report.
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • All intersections are assayed on predominantly 1 m intervals and no top-cuts are applied to exploration results.
  • Reporting of mineralised intervals is based on 0.45 g/t Au, with a minimal width of 2 m and up to a maximum of 3.0 m of dilution being included.
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known').
  • The majority of the drilling was planned to intersect mineralisation in a perpendicular manner or as close as practicable.
  • The true width of the mineralisation is approximately 75% to 85% of the drill length in the oxide zone.
Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • Appropriate diagrams have been included for reporting of significant intercepts.
Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • All grades, high and low, are reported accurately with 'from' and 'to' depths and 'hole identification' shown.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • All material exploration data including metallurgical test results have been reported.
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
  • In 2024 Orezone designed an initial 30,000 m first pass exploration drill program, that will test multiple targets across the greater than 14 km long mineralised system. This initial program will be used to refine target priority for subsequent exploration drilling in this multi-year campaign, as well as to advance the project's evolving structural framework. Phase 1 of this initial program will be centred on the North Zone and thereafter, drilling will progressively advance towards the southern half of the mining lease.
  • First pass drilling along the Bomboré Shear Zone (BSZ) will be focused on testing the potential of the mineralised system to depths of up to 400 m. While drilling will be wide spaced in nature, the objective will be to increase pit depths longer-term, as well as to illustrate the broad continuity of multiple higher grade plunging zones of mineralisation that are well defined by shallower drilling and current mining operations. These higher-grade plunging sub-zones may further support an underground mining scenario later in the project's mine life, once high-grade near-surface open pits are depleted.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00aa5f90-15d2-4cba-af6d-0a0074d00a29

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95296683-06ac-4182-8e08-5e75369348a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0071e22a-6ac8-4430-97a3-ef5c72f8af6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f43b8878-bb3c-4836-875f-08d8fdcf9a85

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b765956-cf73-4586-869b-aac4c30f87e5


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)