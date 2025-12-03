Orezone Gold Corporation: Orezone Intercepts 3.28 g/t Gold Over 26.00m and 5.55 g/t Gold Over 15.00m at P17 Zone in Advance of Hard Rock First Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the "Company" or "Orezone") is pleased to report shallow, high-grade confirmatory grade control drill results from the P17 Zone at its flagship Bomboré Gold Mine. The P17 Zone is a high-grade hard rock deposit outcropping at surface located at the southern end of the Bomboré mining lease. In addition to several phased oxide pits, which have locally been advanced into the hard rock, the P17 Zone will be a primary mill feed source in 2026 for the new hard rock plant, currently being commissioned.

Selected Drill Highlights1-

3.28g/t Au over 26mfrom 6m (P17-GCP-0672) 5.55g/t Au over 15mfrom 6m (P17-GCP-0749) 3.29g/t Au over 22mfrom 15m (P17-GCP-0653) 4.18g/t Au over 16mfrom 24m (P17-GCP-0617) 3.18g/t Au over 21mfrom 8m (P17-GCP-0326) 3.91g/t Au over 17mfrom 11m (P17-GCP-0723) 3.86g/t Au over 17mfrom 4m (P17-GCP-0687) 2.98g/t Au over 22mfrom 15m (P17-GCP-0296) 4.59g/t Au over 14mfrom 21m (P17-GCP-0724) 3.90g/t Au over 16mfrom 2m (P17-GCP-0760) 3.26g/t Au over 19mfrom 13m (P17-GCP-0635) 4.31g/t Au over 14mfrom 26m (P17-GCP-0584) 2.72g/t Au over 22mfrom 18m (P17-GCP-0637) 7.46g/t Au over 8mfrom 32m (P17-GCP-0313) 5.37g/t Au over 11mfrom 3m (P17-GCP-0769) 3.39g/t Au over 17mfrom 8m (P17-GCP-0650) 7.14g/t Au over 8mfrom 7m (P17-GCP-0770) 2.48g/t Au over 23mfrom 17m (P17-GCP-0614) 2.60g/t Au over 21mfrom 9m (P17-GCP-0634) 3.12g/t Au over 17mfrom 2m (P17-GCP-0748) 2.52g/t Au over 21mfrom 9m (P17-GCP-0613) 5.84g/t Au over 9mfrom 19m (P17-GCP-0660) 4.04g/t Au over 13mfrom 3m (P17-GCP-0791) 2.44g/t Au over 21mfrom 19m (P17-GCP-0601) 4.57g/t Au over 11mfrom 24m (P17-GCP-0655) 3.82g/t Au over 13mfrom 11m (P17-GCP-0249) 4.85g/t Au over 10mfrom 13m (P17-GCP-0476) 2.20g/t Au over 22mfrom 8m (P17-GCP-0652) 3.72g/t Au over 13mfrom 25m (P17-GCP-0742) 5.32g/t Au over 9mfrom 2m (P17-GCP-0797)

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, "The results of the near-surface P17 Zone grade control drill program were successful in confirming the P17 resource and reserve models. Furthermore, the results serve to underscore the high-grade nature and overall continuity of mineralization within the P17 Zone.

This initial grade control drill program is centered on the first six months of planned production from the P17 Zone. Mining activities in this area of the pit are now underway, with mined ore scheduled to be fed to the mill in early 2026 once commissioning is complete.

1. True widths of mineralization are between 75-80% of drilled lengths.

Commissioning of the stage 1 hard rock plant is well advanced, with the jaw crusher now commissioned and a crushed ore stockpile established. The SAG mill is now turning, with grinding media being added and first ore through the mill expected to follow very soon. Water testing of the CIL circuit is now complete, with the tanks to be filled and fresh carbon to be added by the end of the week. Overall, commissioning activities remain on schedule, with first gold expected in the coming days.

This is truly an exciting time for the Company, and I want to thank everyone involved for all their hard work and dedication. The commencement of production from the stage 1 hard rock plant represents a major milestone for Orezone, with overall gold production at Bomboré set to increase by 45% to 170,000 to 185,000oz in 2026. This will mark a significant cash flow inflection point, underscored by the Company's solid balance sheet and record high gold prices."

Figure 1: Stage 1 Hard Rock Expansion Commissioning





Figure 2: Bomboré Plan Map - Highlighting Location of P17 Grade Control Drilling and Associated Sections





Figure 3: P17 Composite Long Section - Highlighting Location of Grade Control Cross Sections and Further Exploration Upside Down Plunge of US$1,740/oz Pit Shell (Looking West)





Figure 4: P17 Grade Control Cross Section A-A' (Looking North)





Figure 5: P17 Grade Control Cross Section B-B' (Looking North)





Table 1: P17 Grade Control Drill Results

Hole Zone Easting Northing Elv. Dip Azi. EOH

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t) P17-GCP-0225 P17 S 730123 1342800 263 -50 270 39 26.00 38.00 12.00 2.27 P17-GCP-0226 P17 S 730142 1342800 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0227 P17 S 730162 1342799 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0228 P17 S 730174 1342800 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0229 P17 S 730243 1342799 261 -50 270 37 NSR P17-GCP-0230 P17 S 730268 1342799 261 -50 270 37 28.00 30.00 2.00 1.00 P17-GCP-0231 P17 S 730094 1342787 263 -50 270 39 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.51 P17-GCP-0232 P17 S 730106 1342787 263 -50 270 39 14.00 20.00 6.00 1.55 P17-GCP-0233 P17 S 730118 1342787 263 -50 270 39 20.00 30.00 10.00 1.38 P17-GCP-0236 P17 S 730156 1342787 263 -50 270 33 NSR P17-GCP-0237 P17 S 730169 1342787 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0238 P17 S 730181 1342787 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0239 P17 S 730194 1342787 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0241 P17 S 730085 1342775 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0242 P17 S 730099 1342775 263 -50 270 39 3.00 13.00 10.00 1.15 P17-GCP-0243 P17 S 730173 1342775 263 -50 270 39 27.00 29.00 2.00 2.04 P17-GCP-0245 P17 S 730259 1342774 261 -50 270 37 14.00 16.00 2.00 0.72 P17-GCP-0246 P17 S 730275 1342774 261 -50 270 37 33.00 37.00 4.00 0.75 P17-GCP-0247 P17 S 730093 1342762 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0248 P17 S 730106 1342762 263 -50 270 39 7.00 20.00 13.00 1.16 P17-GCP-0249 P17 S 730119 1342762 263 -50 270 40 11.00 24.00 13.00 3.82 P17-GCP-0250 P17 S 730131 1342762 263 -50 270 40 21.00 29.00 8.00 4.93 P17-GCP-0251 P17 S 730143 1342762 263 -50 270 40 36.00 40.00 4.00 1.93 P17-GCP-0252 P17 S 730169 1342762 263 -50 270 40 24.00 25.00 1.00 2.66 P17-GCP-0253 P17 S 730181 1342762 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0254 P17 S 730194 1342762 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0255 P17 S 730257 1342762 261 -50 270 37 17.00 23.00 6.00 0.73 P17-GCP-0256 P17 S 730277 1342763 261 -50 270 37 31.00 37.00 6.00 0.47 P17-GCP-0257 P17 S 730102 1342750 263 -50 270 40 3.00 7.00 4.00 0.55 P17-GCP-0258 P17 S 730140 1342750 263 -50 270 40 28.00 37.00 9.00 1.25 P17-GCP-0259 P17 S 730178 1342750 264 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0260 P17 S 730203 1342750 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0262 P17 S 730265 1342750 261 -50 270 30 18.00 20.00 2.00 1.41 P17-GCP-0263 P17 S 730285 1342749 261 -50 270 37 NSR P17-GCP-0265 P17 S 730117 1342737 263 -50 270 40 7.00 13.00 6.00 3.91 P17-GCP-0266 P17 S 730128 1342737 263 -50 270 40 19.00 24.00 5.00 4.36 P17-GCP-0267 P17 S 730152 1342737 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0268 P17 S 730177 1342737 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0269 P17 S 730189 1342737 263 -50 270 39 32.00 37.00 5.00 0.63 P17-GCP-0270 P17 S 730202 1342737 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0271 P17 S 730273 1342737 261 -50 270 37 25.00 32.00 7.00 0.89 P17-GCP-0272 P17 S 730118 1342725 263 -50 270 40 10.00 14.00 4.00 3.79 P17-GCP-0273 P17 S 730169 1342725 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0274 P17 S 730180 1342724 263 -50 270 40 23.00 26.00 3.00 0.52 P17-GCP-0275 P17 S 730190 1342725 263 -50 270 39 32.00 36.00 4.00 1.12 P17-GCP-0276 P17 S 730215 1342725 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0278 P17 S 730268 1342725 261 -50 270 37 23.00 25.00 2.00 1.03 P17-GCP-0279 P17 S 730120 1342712 263 -50 270 40 7.00 12.00 5.00 3.06 P17-GCP-0280 P17 S 730145 1342712 264 -50 270 40 32.00 36.00 4.00 3.09 P17-GCP-0281 P17 S 730156 1342712 264 -50 270 40 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.84 P17-GCP-0282 P17 S 730168 1342712 264 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0283 P17 S 730181 1342712 263 -50 270 40 33.00 40.00 7.00 2.37 P17-GCP-0284 P17 S 730194 1342712 263 -50 270 40 30.00 36.00 6.00 2.01 P17-GCP-0285 P17 S 730206 1342712 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0286 P17 S 730219 1342712 262 -50 270 36 NSR P17-GCP-0287 P17 S 730231 1342712 262 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0289 P17 S 730268 1342712 261 -50 270 37 NSR P17-GCP-0290 P17 S 730148 1342700 264 -50 270 40 31.00 37.00 6.00 3.45 P17-GCP-0291 P17 S 730169 1342700 264 -50 270 40 14.00 15.00 1.00 2.70 P17-GCP-0291 P17 S 730169 1342700 264 -50 270 40 36.00 40.00 4.00 3.52 P17-GCP-0292 P17 S 730119 1342687 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0293 P17 S 730131 1342687 263 -50 270 40 13.00 17.00 4.00 4.46 P17-GCP-0294 P17 S 730144 1342687 264 -50 270 40 25.00 32.00 7.00 1.63 P17-GCP-0295 P17 S 730156 1342687 264 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0296 P17 S 730169 1342687 264 -50 270 40 15.00 37.00 22.00 2.98 P17-GCP-0297 P17 S 730181 1342687 264 -50 270 40 32.00 40.00 8.00 2.95 P17-GCP-0298 P17 S 730195 1342687 263 -50 270 40 38.00 40.00 2.00 2.65 P17-GCP-0299 P17 S 730206 1342687 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0300 P17 S 730219 1342687 263 -50 270 39 26.00 39.00 13.00 3.57 P17-GCP-0301 P17 S 730231 1342687 262 -50 270 38 26.00 34.00 8.00 0.97 P17-GCP-0303 P17 S 730269 1342687 261 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0304 P17 S 730125 1342674 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0305 P17 S 730148 1342675 263 -50 270 40 23.00 28.00 5.00 1.37 P17-GCP-0306 P17 S 730131 1342662 263 -50 270 40 7.00 9.00 2.00 1.75 P17-GCP-0307 P17 S 730143 1342662 263 -50 270 40 14.00 20.00 6.00 0.93 P17-GCP-0308 P17 S 730156 1342662 262 -50 270 40 9.00 17.00 8.00 3.51 P17-GCP-0308 P17 S 730156 1342662 262 -50 270 40 28.00 30.00 2.00 1.08 P17-GCP-0309 P17 S 730168 1342662 263 -50 270 40 3.00 10.00 7.00 2.73 P17-GCP-0309 P17 S 730168 1342662 263 -50 270 40 14.00 18.00 4.00 3.64 P17-GCP-0309 P17 S 730168 1342662 263 -50 270 40 34.00 40.00 6.00 2.75 P17-GCP-0310 P17 S 730181 1342662 263 -50 270 40 1.00 3.00 2.00 2.33 P17-GCP-0311 P17 S 730194 1342662 264 -50 270 40 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.72 P17-GCP-0312 P17 S 730206 1342662 263 -50 270 40 12.00 20.00 8.00 2.71 P17-GCP-0313 P17 S 730219 1342662 263 -50 270 40 9.00 14.00 5.00 0.77 P17-GCP-0313 P17 S 730219 1342662 263 -50 270 40 32.00 40.00 8.00 7.46 P17-GCP-0314 P17 S 730231 1342662 263 -50 270 39 22.00 29.00 7.00 3.91 P17-GCP-0315 P17 S 730243 1342662 262 -50 270 38 33.00 38.00 5.00 2.14 P17-GCP-0316 P17 S 730254 1342663 262 -50 270 38 14.00 18.00 4.00 4.46 P17-GCP-0317 P17 S 730268 1342662 262 -50 270 38 26.00 28.00 2.00 1.86 P17-GCP-0318 P17 S 730281 1342662 262 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0320 P17 S 730170 1342649 263 -50 270 40 3.00 5.00 2.00 7.40 P17-GCP-0321 P17 S 730201 1342650 263 -50 270 40 2.00 13.00 11.00 2.27 P17-GCP-0321 P17 S 730201 1342650 263 -50 270 40 25.00 30.00 5.00 0.90 P17-GCP-0322 P17 S 730223 1342650 263 -50 270 40 9.00 17.00 8.00 4.05 P17-GCP-0323 P17 S 730169 1342637 262 -50 270 40 7.00 9.00 2.00 0.85 P17-GCP-0324 P17 S 730181 1342637 262 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0325 P17 S 730192 1342637 263 -50 270 40 15.00 22.00 7.00 0.92 P17-GCP-0326 P17 S 730206 1342637 262 -50 270 39 8.00 29.00 21.00 3.18 P17-GCP-0327 P17 S 730218 1342637 264 -50 270 40 6.00 10.00 4.00 5.89 P17-GCP-0328 P17 S 730231 1342637 263 -50 270 40 14.00 18.00 4.00 4.13 P17-GCP-0329 P17 S 730244 1342637 262 -50 270 38 2.00 7.00 5.00 2.71 P17-GCP-0329 P17 S 730244 1342637 262 -50 270 38 14.00 16.00 2.00 1.72 P17-GCP-0330 P17 S 730255 1342638 262 -50 270 38 11.00 15.00 4.00 2.36 P17-GCP-0331 P17 S 730268 1342637 262 -50 270 38 22.00 37.00 15.00 1.42 P17-GCP-0332 P17 S 730196 1342625 262 -50 270 39 1.00 19.00 18.00 2.47 P17-GCP-0333 P17 S 730215 1342625 262 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0334 P17 S 730262 1342625 262 -50 270 38 16.00 27.00 11.00 2.58 P17-GCP-0336 P17 S 730214 1342612 262 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0337 P17 S 730227 1342612 262 -50 270 39 8.00 10.00 2.00 2.25 P17-GCP-0338 P17 S 730258 1342612 262 -50 270 38 15.00 19.00 4.00 0.57 P17-GCP-0339 P17 S 730236 1342600 262 -50 270 38 3.00 10.00 7.00 4.42 P17-GCP-0340 P17 S 730256 1342600 262 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0341 P17 S 730276 1342599 262 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0402 P17 S 730117 1342806 263 -50 270 39 27.00 33.00 6.00 1.55 P17-GCP-0403 P17 S 730123 1342806 263 -50 270 39 29.00 33.00 4.00 1.18 P17-GCP-0404 P17 S 730129 1342805 263 -50 270 39 28.00 39.00 11.00 1.54 P17-GCP-0405 P17 S 730136 1342805 263 -50 270 39 33.00 39.00 6.00 4.67 P17-GCP-0406 P17 S 730167 1342806 262 -50 270 39 3.00 5.00 2.00 0.93 P17-GCP-0407 P17 S 730173 1342806 262 -50 270 39 34.00 35.00 1.00 2.00 P17-GCP-0413 P17 S 730129 1342799 263 -50 270 39 28.00 39.00 11.00 3.07 P17-GCP-0416 P17 S 730100 1342793 263 -50 270 39 12.00 15.00 3.00 0.79 P17-GCP-0417 P17 S 730106 1342793 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0418 P17 S 730112 1342793 263 -50 270 39 19.00 24.00 5.00 0.52 P17-GCP-0419 P17 S 730119 1342793 263 -50 270 39 21.00 27.00 6.00 0.75 P17-GCP-0420 P17 S 730125 1342793 263 -50 270 39 22.00 38.00 16.00 1.86 P17-GCP-0421 P17 S 730131 1342793 263 -50 270 39 26.00 39.00 13.00 3.63 P17-GCP-0422 P17 S 730137 1342793 263 -50 270 39 33.00 39.00 6.00 5.38 P17-GCP-0423 P17 S 730174 1342793 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0427 P17 S 730100 1342787 263 -50 270 39 6.00 7.00 1.00 2.57 P17-GCP-0428 P17 S 730112 1342787 263 -50 270 39 15.00 16.00 1.00 1.71 P17-GCP-0429 P17 S 730125 1342787 263 -50 270 39 20.00 36.00 16.00 2.59 P17-GCP-0430 P17 S 730130 1342787 263 -50 270 39 27.00 38.00 11.00 4.06 P17-GCP-0431 P17 S 730137 1342787 263 -50 270 39 32.00 39.00 7.00 4.78 P17-GCP-0435 P17 S 730092 1342781 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0436 P17 S 730098 1342781 263 -50 270 40 4.00 6.00 2.00 0.92 P17-GCP-0437 P17 S 730105 1342781 263 -50 270 40 14.00 18.00 4.00 0.88 P17-GCP-0438 P17 S 730111 1342781 263 -50 270 40 14.00 18.00 4.00 1.93 P17-GCP-0439 P17 S 730118 1342781 263 -50 270 40 17.00 31.00 14.00 1.08 P17-GCP-0440 P17 S 730123 1342781 263 -50 270 40 18.00 30.00 12.00 3.23 P17-GCP-0441 P17 S 730129 1342781 263 -50 270 40 24.00 35.00 11.00 2.88 P17-GCP-0442 P17 S 730136 1342781 263 -50 270 40 30.00 40.00 10.00 3.66 P17-GCP-0443 P17 S 730142 1342781 263 -50 270 40 36.00 40.00 4.00 3.74 P17-GCP-0445 P17 S 730261 1342781 263 -50 270 37 ARP P17-GCP-0446 P17 S 730267 1342781 263 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0447 P17 S 730274 1342781 263 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0448 P17 S 730094 1342774 263 -50 270 14 NSR P17-GCP-0449 P17 S 730105 1342775 263 -50 270 26 6.00 10.00 4.00 3.01 P17-GCP-0449 P17 S 730105 1342775 263 -50 270 26 16.00 18.00 2.00 1.03 P17-GCP-0450 P17 S 730117 1342774 263 -50 270 33 12.00 24.00 12.00 2.26 P17-GCP-0451 P17 S 730134 1342775 263 -50 270 39 27.00 35.00 8.00 2.26 P17-GCP-0452 P17 S 730166 1342774 263 -50 270 36 20.00 21.00 1.00 12.83 P17-GCP-0454 P17 S 730271 1342775 261 -50 270 37 ARP P17-GCP-0455 P17 S 730094 1342768 263 -50 270 15 NSR P17-GCP-0456 P17 S 730100 1342768 263 -50 270 20 NSR P17-GCP-0457 P17 S 730106 1342768 263 -50 270 25 7.00 14.00 7.00 2.80 P17-GCP-0458 P17 S 730112 1342768 263 -50 270 31 7.00 19.00 12.00 2.30 P17-GCP-0459 P17 S 730118 1342768 263 -50 270 39 11.00 23.00 12.00 2.30 P17-GCP-0460 P17 S 730125 1342768 263 -50 270 39 18.00 29.00 11.00 2.76 P17-GCP-0461 P17 S 730131 1342768 263 -50 270 39 23.00 30.00 7.00 5.71 P17-GCP-0462 P17 S 730137 1342768 263 -50 270 39 29.00 36.00 7.00 3.58 P17-GCP-0463 P17 S 730143 1342768 263 -50 270 39 34.00 39.00 5.00 1.61 P17-GCP-0464 P17 S 730256 1342768 263 -50 270 32 ARP P17-GCP-0465 P17 S 730262 1342768 263 -50 270 39 ARP P17-GCP-0466 P17 S 730268 1342768 263 -50 270 39 ARP P17-GCP-0467 P17 S 730275 1342768 263 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0468 P17 S 730100 1342762 263 -50 270 22 NSR P17-GCP-0469 P17 S 730113 1342762 263 -50 270 29 6.00 17.00 11.00 1.54 P17-GCP-0470 P17 S 730124 1342762 263 -50 270 40 17.00 26.00 9.00 3.74 P17-GCP-0471 P17 S 730137 1342762 263 -50 270 38 29.00 36.00 7.00 3.97 P17-GCP-0473 P17 S 730268 1342762 261 -50 270 37 NSR P17-GCP-0474 P17 S 730108 1342756 263 -50 270 25 6.00 14.00 8.00 1.86 P17-GCP-0475 P17 S 730115 1342756 263 -50 270 29 7.00 20.00 13.00 2.43 P17-GCP-0476 P17 S 730121 1342756 263 -50 270 32 13.00 23.00 10.00 4.85 P17-GCP-0477 P17 S 730127 1342755 263 -50 270 40 17.00 24.00 7.00 2.51 P17-GCP-0478 P17 S 730133 1342755 263 -50 270 40 25.00 30.00 5.00 3.54 P17-GCP-0479 P17 S 730139 1342756 263 -50 270 40 31.00 36.00 5.00 2.75 P17-GCP-0480 P17 S 730146 1342756 263 -50 270 40 1.00 2.00 1.00 5.13 P17-GCP-0481 P17 S 730252 1342756 261 -50 270 29 ARP P17-GCP-0482 P17 S 730258 1342756 261 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0483 P17 S 730264 1342756 263 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0484 P17 S 730271 1342756 263 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0485 P17 S 730277 1342756 263 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0486 P17 S 730109 1342749 263 -50 270 23 4.00 12.00 8.00 4.89 P17-GCP-0487 P17 S 730119 1342749 263 -50 270 29 10.00 19.00 9.00 4.02 P17-GCP-0488 P17 S 730134 1342749 263 -50 270 40 26.00 31.00 5.00 6.54 P17-GCP-0489 P17 S 730146 1342749 263 -50 270 40 37.00 39.00 2.00 4.06 P17-GCP-0491 P17 S 730280 1342750 261 -50 270 37 ARP P17-GCP-0492 P17 S 730112 1342743 263 -50 270 31 7.00 16.00 9.00 2.84 P17-GCP-0493 P17 S 730118 1342743 263 -50 270 26 10.00 16.00 6.00 5.46 P17-GCP-0494 P17 S 730125 1342743 263 -50 270 31 15.00 21.00 6.00 4.67 P17-GCP-0495 P17 S 730131 1342743 263 -50 270 40 22.00 28.00 6.00 4.06 P17-GCP-0496 P17 S 730137 1342743 263 -50 270 40 29.00 34.00 5.00 1.16 P17-GCP-0497 P17 S 730144 1342743 263 -50 270 40 31.00 37.00 6.00 3.23 P17-GCP-0498 P17 S 730181 1342744 263 -50 270 40 24.00 25.00 1.00 3.25 P17-GCP-0498 P17 S 730181 1342744 263 -50 270 40 38.00 40.00 2.00 16.55 P17-GCP-0499 P17 S 730249 1342743 261 -50 270 28 NSR P17-GCP-0500 P17 S 730256 1342743 264 -50 270 40 7.00 13.00 6.00 1.21 P17-GCP-0501 P17 S 730262 1342743 264 -50 270 40 13.00 31.00 18.00 1.45 P17-GCP-0502 P17 S 730268 1342743 264 -50 270 40 19.00 35.00 16.00 0.98 P17-GCP-0503 P17 S 730111 1342737 262 -50 270 18 5.00 10.00 5.00 2.53 P17-GCP-0504 P17 S 730123 1342737 263 -50 270 26 12.00 19.00 7.00 6.64 P17-GCP-0505 P17 S 730134 1342737 263 -50 270 33 24.00 31.00 7.00 1.62 P17-GCP-0506 P17 S 730146 1342737 263 -50 270 40 35.00 40.00 5.00 6.70 P17-GCP-0507 P17 S 730184 1342737 263 -50 270 40 25.00 28.00 3.00 0.71 P17-GCP-0508 P17 S 730196 1342737 263 -50 270 40 38.00 40.00 2.00 2.65 P17-GCP-0509 P17 S 730255 1342737 263 -50 270 40 10.00 18.00 8.00 0.74 P17-GCP-0510 P17 S 730269 1342737 263 -50 270 40 19.00 34.00 15.00 1.43 P17-GCP-0511 P17 S 730280 1342737 261 -50 270 37 NSR P17-GCP-0512 P17 S 730112 1342731 263 -50 270 16 NSR P17-GCP-0513 P17 S 730118 1342731 263 -50 270 22 9.00 14.00 5.00 6.53 P17-GCP-0514 P17 S 730125 1342731 263 -50 270 27 15.00 22.00 7.00 2.30 P17-GCP-0515 P17 S 730131 1342731 263 -50 270 32 21.00 24.00 3.00 1.58 P17-GCP-0516 P17 S 730137 1342731 263 -50 270 36 26.00 30.00 4.00 2.19 P17-GCP-0517 P17 S 730143 1342731 263 -50 270 40 31.00 36.00 5.00 2.49 P17-GCP-0518 P17 S 730168 1342731 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0519 P17 S 730174 1342731 263 -50 270 40 18.00 24.00 6.00 2.02 P17-GCP-0520 P17 S 730181 1342731 263 -50 270 40 15.00 16.00 1.00 1.37 P17-GCP-0521 P17 S 730187 1342731 263 -50 270 40 29.00 34.00 5.00 1.54 P17-GCP-0523 P17 S 730256 1342731 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0524 P17 S 730262 1342731 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0525 P17 S 730268 1342731 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0526 P17 S 730125 1342724 263 -50 270 26 8.00 9.00 1.00 7.62 P17-GCP-0527 P17 S 730137 1342725 263 -50 270 36 25.00 30.00 5.00 1.97 P17-GCP-0528 P17 S 730174 1342724 263 -50 270 40 15.00 18.00 3.00 0.93 P17-GCP-0530 P17 S 730120 1342718 263 -50 270 23 6.00 14.00 8.00 3.37 P17-GCP-0531 P17 S 730126 1342718 264 -50 270 28 14.00 17.00 3.00 3.86 P17-GCP-0532 P17 S 730133 1342718 264 -50 270 33 20.00 24.00 4.00 2.75 P17-GCP-0533 P17 S 730139 1342718 263 -50 270 38 27.00 31.00 4.00 2.84 P17-GCP-0534 P17 S 730145 1342718 263 -50 270 40 32.00 38.00 6.00 3.31 P17-GCP-0535 P17 S 730164 1342718 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0536 P17 S 730170 1342718 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0537 P17 S 730177 1342718 263 -50 270 40 19.00 20.00 1.00 1.41 P17-GCP-0538 P17 S 730183 1342718 263 -51 271 40 21.00 26.00 5.00 0.49 P17-GCP-0539 P17 S 730189 1342718 263 -50 270 40 27.00 32.00 5.00 0.68 P17-GCP-0540 P17 S 730195 1342719 263 -49 273 40 34.00 40.00 6.00 1.19 P17-GCP-0543 P17 S 730258 1342718 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0544 P17 S 730264 1342718 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0545 P17 S 730127 1342712 263 -50 270 23 13.00 17.00 4.00 3.14 P17-GCP-0546 P17 S 730138 1342712 263 -50 270 36 7.00 9.00 2.00 4.76 P17-GCP-0547 P17 S 730151 1342712 263 -50 270 40 37.00 40.00 3.00 2.35 P17-GCP-0548 P17 S 730162 1342712 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0549 P17 S 730187 1342712 263 -50 270 40 27.00 30.00 3.00 0.61 P17-GCP-0549 P17 S 730187 1342712 263 -50 270 40 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.76 P17-GCP-0550 P17 S 730200 1342712 263 -50 270 40 35.00 40.00 5.00 4.81 P17-GCP-0553 P17 S 730262 1342712 262 -50 270 37 ARP P17-GCP-0554 P17 S 730129 1342706 263 -50 270 29 15.00 20.00 5.00 2.74 P17-GCP-0555 P17 S 730136 1342706 263 -50 270 34 22.00 25.00 3.00 5.11 P17-GCP-0556 P17 S 730142 1342705 263 -50 270 40 28.00 31.00 3.00 4.43 P17-GCP-0557 P17 S 730148 1342705 263 -50 270 40 32.00 38.00 6.00 3.49 P17-GCP-0558 P17 S 730167 1342706 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0559 P17 S 730174 1342706 263 -50 270 40 3.00 4.00 1.00 1.66 P17-GCP-0559 P17 S 730174 1342706 263 -50 270 40 38.00 40.00 2.00 4.33 P17-GCP-0560 P17 S 730179 1342706 263 -50 270 40 20.00 21.00 1.00 1.43 P17-GCP-0560 P17 S 730179 1342706 263 -50 270 40 37.00 40.00 3.00 5.59 P17-GCP-0561 P17 S 730186 1342706 263 -50 270 40 33.00 40.00 7.00 1.00 P17-GCP-0562 P17 S 730192 1342705 263 -50 270 40 29.00 40.00 11.00 1.30 P17-GCP-0563 P17 S 730199 1342705 263 -50 270 40 34.00 40.00 6.00 4.95 P17-GCP-0564 P17 S 730205 1342706 263 -50 270 40 32.00 37.00 5.00 0.55 P17-GCP-0565 P17 S 730224 1342706 262 -50 270 40 35.00 40.00 5.00 1.06 P17-GCP-0566 P17 S 730228 1342706 262 -50 270 40 38.00 40.00 2.00 1.42 P17-GCP-0568 P17 S 730254 1342706 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0569 P17 S 730261 1342706 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0570 P17 S 730129 1342700 263 -50 270 25 14.00 19.00 5.00 4.10 P17-GCP-0571 P17 S 730142 1342699 263 -50 270 36 25.00 31.00 6.00 4.16 P17-GCP-0572 P17 S 730187 1342699 263 -50 270 40 23.00 29.00 6.00 1.72 P17-GCP-0573 P17 S 730205 1342699 263 -50 270 40 31.00 32.00 1.00 1.84 P17-GCP-0574 P17 S 730224 1342699 262 -50 270 40 32.00 40.00 8.00 1.15 P17-GCP-0575 P17 S 730258 1342700 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0576 P17 S 730124 1342693 263 -50 270 18 7.00 11.00 4.00 1.57 P17-GCP-0577 P17 S 730131 1342693 263 -50 270 26 15.00 17.00 2.00 3.43 P17-GCP-0578 P17 S 730137 1342693 263 -50 270 32 21.00 25.00 4.00 4.39 P17-GCP-0579 P17 S 730143 1342693 263 -50 270 37 26.00 32.00 6.00 4.06 P17-GCP-0580 P17 S 730150 1342693 263 -50 270 40 30.00 37.00 7.00 1.67 P17-GCP-0581 P17 S 730156 1342693 263 -50 270 40 36.00 40.00 4.00 2.32 P17-GCP-0582 P17 S 730162 1342693 264 -50 270 40 16.00 17.00 1.00 3.57 P17-GCP-0583 P17 S 730168 1342693 264 -50 270 40 19.00 28.00 9.00 3.92 P17-GCP-0584 P17 S 730175 1342693 263 -50 270 40 26.00 40.00 14.00 4.31 P17-GCP-0585 P17 S 730181 1342693 263 -50 270 40 17.00 40.00 23.00 1.56 P17-GCP-0586 P17 S 730187 1342693 263 -50 270 40 17.00 29.00 12.00 0.99 P17-GCP-0587 P17 S 730193 1342693 263 -50 270 40 29.00 39.00 10.00 1.78 P17-GCP-0588 P17 S 730200 1342693 263 -50 270 40 35.00 40.00 5.00 1.37 P17-GCP-0589 P17 S 730206 1342693 263 -50 270 40 37.00 40.00 3.00 1.32 P17-GCP-0591 P17 S 730231 1342693 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0592 P17 S 730237 1342693 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0594 P17 S 730250 1342693 264 -50 270 23 ARP P17-GCP-0595 P17 S 730256 1342693 264 -50 270 31 ARP P17-GCP-0596 P17 S 730262 1342693 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0597 P17 S 730125 1342687 264 -50 270 19 6.00 10.00 4.00 2.37 P17-GCP-0598 P17 S 730136 1342687 263 -50 270 30 19.00 24.00 5.00 4.78 P17-GCP-0599 P17 S 730150 1342687 263 -50 270 40 31.00 35.00 4.00 1.36 P17-GCP-0600 P17 S 730162 1342687 263 -50 270 40 14.00 23.00 9.00 2.76 P17-GCP-0601 P17 S 730174 1342687 264 -50 270 40 19.00 40.00 21.00 2.44 P17-GCP-0602 P17 S 730187 1342687 263 -50 270 40 23.00 40.00 17.00 2.07 P17-GCP-0603 P17 S 730201 1342687 263 -50 270 40 35.00 40.00 5.00 2.04 P17-GCP-0604 P17 S 730212 1342687 263 -50 270 40 23.00 28.00 5.00 1.74 P17-GCP-0605 P17 S 730225 1342687 263 -50 270 39 27.00 31.00 4.00 1.67 P17-GCP-0610 P17 S 730140 1342681 263 -49 273 31 18.00 25.00 7.00 1.49 P17-GCP-0611 P17 S 730147 1342681 263 -49 273 36 28.00 32.00 4.00 2.13 P17-GCP-0612 P17 S 730153 1342681 263 -50 270 40 32.00 34.00 2.00 2.16 P17-GCP-0613 P17 S 730164 1342681 263 -49 271 40 9.00 30.00 21.00 2.52 P17-GCP-0614 P17 S 730171 1342681 263 -48 274 40 9.00 13.00 4.00 0.97 P17-GCP-0614 P17 S 730171 1342681 263 -48 274 40 17.00 40.00 23.00 2.48 P17-GCP-0615 P17 S 730177 1342681 263 -50 270 40 11.00 20.00 9.00 2.01 P17-GCP-0616 P17 S 730183 1342681 263 -48 272 40 16.00 25.00 9.00 1.90 P17-GCP-0616 P17 S 730183 1342681 263 -48 272 40 30.00 39.00 9.00 1.22 P17-GCP-0617 P17 S 730190 1342680 263 -50 270 40 24.00 40.00 16.00 4.18 P17-GCP-0618 P17 S 730196 1342681 263 -50 270 40 29.00 40.00 11.00 1.64 P17-GCP-0619 P17 S 730202 1342681 263 -50 270 40 34.00 36.00 2.00 2.48 P17-GCP-0620 P17 S 730208 1342681 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0621 P17 S 730215 1342681 263 -50 270 27 26.00 27.00 1.00 1.43 P17-GCP-0622 P17 S 730221 1342681 263 -50 270 40 19.00 33.00 14.00 0.50 P17-GCP-0623 P17 S 730227 1342681 262 -50 270 40 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.53 P17-GCP-0626 P17 S 730246 1342681 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0627 P17 S 730252 1342681 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0628 P17 S 730259 1342681 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0629 P17 S 730265 1342681 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0630 P17 S 730131 1342675 263 -50 270 19 8.00 12.00 4.00 2.61 P17-GCP-0632 P17 S 730143 1342675 264 -50 270 29 12.00 18.00 6.00 2.31 P17-GCP-0633 P17 S 730153 1342675 263 -50 270 40 7.00 17.00 10.00 1.50 P17-GCP-0634 P17 S 730160 1342674 263 -52 272 40 9.00 30.00 21.00 2.60 P17-GCP-0635 P17 S 730166 1342675 263 -49 274 40 13.00 32.00 19.00 3.26 P17-GCP-0636 P17 S 730172 1342675 263 -50 270 40 6.00 14.00 8.00 1.68 P17-GCP-0637 P17 S 730186 1342675 263 -50 270 40 18.00 40.00 22.00 2.72 P17-GCP-0638 P17 S 730204 1342675 263 -50 270 40 28.00 29.00 1.00 5.93 P17-GCP-0639 P17 S 730223 1342674 263 -50 270 40 19.00 27.00 8.00 1.64 P17-GCP-0641 P17 S 730254 1342675 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0642 P17 S 730261 1342675 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0643 P17 S 730274 1342675 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0644 P17 S 730125 1342669 263 -50 270 12 NSR P17-GCP-0645 P17 S 730132 1342668 262 -50 270 18 6.00 10.00 4.00 2.86 P17-GCP-0646 P17 S 730137 1342668 263 -50 270 24 10.00 15.00 5.00 1.54 P17-GCP-0647 P17 S 730144 1342668 263 -50 270 30 17.00 22.00 5.00 1.22 P17-GCP-0648 P17 S 730150 1342668 262 -50 270 35 4.00 12.00 8.00 1.25 P17-GCP-0649 P17 S 730156 1342668 262 -50 270 40 8.00 21.00 13.00 3.22 P17-GCP-0649 P17 S 730156 1342668 262 -50 270 40 29.00 36.00 7.00 1.41 P17-GCP-0650 P17 S 730163 1342668 263 -50 270 40 8.00 25.00 17.00 3.39 P17-GCP-0651 P17 S 730168 1342668 263 -50 270 40 7.00 9.00 2.00 1.91 P17-GCP-0652 P17 S 730175 1342668 263 -50 270 40 8.00 30.00 22.00 2.20 P17-GCP-0653 P17 S 730182 1342668 263 -50 270 40 15.00 37.00 22.00 3.29 P17-GCP-0654 P17 S 730188 1342668 263 -50 270 40 22.00 36.00 14.00 1.66 P17-GCP-0655 P17 S 730194 1342668 263 -50 270 40 24.00 35.00 11.00 4.57 P17-GCP-0656 P17 S 730200 1342668 263 -50 270 40 19.00 23.00 4.00 0.60 P17-GCP-0657 P17 S 730206 1342668 263 -50 270 40 14.00 18.00 4.00 1.70 P17-GCP-0658 P17 S 730213 1342668 263 -50 270 40 11.00 26.00 15.00 1.77 P17-GCP-0658 P17 S 730213 1342668 263 -50 270 40 36.00 37.00 1.00 2.55 P17-GCP-0659 P17 S 730219 1342668 263 -50 270 32 13.00 22.00 9.00 1.13 P17-GCP-0659 P17 S 730219 1342668 263 -50 270 32 27.00 32.00 5.00 5.48 P17-GCP-0660 P17 S 730225 1342668 263 -50 270 40 19.00 28.00 9.00 5.84 P17-GCP-0661 P17 S 730231 1342668 262 -50 270 40 23.00 30.00 7.00 2.92 P17-GCP-0662 P17 S 730236 1342668 262 -50 270 40 29.00 35.00 6.00 1.39 P17-GCP-0663 P17 S 730244 1342668 264 -50 270 40 2.00 3.00 1.00 1.21 P17-GCP-0664 P17 S 730250 1342668 264 -50 270 40 4.00 8.00 4.00 1.61 P17-GCP-0665 P17 S 730256 1342668 264 -50 270 40 15.00 17.00 2.00 3.50 P17-GCP-0666 P17 S 730263 1342668 264 -50 270 40 22.00 26.00 4.00 3.20 P17-GCP-0667 P17 S 730269 1342668 264 -50 270 40 29.00 31.00 2.00 1.23 P17-GCP-0668 P17 S 730275 1342668 264 -50 270 40 35.00 37.00 2.00 1.81 P17-GCP-0669 P17 S 730137 1342662 263 -50 270 21 9.00 14.00 5.00 1.83 P17-GCP-0670 P17 S 730150 1342662 262 -50 270 33 7.00 11.00 4.00 2.09 P17-GCP-0671 P17 S 730161 1342662 262 -50 270 40 6.00 19.00 13.00 2.12 P17-GCP-0672 P17 S 730175 1342662 263 -50 270 40 6.00 32.00 26.00 3.28 P17-GCP-0673 P17 S 730187 1342662 263 -50 270 37 19.00 27.00 8.00 1.66 P17-GCP-0674 P17 S 730200 1342662 263 -50 270 40 20.00 37.00 17.00 2.34 P17-GCP-0675 P17 S 730212 1342662 263 -50 270 40 8.00 24.00 16.00 1.08 P17-GCP-0676 P17 S 730225 1342662 263 -50 270 40 16.00 24.00 8.00 4.34 P17-GCP-0676 P17 S 730225 1342662 263 -50 270 40 37.00 40.00 3.00 2.68 P17-GCP-0677 P17 S 730237 1342662 262 -50 270 39 27.00 33.00 6.00 1.39 P17-GCP-0678 P17 S 730250 1342662 262 -50 270 38 5.00 11.00 6.00 1.06 P17-GCP-0679 P17 S 730262 1342662 262 -50 270 38 19.00 24.00 5.00 3.24 P17-GCP-0680 P17 S 730275 1342662 262 -50 270 38 32.00 34.00 2.00 3.96 P17-GCP-0681 P17 S 730132 1342655 263 -50 270 14 NSR P17-GCP-0682 P17 S 730138 1342656 263 -50 270 21 5.00 11.00 6.00 1.12 P17-GCP-0683 P17 S 730145 1342656 262 -50 270 27 14.00 16.00 2.00 1.04 P17-GCP-0684 P17 S 730151 1342656 262 -50 270 31 6.00 10.00 4.00 1.37 P17-GCP-0685 P17 S 730157 1342656 262 -50 270 36 9.00 17.00 8.00 1.52 P17-GCP-0686 P17 S 730164 1342656 262 -50 270 40 7.00 11.00 4.00 0.71 P17-GCP-0687 P17 S 730170 1342656 262 -50 270 40 4.00 21.00 17.00 3.86 P17-GCP-0688 P17 S 730176 1342656 263 -50 270 40 7.00 22.00 15.00 2.14 P17-GCP-0689 P17 S 730182 1342656 263 -50 270 40 11.00 15.00 4.00 2.28 P17-GCP-0690 P17 S 730188 1342656 263 -50 270 35 NSR P17-GCP-0691 P17 S 730194 1342656 263 -50 270 38 14.00 31.00 17.00 2.14 P17-GCP-0692 P17 S 730201 1342656 263 -50 270 40 4.00 9.00 5.00 1.00 P17-GCP-0693 P17 S 730207 1342656 263 -50 270 40 5.00 26.00 21.00 1.16 P17-GCP-0694 P17 S 730213 1342656 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0695 P17 S 730220 1342656 264 -50 270 40 ARP P17-GCP-0696 P17 S 730226 1342656 263 -50 270 40 16.00 23.00 7.00 4.94 P17-GCP-0697 P17 S 730232 1342656 263 -50 270 36 18.00 25.00 7.00 2.34 P17-GCP-0698 P17 S 730239 1342656 262 -50 270 40 27.00 30.00 3.00 3.30 P17-GCP-0699 P17 S 730245 1342656 262 -50 270 40 1.00 6.00 5.00 1.07 P17-GCP-0700 P17 S 730251 1342656 262 -50 270 40 7.00 13.00 6.00 2.17 P17-GCP-0700 P17 S 730251 1342656 262 -50 270 40 20.00 21.00 1.00 1.46 P17-GCP-0701 P17 S 730257 1342656 262 -50 270 40 14.00 19.00 5.00 1.45 P17-GCP-0702 P17 S 730263 1342656 262 -50 270 40 19.00 21.00 2.00 2.04 P17-GCP-0702 P17 S 730263 1342656 262 -50 270 40 36.00 40.00 4.00 7.36 P17-GCP-0703 P17 S 730269 1342656 262 -50 270 40 25.00 27.00 2.00 3.09 P17-GCP-0704 P17 S 730276 1342656 261 -50 270 40 32.00 35.00 3.00 1.45 P17-GCP-0705 P17 S 730131 1342650 264 -50 270 10 NSR P17-GCP-0706 P17 S 730138 1342650 264 -50 270 16 6.00 8.00 2.00 2.25 P17-GCP-0707 P17 S 730154 1342650 264 -50 270 31 3.00 10.00 7.00 1.57 P17-GCP-0708 P17 S 730183 1342650 263 -50 270 40 9.00 15.00 6.00 1.88 P17-GCP-0709 P17 S 730240 1342650 262 -50 270 40 26.00 29.00 3.00 3.15 P17-GCP-0710 P17 S 730257 1342650 262 -50 270 40 14.00 18.00 4.00 1.36 P17-GCP-0710 P17 S 730257 1342650 262 -50 270 40 30.00 40.00 10.00 4.25 P17-GCP-0711 P17 S 730272 1342650 261 -50 270 40 27.00 33.00 6.00 1.51 P17-GCP-0711 P17 S 730272 1342650 261 -50 270 40 37.00 40.00 3.00 4.41 P17-GCP-0712 P17 S 730138 1342643 263 -50 270 10 NSR P17-GCP-0713 P17 S 730144 1342643 262 -50 270 18 NSR P17-GCP-0714 P17 S 730150 1342643 262 -50 270 24 4.00 6.00 2.00 0.75 P17-GCP-0715 P17 S 730156 1342643 262 -50 270 28 9.00 10.00 1.00 1.47 P17-GCP-0716 P17 S 730162 1342643 262 -50 270 34 6.00 9.00 3.00 2.64 P17-GCP-0717 P17 S 730168 1342643 262 -50 270 38 8.00 11.00 3.00 2.10 P17-GCP-0718 P17 S 730175 1342643 262 -50 270 38 3.00 10.00 7.00 1.96 P17-GCP-0719 P17 S 730181 1342643 262 -50 270 38 7.00 11.00 4.00 2.89 P17-GCP-0720 P17 S 730187 1342643 263 -50 270 38 13.00 24.00 11.00 3.57 P17-GCP-0721 P17 S 730194 1342644 263 -50 270 38 14.00 16.00 2.00 1.23 P17-GCP-0722 P17 S 730200 1342643 262 -50 270 38 0.00 12.00 12.00 2.67 P17-GCP-0723 P17 S 730206 1342643 262 -50 270 38 11.00 28.00 17.00 3.91 P17-GCP-0724 P17 S 730212 1342643 263 -50 270 38 5.00 10.00 5.00 2.41 P17-GCP-0724 P17 S 730212 1342643 263 -50 270 38 21.00 35.00 14.00 4.59 P17-GCP-0725 P17 S 730218 1342643 263 -50 270 38 8.00 13.00 5.00 6.34 P17-GCP-0726 P17 S 730225 1342643 263 -50 270 38 9.00 16.00 7.00 1.55 P17-GCP-0727 P17 S 730231 1342643 263 -50 270 26 15.00 20.00 5.00 3.39 P17-GCP-0728 P17 S 730238 1342643 262 -50 270 32 7.00 8.00 1.00 1.65 P17-GCP-0729 P17 S 730243 1342643 262 -50 270 38 3.00 5.00 2.00 1.12 P17-GCP-0730 P17 S 730250 1342643 262 -50 270 38 8.00 10.00 2.00 5.89 P17-GCP-0731 P17 S 730256 1342643 262 -50 270 38 12.00 16.00 4.00 3.38 P17-GCP-0731 P17 S 730256 1342643 262 -50 270 38 28.00 38.00 10.00 2.85 P17-GCP-0732 P17 S 730262 1342643 262 -50 270 38 18.00 20.00 2.00 1.83 P17-GCP-0734 P17 S 730163 1342637 262 -50 270 10 NSR P17-GCP-0735 P17 S 730175 1342637 262 -50 270 16 8.00 11.00 3.00 1.94 P17-GCP-0736 P17 S 730188 1342637 263 -50 270 23 10.00 23.00 13.00 2.16 P17-GCP-0737 P17 S 730200 1342637 262 -50 270 31 3.00 6.00 3.00 4.36 P17-GCP-0737 P17 S 730200 1342637 262 -50 270 31 14.00 19.00 5.00 1.70 P17-GCP-0738 P17 S 730212 1342637 262 -50 270 36 4.00 7.00 3.00 0.88 P17-GCP-0739 P17 S 730224 1342637 263 -50 270 39 8.00 12.00 4.00 1.88 P17-GCP-0740 P17 S 730239 1342637 262 -50 270 31 23.00 26.00 3.00 2.15 P17-GCP-0741 P17 S 730250 1342637 262 -50 270 38 ARP P17-GCP-0742 P17 S 730262 1342637 262 -50 270 38 17.00 19.00 2.00 1.02 P17-GCP-0742 P17 S 730262 1342637 262 -50 270 38 25.00 38.00 13.00 3.72 P17-GCP-0743 P17 S 730274 1342637 262 -50 270 29 NSR P17-GCP-0744 P17 S 730173 1342631 264 -50 270 13 NSR P17-GCP-0746 P17 S 730186 1342631 263 -50 270 20 10.00 15.00 5.00 1.18 P17-GCP-0747 P17 S 730192 1342631 262 -50 270 24 3.00 5.00 2.00 1.78 P17-GCP-0748 P17 S 730199 1342631 262 -50 270 27 2.00 19.00 17.00 3.12 P17-GCP-0749 P17 S 730205 1342631 262 -50 270 28 6.00 21.00 15.00 5.55 P17-GCP-0750 P17 S 730211 1342631 262 -50 270 27 16.00 22.00 6.00 7.74 P17-GCP-0751 P17 S 730216 1342631 262 -50 270 30 NSR P17-GCP-0752 P17 S 730223 1342631 263 -50 270 33 6.00 12.00 6.00 3.59 P17-GCP-0753 P17 S 730230 1342631 263 -50 270 26 13.00 18.00 5.00 2.35 P17-GCP-0754 P17 S 730236 1342631 263 -50 270 29 16.00 25.00 9.00 1.55 P17-GCP-0755 P17 S 730242 1342631 262 -50 270 33 12.00 13.00 1.00 1.39 P17-GCP-0756 P17 S 730248 1342631 262 -50 270 37 ARP P17-GCP-0757 P17 S 730261 1342631 262 -50 270 38 ARP P17-GCP-0758 P17 S 730267 1342631 262 -50 270 38 ARP P17-GCP-0760 P17 S 730203 1342625 262 -50 270 23 2.00 18.00 16.00 3.90 P17-GCP-0761 P17 S 730211 1342625 262 -50 270 24 13.00 19.00 6.00 4.91 P17-GCP-0762 P17 S 730224 1342625 263 -50 270 17 7.00 11.00 4.00 3.20 P17-GCP-0763 P17 S 730237 1342625 263 -50 270 27 20.00 22.00 2.00 1.95 P17-GCP-0764 P17 S 730249 1342625 262 -50 270 34 NSR P17-GCP-0765 P17 S 730256 1342625 262 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0766 P17 S 730181 1342618 264 -50 270 13 NSR P17-GCP-0767 P17 S 730188 1342618 262 -50 270 16 ARP P17-GCP-0768 P17 S 730194 1342618 262 -50 270 19 2.00 14.00 12.00 3.09 P17-GCP-0769 P17 S 730200 1342619 262 -50 270 22 3.00 14.00 11.00 5.37 P17-GCP-0770 P17 S 730206 1342618 262 -50 270 20 7.00 15.00 8.00 7.14 P17-GCP-0771 P17 S 730212 1342618 262 -50 270 22 NSR P17-GCP-0772 P17 S 730225 1342618 263 -50 270 13 NSR P17-GCP-0773 P17 S 730231 1342618 263 -50 270 22 15.00 16.00 1.00 2.61 P17-GCP-0774 P17 S 730237 1342618 263 -50 270 26 6.00 7.00 1.00 7.47 P17-GCP-0775 P17 S 730243 1342619 262 -50 270 29 16.00 27.00 11.00 2.80 P17-GCP-0776 P17 S 730250 1342618 262 -50 270 32 ARP P17-GCP-0777 P17 S 730256 1342618 262 -50 270 35 ARP P17-GCP-0778 P17 S 730262 1342618 262 -50 270 38 ARP P17-GCP-0779 P17 S 730186 1342612 262 -50 270 13 3.00 6.00 3.00 1.30 P17-GCP-0780 P17 S 730200 1342612 262 -50 270 19 4.00 10.00 6.00 5.69 P17-GCP-0781 P17 S 730210 1342612 262 -50 270 19 NSR P17-GCP-0782 P17 S 730224 1342612 262 -50 270 19 ARP P17-GCP-0783 P17 S 730242 1342612 262 -50 270 25 3.00 6.00 3.00 1.01 P17-GCP-0784 P17 S 730188 1342605 262 -50 270 13 ARP P17-GCP-0785 P17 S 730193 1342607 262 -50 270 13 3.00 9.00 6.00 2.00 P17-GCP-0786 P17 S 730200 1342606 262 -50 270 14 4.00 8.00 4.00 4.52 P17-GCP-0787 P17 S 730206 1342606 262 -50 270 13 8.00 11.00 3.00 1.27 P17-GCP-0788 P17 S 730225 1342606 262 -50 270 9 NSR P17-GCP-0789 P17 S 730231 1342606 262 -50 270 15 3.00 13.00 10.00 2.20 P17-GCP-0790 P17 S 730237 1342606 262 -50 270 20 7.00 13.00 6.00 3.53 P17-GCP-0791 P17 S 730243 1342606 262 -50 270 23 3.00 16.00 13.00 4.04 P17-GCP-0792 P17 S 730250 1342606 262 -50 270 26 7.00 11.00 4.00 3.47 P17-GCP-0793 P17 S 730257 1342606 262 -50 270 31 NSR P17-GCP-0794 P17 S 730262 1342606 262 -50 270 36 NSR P17-GCP-0796 P17 S 730231 1342600 262 -50 270 9 ARP P17-GCP-0797 P17 S 730242 1342600 262 -50 270 18 2.00 11.00 9.00 5.32 P17-GCP-0798 P17 S 730252 1342600 262 -50 270 28 NSR P17-GCP-0799 P17 S 730181 1342593 263 -50 270 38 NSR P17-GCP-0800 P17 S 730161 1342806 262 -50 270 33 NSR P17-GCP-0801 P17 S 730157 1342799 262 -50 270 25 16.00 18.00 2.00 0.86 P17-GCP-0802 P17 S 730169 1342793 262 -50 270 39 26.00 28.00 2.00 2.75 P17-GCP-0803 P17 S 730181 1342793 262 -50 270 39 NSR P17-GCP-0804 P17 S 730163 1342787 263 -50 270 33 NSR P17-GCP-0805 P17 S 730155 1342781 263 -50 270 28 NSR P17-GCP-0806 P17 S 730161 1342781 263 -50 270 33 20.00 22.00 2.00 1.34 P17-GCP-0807 P17 S 730167 1342781 263 -50 270 37 22.00 23.00 1.00 2.00 P17-GCP-0808 P17 S 730156 1342768 263 -50 270 19 6.00 7.00 1.00 9.38 P17-GCP-0809 P17 S 730162 1342768 263 -50 270 28 NSR P17-GCP-0810 P17 S 730168 1342768 263 -50 270 26 22.00 23.00 1.00 7.94 P17-GCP-0811 P17 S 730174 1342768 263 -50 270 29 NSR P17-GCP-0812 P17 S 730149 1342762 263 -50 270 40 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.50 P17-GCP-0813 P17 S 730156 1342762 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0814 P17 S 730162 1342762 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0815 P17 S 730163 1342756 263 -50 270 40 NSR P17-GCP-0816 P17 S 730169 1342756 263 -50 270 40 NSR

* Mineralized intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths of mineralization are between 75-80% of drilled lengths.

**Composite parameters: 0.45g/t Au cut-off with maximum 3m of internal dilution. No top cut applied.

***Assay Results Pending (ARP), No Significant Result (NSR).

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, ASX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring its 85%-owned flagship Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is substantially complete, with first gold expected in early December. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026.2 The Company is also advancing the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.3

The technical report entitled Bomboré Phase II Expansion, Definitive Feasibility Study is available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Competent Persons Statement

Alastair Gallaugher (CGeol), Exploration Manager for Orezone, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Information in this press release that relates to grade control drilling and exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Gallaugher, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Geological Society of London. Mr. Gallaugher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Gallaugher is an employee of the Company and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

2. Refer to the Company's prospectus dated and lodged with ASIC on July 11, 2025 (the "ASX Prospectus"), a copy of which is available on the Company's website. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resources in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed. Please also see the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

3. Refer to footnote 2.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.45g/t Au. Grade control samples are generated from in-house and contractor-owed reverse circulation ("RC") drill rigs using face sampling hammers. Samples were collected directly from a cone splitter attached to the rig-side cyclone at 1m intervals by Orezone employees. The samples are received at the on-site assay laboratory operated by Intertek, split to 1kg, pulverised and leached using the PAL-1000 method. The slurry sample produced is analysed using atomic absorption spectrometry ("AAS") for gold giving a total cyanide extractable gold value. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.25g/t Au were prepared by Intertek and split to 50g using RSDs. A 50g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at Intertek Bomboré lab. Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the commencement of production from the stage 1 hard rock plant representing a major milestone for Orezone, with overall gold production at Bomboré set to increase by 45% to 170,000 to 185,000oz in 2026, the high-grade nature and overall continuity of mineralization within the P17 Zone and the exploration program at Bomboré.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its Directors, and management, and which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, terrorist or other violent attacks, the failure of parties to contracts to honour commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations or their enforcement, social or labour unrest, changes in commodity prices, failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel, the spread of diseases, epidemics and pandemics, adverse market or business conditions, failure of exploration or drilling programs to deliver anticipated results, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of future financing, and other factors described in the Company's most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements, annual MD&A, Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Section 4 of the Prospectus, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Appendix - JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Reverse circulation (RC) grade control drill samples are collected every metre for the entire length of the borehole except where mineralisation is not expected in infill GC holes. All material from each meter was sampled via conical splitter attached to the RC rig cyclone. This produces a 2-3kg sub-sample of drill cuttings which is collected in a prelabelled sample bag with sequential sample numbers.

Historical RC sampling includes collecting the cyclone underflow sample, splitting in a rotary sample divider to generate a RC sub-sample with a mass of ±2.1 kg.

HQ and NQ drill core samples are collected from half-drill core cut evenly lengthwise with a diamond saw at regular 1 m intervals. Sampling per geological contacts is permitted ± 0.2m either side of the meter mark. Samples are numbered and bagged before dispatch to the laboratory. Samples were consistently cut on a nominal 10 degree rotation from the orientation line mark on the core (where orientation available, otherwise a consistent cut-line is established) and the non-orientation/cut-line marked side of the core is submitted for assay.

Exploration samples were submitted to BIGS Laboratory in Ouagadougou after drying, the entire sample is crushed to 6 mm and pulverised to achieve 85% passing 106 µm. The pulverised samples are returned to site and rotary split to 1 kg for use as original samples and duplicates. Samples are returned to BIGS for Au determination by 1kg LeachWELL with atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS) finish. Grade control samples were submitted to Intertek Laboratory at Bomboré. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling was undertaken using a contractor owned rig and in-house RC drill rigs. 4" or 4 1/2" face sampling hammers are used.

Diamond drill core material from both surface drilling and pre-collars is collected from a combination of HQ and NQ diameter diamond drilling (collaring in HQ and change over to NQ diameter in fresh rock) obtained by wireline drilling with standard tube. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Diamond core recoveries are measured in the core trays and recorded as recovered meters and recovered % as part of the geological logging process. RC sample recovery was qualitatively logged with weights of bulk samples recorded at the rig side.

RC sample recovery and integrity was maximised by drilling with sufficient air pressure to maintain dry samples with holes stopped if significant water ingress. Dry, moist or wet samples are recorded in the database.

Examination of the RC and DD composite grade distributions suggests a slight positive bias between the RC and DD composite sample populations at grades <0.15 g/t, and a negative bias between these two populations at grades higher than 0.20 g/t. These biases are not considered critical, and no correction factors were applied. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Logging protocols were followed to a level of detail suitable for support of the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate. Both RC chip samples and core samples include quantitative analysis (Niton XRF) and photographs. Core sample logging included qualitative data such as lithology, weathering intensity, competence (RQD) and discontinuities.

All reported drilling is logged in its entirety. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Core samples are collected from half-drill core cut lengthwise with a diamond saw.

RC samples representing a 1/8 split of each meter drilled are collected from a rig-mounted cone splitter. Drilling is discontinued if dry sample is unable to be maintained.

Field duplicates are collected from the RC rig splitter and inserted into the regular sample stream every 50 samples. Mineralised RC field duplicates for 2025 drilling are within 1 % of the original split. Lab-aware pulp duplicates a inserted every 25 samples for diamond core samples.

For both RC and DD samples, the entire sub-sample is crushed and pulverised with >85% passing 75microns.

The 2-3 kg sample size is deemed appropriate given that the gold occurs as fine grained electrum. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Reviews of the sampling, analytical, and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) protocols used on the RC and core programs have been completed and acceptable levels of accuracy have been achieved.

No geophysical tools, spectrometers, or handheld XRF instruments have been used in the reported exploration results to determine chemical composition at a semi-quantitative level of accuracy. Assaying of exploration samples for gold is by the LeachWELL bottle roll cyanide leach method. Gold content in the solution is determined using atomic absorption analysis. For all the samples having liquor grade >0.2 g/t Au, the tail is washed, dried and a 50 g charge is split and submitted for assaying using a conventional fire assay procedure on 50 g sub-sample.

For GC drilling all chip samples were sent to the on-site laboratory operated by Intertek. Gold values were determined using the PAL-1000 analysis method with the pulps for >0.25g/t Au samples dried and analysed by fire assay

The QA/QC protocol since 2011 is to submit 2% Blind Field Duplicates, 3% Blind Pulp Duplicates, 5% Lab Aware Pulp Duplicates, 2% Blind Blanks and 3% Blind Standards.

The laboratory inserted commercial standards and completed repeat assays. Repeat or duplicate analysis for samples shows that the precision of samples is within acceptable limits, and a review of results from both laboratory and Company inserted commercial standards indicate acceptable levels of accuracy have been established. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Competent Person has confirmed the sample preparation, security, analytical procedures and QA/QC undertaken are adequate for the purposes of Mineral Resource estimation and that there are no factors that materially impact the reliability or accuracy of the dataset employed in the calculation.

Data acquisition is completed on a combination of paper log sheets, and entry into a self-validating data entry software package (LogChief). Integrated datasets have been uploaded to the Company's SQL hosted database and archived on physical back-up drives.

There are no twinned holes.

Below detection limit values (negatives) have been replaced by background values. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The borehole collars are spotted in the field and pegged using a differential global positioning system (DGPS) set to achieve sub-metre accuracy. Post drilling, the completed holes are surveyed by Bomboré mine surveyors using Trimble GNSS with correction by real time kinematic (RTK) to ensure sub decimeter accuracy.

Grid system is based on the UTM30N grid on the WGS84 ellipsoid.

Down hole surveys are not routinely completed for grade control holes. Down hole surveys were completed for selected holes and demonstrated minimal deviation. Drill rig alignment is against pegs laid out by the mine surveying department.

For exploration holes, down hole surveys were undertaken by the Company using a Reflex Ez-Trac tool and Reflex OMNI Gyro with readings measured in continuous and multishot mode with readings taken between 10-30m. Holes are validated in IMDEX Hub prior to inclusion in the drillhole database. Azimuths measured using magnetic fields are converted to a geographic azimuth using the declination applicable at the time of the survey. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Grade control drilling is routinely completed at 12.5 x 12.5m with selected areas infilled to 6.25x6.25m.

Data spacing is variable across the deposit, ranging from 50x50m at the periphery to 25x25m in the more densely drilled core.

The oxide resources have been defined along 50 m-spaced drill sections with 25 m between the drill collars. The hard rock resources have been defined generally along 50 m-spaced drill sections with 50 m between the drill collars.

Drill samples were composited to 1m for use in resource estimation. Mining at Bomboré has demonstrated reasonable continuity over a strike of 10 km at a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au. At this cut-off grade, the gold mineralisation forms corridors 500 m to 1,000 m in length and 10 m to 100 m in width. At a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, the higher-grade subdomains have a strike length of up to 500 m and a width typically between 5 m and 30 m.

Support of the strong continuity of mineralisation along strike has been confirmed by mining production and mapping of pit walls and floors. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. In all areas, the drilling direction is opposite to the dip and orthogonal to the average strike of the lithological units, major fabrics, and wireframed mineralised domains. The plunge of the boreholes at the collar is generally 50° ±5°, thereby intersecting the lithological units, major fabric and wireframed mineralised domains at an angle between 65° and 90°.

No sampling bias was deemed to have occurred. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Strict security measures are applied throughout the sampling, sample preparation, and analytical stages. The RC samples and the drill core retrieved by the drillers are collected and handled at the drill site by Orezone personnel. The sample bags are transported by a dedicated driver to a secure storage area in the Bomboré Gold Project area. The sample storage area at the Bomboré Gold Project is fenced and a watchman provides full-time security. Finally, the samples are dispatched to the analytical laboratories under the direct control of Orezone staff, who monitor the preparation and shipment of the samples. This procedure ensures reasonable chain of custody by Orezone from the drill sites to the analytical laboratory. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. In 2017, Mr Yassa collected 50 samples from 15 RC boreholes and 35 cored boreholes during the site visit for independent analysis of gold content. There was a good correlation between the independently collected verification samples analysed at SGS and the Orezone data.

Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Project covers an area of 12,963 ha and consists of one Industrial Operating Permit (the Bomboré Mining Permit) of 2,887 ha, surrounded by four Mining Exploration Permits: the Bomboré II Exploration Permit of 1,265 ha, the Bomboré III Exploration Permit of 3,360 ha, the Bomboré IV Exploration Permit of 833 ha and the Bomboré V permit of 4,618 ha.

The Bomboré Mining Permit is registered in the name of Orezone Bomboré S.A. (OBSA), a 90%-owned subsidiary of Orezone Inc. S.A.R.L, itself a 100%-owned subsidiary of Orezone Inc., which is 100% owned by Orezone. The Bomboré Mining Permit was granted to OBSA by way of Decree No. 2016-1266/PRES/PM/MEMC/MINEFID/MEEVCC dated 30 December 2016 and is valid for an initial tenure of 10.7 years but can be extended if the mine life is extended beyond what was initially applied for.

All mining ventures in Burkina Faso are subject to a 15% free carried interest and a royalty on gold sold in favour of the Government of Burkina Faso, upon the award of an operating permit from the government. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Between 1989 and 2000, mineral exploration programs were completed by La Générale des Mines et des Carrières (GMC), Channel, Solomon, and Placer Dome. A total of 1,271 core, RC and rotary air blast (RAB) boreholes were completed. Channel completed 10 diamond boreholes for approximately 1,100 m, 261 RC boreholes for approximately 20,000 m, and 1,000 RAB boreholes for approximately 34,000 m. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Bomboré is an orogenic gold deposit, exhibiting structural control and associated hydrothermal alteration mineral assemblages. The deposit represents a large tonnage, low-grade gold mineralisation system similar to other Birimian gold deposits, such as Kiaka in Burkina Faso, Damang, Yamfo-Selwi in Ghana, and Sadiola in Mali.

The geological setting is part of a northeast-southwest trending greenstone belt extending for 50 km. The permit area is underlain mainly by a metasedimentary flysch-type sequence dominated by metasandstones with subordinate carbonaceous meta-pelites and polymictic metaconglomerates.

The Bomboré gold deposits occur within a major north to northeast trending structure. The gold deposits were discovered by tracing gold-in-soil anomalies to bedrock by drilling. Gold mineralisation is associated with arrays of structurally controlled quartz veins and veinlets and attendant silica, sulphide, and carbonate alteration. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. The Bomboré mine commenced production in 2022.

The Mineral Resource estimate includes a total of 6,322 RC drill holes and 1,426 diamond drill core holes.

The Competent Person has determined that the detailed information on the drill holes is not material and does not detract from the understanding of the report. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. All intersections are assayed on predominantly 1 m intervals and no top-cuts are applied to exploration results.

Reporting of mineralised intervals is based on 0.45 g/t Au, with a minimal width of 2 m and up to a maximum of 3.0 m of dilution being included. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). The majority of the drilling was planned to intersect mineralisation in a perpendicular manner or as close as practicable.

The true width of the mineralisation is approximately 75% to 85% of the drill length in the oxide zone. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate diagrams have been included for reporting of significant intercepts. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All grades, high and low, are reported accurately with 'from' and 'to' depths and 'hole identification' shown. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. All material exploration data including metallurgical test results have been reported. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. In 2024 Orezone designed an initial 30,000 m first pass exploration drill program, that will test multiple targets across the greater than 14 km long mineralised system. This initial program will be used to refine target priority for subsequent exploration drilling in this multi-year campaign, as well as to advance the project's evolving structural framework. Phase 1 of this initial program will be centred on the North Zone and thereafter, drilling will progressively advance towards the southern half of the mining lease.

First pass drilling along the Bomboré Shear Zone (BSZ) will be focused on testing the potential of the mineralised system to depths of up to 400 m. While drilling will be wide spaced in nature, the objective will be to increase pit depths longer-term, as well as to illustrate the broad continuity of multiple higher grade plunging zones of mineralisation that are well defined by shallower drilling and current mining operations. These higher-grade plunging sub-zones may further support an underground mining scenario later in the project's mine life, once high-grade near-surface open pits are depleted.

