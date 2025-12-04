Xtract One Technologies Inc.: Xtract One Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA) (OTCQX: XTRAF) (FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company") a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced its fiscal first quarter results for the three months ended October 31, 2025. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $4.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 versus $3.6 million in the prior-year period.





Gross margin of 58% for the fiscal 2025 first quarter versus 64% for the same period last year.





Operating expenses of $5.7 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 versus $5.3 million in the prior-year period.





Total contract value of new bookings 1 was $8.4 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 as compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year.





was $8.4 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 as compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. Contractual backlog was $14.1 million at the end of the first quarter as compared to $14.0 million in the prior-year period, excluding an additional $39.1 million of agreements pending installation versus approximately $12.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025.





Comprehensive loss was $3.0 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2025 as compared to $2.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2025.





Subsequent to the quarter ended October 31, 2025, the Company successfully closed a public offering and raised aggregate gross proceeds of $11.5 million, including the full exercise of an over-allotment option. Each unit purchased consisted of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, exercisable into common shares until November 10, 2028 at an exercise price of $0.95.





"We continued to build momentum in the first quarter, as we once again increased our backlog to a record of over $53 million, bolstering our outlook for fiscal 2026 and beyond," stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One. "We successfully ramped up commercial deployment of Xtract One Gateway, following first shipments in Q4, and are experiencing higher-than-anticipated demand for this solution, as evidenced by new bookings in the quarter from seven customers worth $5.1 million. We have been actively working with our manufacturing partner to increase production capacity to address current and forecasted demand for Xtract One Gateway by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026. In addition, while gross margins have been negatively impacted, as expected, due to higher costs related to the initial production and installation of Xtract One Gateway, we expect margins to improve with broader commercial deployment in the second half of fiscal 2026. Subsequent to the quarter, we successfully completed a public offering that raised gross proceeds of over $11.5 million, further strengthening our ability to meet customer demand, invest in business development and, ultimately, accelerate top line growth. We are in the best position to make 2026 a transformational year for Xtract One, and the team and I couldn't be more optimistic about the future."

Financial Results for the Three Month Period Ended October 31, 2025

Consolidated revenue was $4.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025 as compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year reflecting the first commercial deployments of Xtract One Gateway. Gross profit was $2.7 million, or a gross profit margin of 58%, for the three months ended October 31, 2025 versus $2.3 million, or a gross profit margin of 64%, in the prior-year period owing to the initial production and installation costs of Xtract One Gateway.

Comprehensive loss was $3.0 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2025 as compared to $2.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2025, mainly from unrealized, non-cash foreign currency translation adjustments.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three month periods ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, which can be found on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details

Xtract One will host a conference call to discuss its results tomorrow, December 4, 2025 at 10:00 am EST. Peter Evans, Xtract One CEO and Director, and Karen Hersh, CFO and Corporate Secretary, will provide an overview of the financial results along with management's outlook for the business, followed by a question-and-answer period.

The webcast and presentation will be accessible on the company's website. The webcast can be accessed here and the telephone number for the conference call is 844-481-3016 (412-317-1881 for international callers).

About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved "Walk-right-In" experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Unaudited Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the Three Months Ended October 31, 2025 and 2024

The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Statements of Loss and Comprehensive loss for the three month periods ended October 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three months ended October 31, 2025 2024 Revenue - 4,595,951 - 3,627,837 Cost of revenue 1,925,720 1,313,430 Gross profit - 2,670,231 - 2,314,407 Operating expenses Selling and marketing - 1,944,213 - 1,663,159 General and administration 1,987,606 1,864,192 Research and development 1,689,114 1,799,611 Loss on inventory write-down 83,579 - Total operating expenses - 5,704,512 - 5,326,962 Loss from operations (3,034,281 - (3,012,555 - Interest and other income 36,665 74,919 Net loss for the period - (2,997,616 - - (2,937,636 - Other comprehensive income for the period Currency translation differences for foreign operations 42,101 282,819 Comprehensive loss for the period - (2,955,515 - - (2,654,817 - Weighted average number of shares 240,691,271 218,397,852 Basic and diluted loss per share - (0.01 - - (0.01 -

Unaudited Interim Statements of Financial Position as at October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025

The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's financial position as at October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025:

October 31,

2025 July 31,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 9,140,290 - 8,220,089 Receivables 2,271,757 1,600,176 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,059,622 2,328,455 Current portion of deferred cost of revenue 466,257 434,284 Inventory 3,412,439 2,829,437 16,350,365 15,412,441 Property and equipment 2,075,539 2,351,765 Intangible assets 4,320,386 4,527,260 Non-current portion of deferred cost of revenue 69,315 167,850 Right of use assets 884,968 953,513 Total assets - 23,700,573 - 23,412,829 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 3,315,141 - 3,027,553 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,001,371 6,142,469 Current portion of lease liability 249,335 252,104 9,565,847 9,422,126 Non-Current liabilities Non-current portion of deferred revenue 2,991,075 2,426,834 Non-current portion of lease liability 806,693 878,294 - 13,363,615 - 12,727,254 Shareholders' equity Share capital - 152,607,579 - 150,239,300 Contributed surplus 18,773,925 18,535,306 Accumulated deficit (161,440,265 - (158,442,649 - Accumulated other comprehensive income 395,719 353,618 - 10,336,958 10,685,575 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 23,700,573 - 23,412,829

Unaudited Interim Statements of Cash Flows for the Three Months Ended October 31, 2025 and 2024

The following table is extracted from the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and presented in Canadian dollars to demonstrate the Company's cash flows for the three month periods ended October 31, 2025 and 2024: