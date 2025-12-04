Anzeige
Future Mineral Resources Inc.: Future Mineral Announces Board Addition

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Mineral Resources Inc. (formerly Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.) ("Future Mineral" or the "Company") (TSX: FMR) is pleased to announce that Dr. Andreas Rompel has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Dr. Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with more than three decades of exploration and mining experience in a wide range of roles from VP Exploration and Project Manager to Country Manager and Corporate Development. Dr. Rompel has worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as energy metals - cobalt and lithium. For more than a decade Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem (an Anglo-American Company) as Technical Director. He has worked in many countries on several continents and has well developed multi-linguistic skills.

About Future Mineral

Future Mineral is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas, Australia, Africa, and Europe.

Future Mineral Resources Inc.

On behalf of the Board
"Fred Leigh", Chief Executive Officer
info@sulliden.com
(416) 861-2267


