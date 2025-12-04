Hapbee Technologies, Inc.: Hapbee Appoints Hasan Shahid to Board of Directors to Strengthen Capital Markets & Strategic Growth Capabilities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB; OTCQB: HAPBF; FWB: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Hasan Shahid to its Board of Directors. Mr. Shahid brings more than 25 years of experience across technology, digital transformation, capital markets, and alternative investments, strengthening the Company's strategic capabilities as it continues scaling its platform and partnerships.

Hasan Shahid is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of League Capital, a New York-based hedge fund specializing in technology, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and alternative investment strategies. Under his leadership, League Capital has delivered exceptional performance while serving private clients and family offices.

A seasoned operator and investor, Mr. Shahid has founded and led multiple ventures throughout his career. He launched iDream Labs, an angel investment and incubation platform for disruptive technologies spanning AI, crypto, fintech, and cloud infrastructure. His portfolio includes notable early investments such as:

Miner One (the first Bitcoin mining initiative launched in space)

(the first Bitcoin mining initiative launched in space) Apex Fund (the first tokenized fund of funds)

(the first tokenized fund of funds) Jurny (AI hospitality management SaaS)

(AI hospitality management SaaS) Substack (subscription-based publishing platform)

(subscription-based publishing platform) Wefunder (startup crowdfunding marketplace)

(startup crowdfunding marketplace) Waterloop (SpaceX Hyperloop competition finalist)

Mr. Shahid holds a Systems Design Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo and dual MBAs from Columbia Business School and London Business School. His experience spans digital transformations, structured finance, corporate governance, and scaling high-growth technology organizations - all valuable competencies for a public company board.

"Hasan's appointment fills a major strategic capability need for Hapbee, particularly as we expand our capital markets readiness and deepen our pipeline of institutional partnerships," said Riz Shah, Chairman of Hapbee. "His combination of investment acumen, technology leadership, and experience guiding high-growth organizations will be instrumental as we execute our next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome Hasan to the Board."

The Company also announces that Rachid Lassal has stepped down from the Board of Directors. The board of Hapbee thanks Mr. Lassal for his service and contributions to the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.

About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. is a digital wellness company that helps people optimize their sleep, relaxation, mood, and performance using patented ultra-low-frequency technology. Delivered through the Hapbee Neckband, Sleep Pad, and a growing ecosystem of future form factors, Hapbee enables users to choose how they feel - safely, non-invasively, and without chemicals or drugs.

For more information, visit www.hapbee.com

