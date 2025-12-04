Telenor Marks 25 Years on the Oslo Stock Exchange

Today, Telenor celebrated its 25th anniversary as a listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Since its listing in 2000, the company has distributed more than NOK 243 billion to shareholders.

Around 70 guests attended the event, including Minister of Digitalization Karianne Tung.

The program featured speeches from CEO of Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange Øivind Amundsen, Telenor CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, and CFO Torbjørn Wist.

Øivind Amundsen congratulated Telenor on the milestone:

"We are very pleased to see the companies listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange perform well, grow, and enjoy a strong journey - both in terms of share price and business development - while creating jobs and contributing to society. Telenor has done this to an exceptional degree."

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer highlighted Telenor's societal role:

"Telenor has been part of Norway's digital backbone for more than 170 years - from the telegraph era to today's high-tech networks. Since 2000, we have invested over NOK 100 billion in Norwegian telecom infrastructure. Today, we ensure hospitals, industries, and millions of people stay securely connected. If we stop, society stops - and we take that responsibility very seriously."

Creating Significant Value

Since its listing in 2000, Telenor has distributed more than NOK 243 billion to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including over NOK 190 billion in ordinary dividends.

"We have returned substantial amounts to our shareholders and are well positioned to continue creating value in the years ahead. We will deliver what people need - today and tomorrow. We will seize opportunities and build solutions that drive sustainable growth," said Torbjørn Wist, CFO.

An investment of NOK 40,000 in Telenor shares at the time of listing, with dividends reinvested, would today be worth over NOK 400,000 - a tenfold increase over 25 years, equivalent to nearly 10 percent annual return.

"I look forward to continuing our exciting journey. The Telenor of the future is built by people together with our customers. By delivering secure connectivity and fresh thinking, we help individuals and businesses succeed - and create value for generations to come," added Schilbred Fasmer.

Key Figures from Telenor's 25 Years on the Oslo Stock Exchange:

More than NOK 243 billion distributed to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Over NOK 190 billion paid in ordinary dividends.

The Norwegian state, as Telenor's largest shareholder, has received significant returns.

More than NOK 100 billion invested in Norwegian telecom infrastructure since 2000 .

The celebration concluded with a musical performance by Emmy Mortvedt, who sang "Tomorrow" from Folketeateret's production of Annie, before Fasmer and Wist rang the opening bell from the balcony.

