Phemex Ignites Year-End Trading Frenzy with $450,000 Futures Apex Competition

APIA, Samoa, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announced the Second Edition of its Futures Trading Apex Competition, a global year-end challenge running December 4-31, 2025 with a total prize pool of 450,000 USDT. The event reinforces Phemex's commitment to building a high-energy, rewarding derivatives ecosystem for traders worldwide.

Designed to celebrate the diversity of the Phemex community, the competition structure ensures inclusivity for traders of all styles and levels. This dual-track system allows new community members to shine alongside seasoned veterans, with 30% of the prize pool dedicated specifically to newcomers.

Event Highlights:

Dynamic Community Rewards: Prize pools for weekly and monthly rankings unlock dynamically based on total trading volume, encouraging collective participation.

Gamified Experience: Four cycles of Mystery Box missions worth 94,000 USDT add a gamified layer and fun to the competition. Traders can collect ETH, Gold, and other bonuses. Tasks refresh every cycle, allowing active participants to earn up to 13 boxes throughout the event.

For full rules and to join the challenge, please visit: https://phemex.com/ .

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

