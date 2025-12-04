Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) has started accepting submissions for new road-surface PV technologies, with field verification planned in pedestrian areas at roadside stations to test performance and electricity use ahead of societal implementation.The Japanese government has started promoting renewable energy generation on and along roads as part of the nation's plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. MLIT has issued a call for technologies to confirm the performance of road-surface PV systems. Previous field tests in areas simulating roadways and parking ...

