Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 3 December 2025 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,672.18p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,719.94p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.2%. There are currently 80,005,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

4 December 2025