(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)

Regulatory News:

Issuer

Corporate name: SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Registered office: 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Ecully- France

Stockmarket: Euronext Paris A

ISIN: FR0000121709

Numbers of shares and voting rights :

31 October 2025 30 November 2025 Shares in Euronext (1) 55 337 770 55 337 770 Theoretical voting rights (2) 80 099 095 80 014 404 Effective voting rights 79 542 391 79 459 608

(1) Shares with a par value of 1€

(2) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204586197/en/

Contacts:

Groupe SEB