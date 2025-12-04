Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that a franchise agreement has been signed and a prime real estate location has been secured for a new Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") restaurant in Whitby, Ontario. Rosie's is a boutique QSR brand serving its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.

Happy Belly 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/276905_875734e994e57999_001full.jpg

"Whitby represents another high-quality market for Rosie's as we continue to accelerate our expansion across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This signing reinforces the strength of our franchise system, our disciplined site-selection model, and the growing demand for Rosie's across the Greater Toronto Area."

The secured Whitby site sits within a bustling, high-visibility retail corridor that benefits from strong daily traffic, robust neighbourhood growth, and proximity to families, commuters, and professionals - providing the ideal demographic fit for Rosie's nostalgic smash burger offering.

Happy Belly 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/276905_875734e994e57999_002full.jpg

"With 115 Rosie's locations secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key Canadian provinces, the brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead as U.S. development begins. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."



Across the Happy Belly portfolio we have 646 contractually committed retail franchise locations in various stages of development, construction, and operation-executing a consistent, returns-focused strategy to create long-term shareholder value through franchising.



About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Happy Belly 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/276905_875734e994e57999_003full.jpg

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276905

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.