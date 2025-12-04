Researchers at Fraunhofer ISE have developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell using a TOPCon bottom cell with standard textured front surfaces. Their results show that TOPCon bottom cells can perform comparably to heterojunction cells in tandem devices in terms of shunt resistivity, supporting scalable, cost-effective industrial production.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell that relies on a bottom PV device with a TOPCon design and high passivation quality. "We have built the first ...

