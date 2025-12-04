Study highlights multi-billion-pound opportunity for UK's advanced air mobility (AAM) sector

Vertical projected to generate nearly £9bn annual revenue, create approximately 2,200 high-skilled jobs and deliver major export growth by 2035

Company set to be centrepiece of the UK's emerging advanced air mobility sector, creating high skilled roles and attracting investment

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) ("Vertical" or "the Company"), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, today welcomed the publication of an independent economic impact report predicting the business is set to lead a major new industrial opportunity for the UK.

Vertical's VX4 prototype during piloted flight testing at its Flight Test Centre in the Cotswolds, UK

The report by Frontier Economics concludes Vertical Aerospace has the potential to become one of the UK's most significant advanced manufacturing businesses by 2035, leading the way in the rapidly growing advanced air mobility sector.

Even before the commercial launch of Vertical's VX4 aircraft, Frontier found the business is generating high-value jobs, attracting foreign investment and strengthening supply chains across the South West and wider UK.

The report suggested there is much more to come over the next decade, with Vertical creating more than 2,000 jobs, generating nearly £9 billion in annual revenue and becoming a major global exporter, with approximately 90% of its income being generated from exports.

And the benefits to the UK could become greater still, with Frontier noting that Vertical's planned investment of around £400 million into production sites would strengthen the country's advanced manufacturing and skills base even further.

The search for Vertical's first assembly and battery manufacturing sites is underway with a decision on their location expected in the next six months and the UK only one of a number of possible options.

Andrew Leicester, Executive Director at Frontier Economics said:

"Vertical Aerospace's trajectory illustrates how an innovative business can act as a catalyst for economic growth, industrial capability and technological leadership. Vertical's operations are well-aligned to help the government advance its Industrial Strategy and Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan, and support its defence ambitions too through dual-use of aircraft for military and civilian purposes."

"Our independent analysis found that Vertical is a critical anchor in the fast-growing eVTOL sector, and a significant contributor to the UK's advanced manufacturing future, particularly in the West of England."

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Frontier's analysis confirms the UK is on the cusp of an exciting new industrial opportunity, with Vertical positioned to become a world-leading, multi-billion-pound advanced manufacturing business."

"We have a significant few months ahead as we work to make this vision a reality starting with our most advanced stage of testing yet and then making a final decision on the location of our production sites, whether that be in the UK or further afield. This report makes it clearer than ever what the opportunity is for Vertical and the UK now is the time to deliver it."

David Stepanek, Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer at Bristow Group, said:

"Frontier's report shows the enormous economic potential of Vertical Aerospace for the UK, and Bristow is proud to be part of that journey. With 75 years of vertical-lift expertise, we are ready to help bring electric air mobility to market and deliver turnkey operations using Vertical's VX4 aircraft for customers in the UK and worldwide."

This independent assessment drew on company data, stakeholder interviews, procurement analysis and economic modelling, measuring Vertical's impact today and its projected contribution through to 2035, covering direct, indirect and wider benefits.

It found Vertical is due to grow from 479 employees today to approximately 2,200 in 2035, bringing a raft of extra skilled roles to the UK.

By the end of this period, the analysis also suggested Vertical is expected to contribute almost £800 million a year in tax revenues as it transitions from R&D into commercial production.

The full research report can be found here.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Its VX4 is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell, and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of the VX4, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL, and Bristow. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events.

