Advanced materials, AI-enabled optimization, and vertical integration help meet the industry's performance and fast-track construction demands.

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) is advancing its solutions for data centers, delivering high-performance, low-carbon materials to support the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across Europe and the United States. The Group is strengthening its leadership in sustainable construction, delivering its TITAN Edge products including Velter in Greece as well as a broad range of advanced cement and ready-mix concrete offerings in the United States to meet the evolving needs of data center customers. With a strong record of innovation and a growing base of customers, the company is poised to drive the next wave of sustainable digital infrastructure on both sides of the Atlantic.

In Europe, TITAN serves 80% of the data center projects currently being constructed in Greece, offering sustainable, low-carbon, and high-performance concrete solutions, for these highly demanding buildings. To promote sustainable building practices and technical knowledge sharing across the sector, TITAN has joined the Greek Data Center Association (GRDCA*).

In the United States, Titan America has extensive experience servicing Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley", home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world. Additionally, since 2022, it has provided products to approximately 40% of the 250 data centers constructed in its served markets, including projects for Amazon Web Services (AWS). TITAN America is responding to these demanding digital infrastructure projects with best-in-class high-performance, sustainable, fast-track concrete mixes, made possible by TITAN's AI-mix optimization and its integrated supply chain of innovative, advanced materials.

"By continuously advancing our technologies and creating innovative new materials, we are able to bring high-performance products and proprietary solutions to market. This capability enables us to address the unique challenges of fast-growing sectors such as hyperscale data centers, where reliability, efficiency, and resilience are paramount," said Bill Zarkalis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Titan America.

Looking ahead, TITAN is ideally positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of the global data center market. In Europe, the implementation of the EU Artificial Intelligence Act ("EU AI Act") and the ongoing digital transformation in countries like Greece are fueling significant new data center investments. By accelerating the integration of AI technologies, the Act is driving robust demand for large-scale digital infrastructure-opening new growth opportunities. In the United States, Titan America is equally well equipped to respond to the increasing demand driven by the large pipeline of new data centers planned across its operating footprint. Together, these trends create a compelling opportunity for TITAN to reinforce its reputation as a trusted provider of high-performance, low-carbon solutions for the digital infrastructure of the future.

"Across Europe, the demand for sustainable digital infrastructure is accelerating," said Yanni Paniaras, CEO, TITAN Europe. "By combining advanced materials with local expertise, we're helping data center developers deliver projects that meet both performance and environmental goals, extending our experience on projects for Greece, Western Balkans, and beyond."

*Note to the Editors: The newly founded Greek Data Center Association is dedicated to serving as a collaborative platform for data center operators, service providers, and industry stakeholders. Its target is to foster a thriving data center ecosystem in Greece by providing valuable resources, enhancing best practices, offering training programs, and promoting networking opportunities that encourage growth and innovation in the sector. More information here: https://grdca.gr

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

