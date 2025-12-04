BMS Holdings Berhad Announces RM 84.81 Million Revenue In Its First Quarterly Results Ahead Of Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), a deep-rooted Malaysian retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware and kitchenware, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2025 ("1Q FY2026"). This marks BMS Holdings' first interim financial report prepared ahead of its proposed listing on 8 December 2025.

For 1Q FY2026, BMS Holdings recorded revenue of RM84.81 million and gross profit ("GP") of RM28.62 million, translating into a GP margin of 33.75%. Profit before taxation stood at RM7.35 million, while profit after taxation ("PAT") amounted to RM5.39 million, representing a PAT margin of 6.36%. After excluding the one-off listing-related expenses of RM0.21 million incurred during the quarter, BMS Holdings' adjusted PAT stood at RM5.60 million, translating into an adjusted PAT margin of 6.61%.

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad

Mr. Ang Kwee Peng, Managing Director of BMS Holdings Berhad, commented, "Our first quarter results reflect the strength of our nationwide retail and distribution platform as we progress towards our listing. Demand across retail, project, and wholesale channels remains healthy, supported by ongoing residential and commercial development activities. We will continue strengthening our operating capabilities, expanding our showroom footprint, and enhancing our distribution infrastructure to support long-term growth. The Group remains focused on disciplined execution as we prepare for our next phase of expansion."

According to the Independent Market Research findings cited in the Prospectus, Malaysia's surface covering distribution industry remains supported by favourable macroeconomic indicators, including projected GDP growth of 4.0%-4.8% in 2025 and expected expansion in the construction sector, driven by residential and non-residential developments and government-led affordable housing initiatives.

These trends are expected to support continued demand for ceramic and porcelain tiles over the medium term.

In line with its long-term plans outlined in the Prospectus, BMS Holdings intends to expand its retail showroom presence and enhance operational efficiency through upgraded warehousing and distribution centres while also broadening its product assortment to capture evolving consumer and market preferences.

BMS Holdings is anticipated to raise RM80.08 million from the IPO exercise, and the proceeds have been allocated as follows:

RM34.28 million for expansion of operations and facilities;

RM17.00 million for upgrading existing operational facilities and ICT systems;

RM4.00 million for marketing activities;

RM18.80 million for working capital; and

RM6.00 million for estimated listing expenses.

BMS Holdings is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 8 December 2025.

Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Placement Agent for BMS Holdings Berhad's IPO.

###

ABOUT BMS HOLDINGS BERHAD

BMS Holdings Berhad ("BMS Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiaries (collectively known as the "Group"), is an established retailer and distributor specialising in tiles, stone surfaces, bathware, and kitchenware in Malaysia. Established in 1993, the Group has built a robust market presence through its network of retail showrooms across Peninsular Malaysia (Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan) and Sarawak as well as through its wholesale and project sales. BMS Holdings offers an extensive portfolio including porcelain and ceramic tiles, natural and engineered stone surfaces, mosaic tiles, as well as complementary bathware and kitchenware products. Leveraging decades of industry experience, the Group caters to a diverse customer base comprising retail, wholesale, and project segments. Today, BMS Holdings continues to enhance its competitive edge by expanding its retail footprint and product portfolio, consistently delivering innovative surface covering products to both residential and commercial customers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://bmsholdings.com.my/en/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of BMS Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: BMS Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bms-holdings-berhad-announces-rm-84.81-million-revenue-in-its-first-qu-1114610