Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQB: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from 17 shallow reconnaissance RC drill holes at the previously untested Mutum target located 1300 metres NW of the Central Gold deposit and 500 metres ("m") SE of the PDM gold discovery within the Cuiú Cuiú district.

Highlights

The Company has identified a new and previously unrecognized mineralized structure which appears to extend for 1.8 kilometres ("km") in a NW-SE direction and connects the Central gold deposit with the PDM gold discovery further to the north

Reconnaissance drill intercepts from the Mutum target, which is located 1.3km NW of the Central gold deposit and 500m SE of the PDM gold discovery, include 8m @ 1.32 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold from 43m depth in RC0602, 13m @ 0.83 g/t gold from 11m depth in RC0604, and multiple mineralized intervals including 4m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 29m depth and 4m @ 1.06 g/t gold from 41m depth in RC0603

The mineralized structure at Mutum was identified on the basis of a recent airborne drone magnetic survey over the area followed by follow up reconnaissance drilling. This survey revealed a clear NW-trending structural corridor that was not visible in earlier airborne data

The Company has subsequently purchased its own in-house drone magnetic system and intends to fly the entire Cuiú Cuiú district as quickly as possible in advance of additional reconnaissance drilling, particularly along the new NW trending structure linking PDM with Central

Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "The significance of the results from several of the shallow reconnaissance drill holes recently completed at the previously untested Mutum target at Cuiú Cuiú cannot be overstated. These drill results are from a previously untested area located 1.3km NW of the Central gold deposit and 500m SE of the PDM gold discovery, and indicate that a NW-trending mineralized structure extending for 1.8km connects the two deposits. This opens up a very large area of prospective ground between Central and PDM for follow up drilling.

The drone magnetic test survey that we recently completed has generated a lot of high-resolution magnetic data that are much more effective at mapping mineralized structures than the existing fixed wing airborne data. This will generate important advances in our understanding of the structural controls on gold mineralization at other deposits and targets within the Cuiú Cuiú district."

Mutum RC Drill Results

The Mutum target is located approximately 500 to 700m south-east of the PDM gold discovery and 1.3km north-west of the Central gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú gold district. (Figure 1). Mutum, PDM and Central are all located within a north-west trending corridor defined by anomalous gold-in-soil and auger sampling.





Figure 1: Map showing location of Mutum target at Cuiu Cuiu. The Central, MG, and JB gold deposits are also shown together with the PDM, Machichie Main, Machichie NE and Jerimum Cima gold discoveries. The main exploration targets (yellow dots) and distribution of historic placer gold workings (pale yellow outlines) are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/276921_b0c47f7a843748a1_002full.jpg

Previous surface trenching on the eastern side of the Mutum target returned 32m @ 1.0g/t gold, 25m @ 0.9g/t gold and 16.5m @ 0.9g/t gold. In addition, several isolated gold-in-auger anomalies occurred to the south-west of the main Mutum target and include TR031 which returned 3m @ 0.31 g/t gold from 3m depth and TR079 which returned 4m @ 0.89 g/t gold from 6.8m depth.

The Mutum target area is characterised by thick soil cover associated with a valley and low gold-in-soil values. Thus far it has not been a high priority for follow up and has never been previously drill-tested. The regional airborne magnetic data also revealed no obvious targets in this area.

However, recent drilling at the PDM target located 500m NW of Mutum, including drill results of 23m @ 4.7 g/t gold (See press releases dated September 25, 2025 and October 22, 2025), and the recognition that PDM is very likely a significant gold deposit in its own right, has led to a re-examination of the area between PDM and Central. Specifically, the Company conducted a drone magnetic test survey at Mutum with the objective of acquiring higher resolution magnetic data by flying significantly closer to the ground than the previous fixed wing airborne magnetic survey, which was flown at a constant height. The objective of the test survey was to determine whether it would be possible to map geological structures with the drone magnetic system.

The results from the drone magnetic survey were striking and significantly exceeded our expectations. The test survey clearly shows a NW trending structure controlling the Central gold deposit extending NW for at least 1.8km and connecting with the PDM gold discovery to the north-west (Figure 2). Whilst this structure was not coincident with the area of anomalous gold values in trenching 300m to the north-east, the structure is coincident with isolated gold-in-auger anomalies.

A total of 17 reconnaissance RC holes were completed in the Mutum area. Of these, 12 holes (RC0590 to RC0601) were drilled in the area of the anomalous trenches described above and returned only narrow zones of low grade gold mineralization including 3m @ 2.80 g/t gold in RC0591, 2m @ 1.43 g/t gold in RC594, and 6m @ 0.56 g/t gold and 3m @ 0.63 g/t gold in RC0595 (Figure 2, Table 1).





Figure 2: Map showing the location of the Mutum target area and the Central gold deposit and the PDM gold discovery - Background image is RTP magnetic data with area of drone test survey highlighted. Note increased resolution within area of test survey and NW trending magnetic low anomaly in blue indicative of a structure linking the Central gold deposit with the PDM discovery 1.8km to the north-west. The location of drill holes RC0602, RC0603 and RC0604, which all cut gold, is also highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/276921_b0c47f7a843748a1_003full.jpg

However, three shallow reconnaissance holes, RC0602, RC0603 and RC0604 that were drilled 300m to the south-west on top of the structure evident from the drone magnetic survey and at the location of a gold in auger anomaly all cut significant intervals of gold mineralization in saprolite. Specifically, RC0602 returned 8m @ 1.32 g/t gold from 43m depth, RC0604 returned 13m @ 0.83 g/t gold from 11m depth, and RC0603 returned multiple low-grade intervals including 4m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 29m depth and 4m @ 1.06 g/t gold from 41m depth (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1).

It is important to note that this area has never been previously drill tested and these reconnaissance drill results are from a recently identified structure which appears to directly connect the Central gold deposit and the PDM discovery within the Cuiú Cuiú district. The nearest hole at PDM is 500m to the north-west and the nearest hole at Central is 1.5km to the south-east. Consequently, these results open up the possibility that the intervening 1.8km strike length between Central and PDM could be mineralized.

In light of these results, the Company is planning a campaign of follow up RC drill holes along a series of east-west traverses drilled perpendicular across the recently identified lineament which extends NW-SE for 1.8km and appears to connect the Central gold deposit to the PDM discovery.

The Company has also purchased its own in-house drone magnetic system, which is now on site, and intends to fly the entire Cuiú Cuiú district as quickly as possible. The exploration team believes that based on the results from the Mutum area, drone-based magnetics have the potential to provide important new insights into the structural controls on gold mineralization within the Cuiú Cuiú district.





Figure 3: Detailed map of Mutum target area showing the location of reconnaissance RC drill holes. Background image is RTP magnetic data. All holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees except for hole RC0592 which was drilled at 70 degrees dip. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/276921_b0c47f7a843748a1_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Cross section showing section 9346311N at the Mutum target and results from recently completed reconnaissance RC drill holes including RC0602 which returned 8m @ 1.32 g/t gold from 43m depth, RC0604 which returned 13m @ 0.83 g/t gold from 11m depth, and RC0603 which returned multiple low-grade intervals including 4m @ 0.76 g/t gold from 29m depth and 4m @ 1.06 g/t gold from 41m depth. True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/276921_b0c47f7a843748a1_005full.jpg

Table 1: Drill results from reconnaissance RC drill holes RC0590 to RC0606 at the Mutum target located SE of the PDM gold discovery. All holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees except for hole RC0592 which was drilled at 70 degrees dip. Drill holes RC0590 and RC598 and RC599 were drilled on a bearing of 0 degrees, RC0591 to RC596, RC0601 to RC0603 and RC0606 were drilled towards 055 degrees. Drill holes RC0600, RC0604 and RC0605 were drilled towards 235 degrees.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, N.S.V = no significant values True widths may be 50% of actual drill intercepts

Drill results are pending on one additional diamond drill hole at Machichie NE as well as nine diamond drill holes at the Machichie Main area, and five diamond drill holes at the Jerimum Cima target. Diamond drilling with 2 rigs is currently in progress at the Jerimum Cima target aimed at defining the limits of the mineralized zones identified to date and establishing a maiden resource estimate, and at the MG gold deposit where drilling is aimed at expanding the gold deposit down dip. RC drilling with 1 rig is also currently in progress at the Moreira Gomes gold deposit.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

