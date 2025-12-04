Masan Consumer Corporation: Masan Consumer Announces HoSE Listing Roadmap: Southeast Asia's Leading FMCG Company Sustains ~20% Profit Compound Annual Growth Rate

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Masan Consumer Corporation (UPCoM: MCH), a subsidiary of Masan Group, today announced its roadmap to list on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange ("HoSE") during the "MCH Roadshow - HoSE Migration Announcement". The Company stated that the migration to HoSE is scheduled for December 2025, marking a significant milestone in its capital market journey. The event comes as Vietnam's fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") sector enters a new growth cycle, supported by rising disposable income, an expanding middle class, and increasing demand for higher-quality consumer products.

Over nearly three decades, Masan Consumer has built one of Vietnam's most extensive FMCG brand ecosystems. According to Kantar Worldpanel, 98% of Vietnamese households use at least one Masan Consumer product. The Company leads approximately 80% of core seasonings and convenience food categories, including fish sauce, soy sauce, chili sauce, instant noodles, instant coffee, and coffee-flavored energy drinks.

From 2017 to 2024, the Company achieved a revenue CAGR of approximately 13%, while maintaining operating profit margins above 23% despite macro volatility. During 2022-2024, net profit continued to compound at roughly 20% per year, underscoring the Company's strengthening earnings power. Sustained financial performance across multiple cycles has positioned Masan Consumer among Southeast Asia's leading FMCG companies, comparable to regional peers that consistently deliver double-digit revenue CAGR and net profit margins above 20%.

These financial results were underpinned by strategic growth drivers that have strengthened the Company's long-term competitive advantages. In specific, premiumization has emerged as a defining trend in Vietnam's FMCG industry. Masan Consumer has led this transformation by expanding consumption occasions and enhancing value propositions across categories. CHIN-SU (Seasonings Category), the brand has evolved from traditional dipping sauces to a full cooking solution portfolio, including marinades, cooking sauces, and integrated meal-prep products - significantly increasing household penetration and market size. Meanwhile, with Omachi (Convenience Foods Category), the Company accelerated the shift from a ~US$1 billion instant noodle market to the ~US$17 billion premium convenient meal space, capturing higher-value consumption.

Five power brands-CHIN-SU, Nam Ngu, Omachi, Kokomi, Wake-Up 247-each generate over US$100 million in annual revenue, collectively contributing ~70% of incremental topline growth. Core innovations typically reach Top-3 market share within two years, far outpacing industry norms, reflecting Masan Consumer's deep consumer insight and nationwide distribution strength. Since 2002, the Company has launched more than 1,200 new products, with innovation contributing roughly 20% of revenue during 2017-2024.

The Company reaches consumers through nearly 500,000 traditional trade outlets and 10,000 modern retail points nationwide. Building on this foundation, Masan Consumer launched the Retail Supreme model in 2024 to enhance control over execution, standardize in-store visibility, optimize inventory, and strengthen engagement with retailers. This tech-enabled model creates an integrated data engine - enhancing assortment planning, optimizing display efficiency, and improving sell-out performance. Combined with the scale and consumer insight of WinCommerce's WinMart/WinMart+/WiN network, MCH can rapidly test innovations, adjust formulations in real time, and shorten the go-to-market cycle. As Retail Supreme scales nationwide, it is expected to become a sustainable competitive advantage enabling Masan Consumer to serve the evolving needs of over 100 million Vietnamese consumers more efficiently.

From 2018 to 2024, Masan Consumer paid out approximately US$1.5 billion in cash dividends to shareholders while still investing heavily in innovation and distribution expansion. Strong cash flow generation and sustained profitability reinforce the Company's position as both a growth and defensive asset within Vietnam's consumer sector.

Beyond the domestic market, Masan Consumer is accelerating its "Go Global" strategy by expanding its footprint across 26 international markets, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and Australia. International revenue increased at a ~16% CAGR from 2022 to 2024, achieving an operating margin of ~30% in 2024. The contribution of the international business rose from 1% of revenue in 2020 to 5% in 2025, with a medium-term target of 10-20%.

HOSE Listing - A Commitment to Transparency, Governance, and Sustainable Growth

With a strong brand portfolio, solid premiumization strategy, deep distribution scale, resilient financial foundation, and an experienced leadership team, Masan Consumer is well positioned to maximize long-term shareholder value on HOSE, Vietnam's largest and most reputable stock exchange. Listing on HOSE reaffirms Masan Consumer's commitment to operational excellence, enhanced transparency, and best-in-class corporate governance. The listing marks a pivotal milestone that opens a new growth chapter-one where Masan Consumer will continue to strengthen its strategic pillars and deliver sustainable value to consumers and shareholders in the years ahead.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838549/Ban_l_nh___o_MCH_tr__l_i_c_c_c_u_h_i_c_a_c____ng.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/masan-consumer-announces-hose-listing-roadmap-southeast-asias-leading-fmcg-company-sustains-20-profit-compound-annual-growth-rate-302632982.html