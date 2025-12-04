TriageLogic Expands Global Health Access in Emerging Markets With Core Clinical Decision Support

TriageLogic's scalable triage intelligence anchors a new model for community-level care in Africa and South America.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / TriageLogic, a leading provider of nurse triage solutions and clinical decision support, is moving to significantly expand access to essential health care for underserved populations across Africa, South America, and other emerging markets thanks to a strategic collaboration with PERSOWN Connect, a U.S.-based MedTech and FinTech SaaS company. This partnership places TriageLogic's core triage intelligence and evidence-based protocols at the center of a new delivery model, combining telehealth connectivity and standardized clinical pathways for frontline healthcare workers in low-resource communities.

Global Health Access

A healthcare professional in blue scrubs interacts with a digital tablet, generating a glowing holographic globe with a medical cross.

TriageLogic's evidence-based AI triage protocols will power the clinical guidance engine, ensuring that frontline workers can assess symptoms, ask the right questions, and determine the safest next step for each patient.

PERSOWN Connect serves as the vital global distribution partner, working with in-country healthcare organizations to equip and support frontline workers known as Community Medical Technicians (CMTs). Through a franchise-style model, these CMTs become locally embedded healthcare entrepreneurs empowered with PERSOWN's practice management platform that includes diagnostics, telehealth, connectivity, and TriageLogic's digital triage protocols to deliver affordable care to their communities.

The first major deployment is planned in Tanzania, where 40 CMTs are part of an initiative expected to scale to over 1,200 frontline health workers by 2026.

A New Blueprint for Sustainable Global Health

Dr. Charu Raheja, CEO of TriageLogic, emphasized the importance of bringing clinically proven tools to communities in need:

"PERSOWN Connect is building something extraordinary, a scalable model that empowers local workers, connects fragmented health systems, and brings proven clinical standards to communities that have traditionally had no pathway to care. TriageLogic is proud to be a strategic partner, supporting this effort as part of our giving-back initiatives."

"Our mission is to meet families where they are with dependable, affordable, technology-enabled care," said Carey Officer, president of PERSOWN Connect. "By integrating TriageLogic's triage intelligence into our digital health platform, CMTs can deliver safer, more consistent care and make evidence-based decisions that have historically been out of reach for underserved communities."

By combining clinical intelligence with community-based delivery, TriageLogic and PERSOWN Connect are setting a new standard for accessible care in emerging markets and opening the door to long-term health and economic stability for local communities.

