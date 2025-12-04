Aclara Resources Inc.: European Union Member State Ambassadors and Representatives Visit Aclara's Rare Earth Project in Penco

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the visit of a European Union delegation comprised of 11 ambassadors and diplomatic representatives, binational chambers, companies, and R&D centers from various European countries to Aclara's rare earths project in Penco, Biobío Region in Chile, to gain firsthand knowledge Aclara's rare earths initiative.

The delegation, consisting of more than 50 participants, was led by European Union Ambassador Claudia Gintersdorfer, together with ambassadors from Belgium, Denmark, Spain, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden; along with commercial counselors, economic services representatives, agencies, R&D centers, and companies from the aforementioned countries, as well as others including Germany, Austria, Croatia, and Ireland.

European Union ambassadors and representatives at Aclara's Penco rare earths project in Chile

The full-day visit included a tour of the property in Penco, where Aclara's rare earth deposit is located, enabling the delegation to directly observe the project's geology and the Company's innovative Circular Mineral Harvesting technology, characterized by the use of 100% recycled water without drawing from natural sources, zero generation of tailings or liquid industrial waste, and a robust ecological restoration plan.

Visitors learned about the production stages for strategic rare earths such as Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb), essential elements for manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric mobility, renewable energy, and clean technologies. The delegation also learned about technological advances developed in partnership with the Company's strategic partners, including Grupo CAP, Virginia Tech, Stanford University, and German company VAC, in key stages such as separation, metallization, and permanent magnet development, positioning Aclara as an integral player in the global rare earths value chain.

The visit reflected the group's strong interest in establishing strategic partnerships with Chile and the Biobío Region for the sustainable production of critical minerals, within the framework of its energy transition and supply security policies.

Claudia Gintersdorfer, European Union Ambassador to Chile, noted that "rare earths are strategic and indispensable for the EU's dual green and digital transition, as well as for its security and industrial autonomy. In light of the critical importance of these elements, we are very interested in learning firsthand about Chile's most advanced rare earth project; a country with which we have a strategic partnership on critical raw materials and share values such as sustainable economic development, minimization of socio-environmental impacts, and diversification of supply chains. This visit fulfilled the objective of bringing European companies, technology partners, and offtakers closer to this highly innovative project."

"We are honored to have hosted this distinguished European delegation and are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our project and the innovative approach we are taking in Penco," stated Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer of Aclara Resources Inc. "This visit underscores the strong alignment between Aclara's commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices and the European Union's strategic priorities for critical minerals. As Chile and the EU strengthen their strategic partnership on critical raw materials, we are dedicated to building this project with the highest environmental and social standards, and we look forward to becoming a trusted partner in the EU's supply chain for these critical elements that are essential to the global energy transition and decarbonization goals we all share."

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, and Chile, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Chile; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; dependence on relations and agreements with local communities; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may not be able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to fluctuation in commodity prices; risks related to mining operations; risks related to the Company's strategic investments and partnerships, and dependence on the Penco Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 20, 2025, filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

