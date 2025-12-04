Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGD) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on critical minerals for advanced technology uses, energy transition, and defense applications, is pleased to announce that mining operations have commenced at its iron ore project in Brazil's renowned Iron Quadrangle region. Iron ore shipments are now being transported from the mine site to a nearby third-party processing facility for conversion into high-quality sinter feed.

Under the Company's streamlined operating model, iron ore is extracted via open-pit mining, and transported to the nearby processing facility operated by an independent Brazilian iron ore company. The processing plant transforms the Company's run-of-mine material into premium sinter feed used in steelmaking. Atlas Critical Minerals receives revenues both for the raw material delivered and a small percentage of proceeds from the final sinter feed product. Attached to this press release, Figure 1 shows the Company's iron ore material being loaded for transport to the processing plant, and Figure 2 depicts such plant.

Figure 1 - Iron ore being loaded for transport to the processing facility.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/276870_caede9d64487696e_002full.jpg

Figure 2 - Third-party plant where Atlas Critical Minerals' iron ore is processed.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/276870_caede9d64487696e_003full.jpg

In May 2024, Atlas Critical Minerals received a 10-year operational license from the State of Minas Gerais for extraction of up to 300,000 tons of run-of-mine per year, and in May 2025, it obtained the mining concession status from Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy for its mineral right.

Atlas Critical Minerals' iron ore portfolio now encompasses approximately 55,057 acres across 18 mineral rights in Brazil. The Company's broader portfolio of critical mineral rights totals more than 218,000 hectares, including projects targeting rare earths, titanium, graphite, and uranium - minerals essential for advanced technology uses, energy transition, and defense applications.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGD) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 218,000 hectares, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, graphite, and uranium - minerals essential for advanced technology uses, energy transition, and defense applications. Additionally, the Company's first iron ore project began operations in November 2025. More information is available at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276870

SOURCE: Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation