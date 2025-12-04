Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its 2025 fall drilling program at the Delta-1 Property, located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been successfully completed. The program consisted of twenty-six (26) diamond drill holes totaling 5,237 metres, exceeding both the originally planned meterage and the number of holes. In addition to the previously announced target sectors, the final two holes of the campaign were completed in the Wedge sector, a priority target area 5 kilometres west of the Eureka Gold Deposit that had not previously been drilled by Delta Resources.

The fall drill program was designed to continue advancing the Company's understanding of the structural controls and extensions of mineralization surrounding the Eureka Gold Deposit, while testing additional satellite zones to support potential future expansion. Drilling focused on high-priority targets identified through 2025 surface mapping, sampling, and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys.

Map of Fall-2025 Drill Hole Locations

Delta has also just completed a high-resolution drone magnetic survey to expand previous coverage and support ongoing exploration efforts. The new data will help refine targets in anticipation of follow-up drilling in both the Shabaqua target area and the Wedge sector.

Map of High-Definition Drone Mag Survey Areas

Ron Kopas, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"The drill campaign proceeded very efficiently and as a result, we were able to add a substantial amount of drilling beyond what was initially planned. The expanded program allowed us to test new target areas, including the Wedge sector, while continuing to evaluate extensions to the Eureka Gold system. Due to the unexpectedly rapid pace of operations and minor core-cutting issues at the outset of the program, the dispatch of samples to the laboratory experienced brief delays; nevertheless, we expect to receive and report assays from this latest round of drilling shortly."

Assay results will be reported as soon as they are received, compiled, and have successfully passed QA/QC review.

On Behalf of the Board of Delta Resources Limited

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Eureka Gold Deposit extends 2.5 km in strike length, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres containing multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation on strike with, and to the south of, the Eureka Gold Zone, many of which remain under-explored.

