Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCID: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office has granted Australian Patent No. AU2020212659, titled "A Cyclic Peptide", which relates to the Company's pain therapy program. This patent represents a significant milestone in the development and protection of PreveCeutical's proprietary technologies aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management.

The granted patent provides protection in Australia for novel cyclized peptides that are analogues of dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide. These compounds are designed to deliver effective pain relief while potentially reducing the adverse effects commonly associated with traditional opioid therapies, such as dependence and tolerance. The invention also encompasses pharmaceutical compositions and methods of use for treating or preventing pain in subjects, reinforcing the therapeutic potential of this technology.

This patent is jointly owned by PreveCeutical Medical Inc. and The University of Queensland, reflecting the strength of the collaborative research partnership between the two organizations. The patent provides exclusivity in Australia until January 2040, subject to maintenance, and forms part of a broader patent family with corresponding applications pending in the United States, Europe, and Canada. This global strategy ensures robust protection for PreveCeutical's intellectual property portfolio and supports its long-term commercialization objectives.

PreveCeutical's pain therapy program focuses on developing next-generation peptide-based analgesics that aim to overcome the limitations of conventional opioids. By leveraging advanced peptide engineering and cyclization techniques, these candidates are designed to exhibit enhanced stability and receptor selectivity, which could significantly improve patient outcomes in managing acute and chronic pain.

PreveCeutical CEO, Stephen Van Deventer, commented: "The grant of this patent is a significant achievement for PreveCeutical and underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions for pain management. This intellectual property strengthens our position in a global market seeking safer alternatives to opioids and supports our long-term commercialization strategy."

Further details on the patent can be accessed through the Australian Patent Search at https://ipsearch.ipaustralia.gov.au/patents/2020212659.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

