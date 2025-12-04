Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company recently presented the Perron Project to two key partner communities: the Locality of Valcanton and the City of Normétal.

These meetings offered an important opportunity to review Amex's ongoing activities and outline the development plan for the Perron gold project in the historical Normétal Mining Camp. The company welcomed the opportunity to strengthen relationships with these local communities and respond directly to questions from community members and leaders.





"Our commitment to open, honest, and ongoing dialogue with the local citizens is at the heart of how we operate," said Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Exploration. "We value the trust Valcanton and Normétal place in us, and we will continue working closely with them as the Perron Project advances."

Valcanton locality President, Mrs. Guylaine Bouchard stated: "We are very pleased with the public meeting organized by Amex. I am confident that, together, through transparent discussions, we will develop the Perron project, which will generate significant benefits for Valcanton, in a responsible and respectful manner for the residents of our locality. We look forward to future collaborations with the AMEX team."

Normétal Mayor, Mrs. Sarah Boughanmi, stated: "The strong participation of Normétal residents in the public meetings confirms how engaged and attentive our community is to the projects that will shape Normétal's future. We welcome AMEX's presence and their openness to engaging directly with the community. We move forward with confidence: every development opportunity will be rigorously and transparently evaluated, with full respect for our community's priorities and values."

As Amex progresses through the development phase of the Perron Project, similar presentations and touchpoints will occur more frequently to ensure transparent communication.

To further enhance its outreach efforts, Amex has expanded its community relations team. In addition to its existing Community Relations Coordinator, the company recently hired a Community Relations Advisor to support ongoing engagement with local partners and residents.

Amex is also opening two community offices, one in Valcanton and one in Normétal, providing welcoming spaces where citizens can meet with company representatives, ask questions, and receive up-to-date information about the project. The two people responsible for community relations are Marilyn Gagnon (Community Relations Coordinator) and Roxane Paquin (Community Relations Advisor). They can be reached by email at communautes@amexexploration.com or by phone at (819) 301-2990.

Finally, as part of its commitment to transparent communication, Amex is proud to announce the launch of its dedicated community website: www.projetperron.ca, where residents can access project details, news, and resources.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Perron Project in Quebec consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.75 km². The project hosts both bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold mineralization styles.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project in Ontario, which includes 35 claims (33 multi-cell and 2 single cell claims) for 134.55 km², the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 200.30 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. It is also in close proximity to several process plants owned by major gold producers.

Forward-looking statements

